Oswego 5, Central Square 2: The Oswego girls bowling team picked up its first win of the season against Central Square on Tuesday, winning 5-2.
Coach Mary Koskowski noted that there were “great improvements by all bowlers” in the match.
The Bucs won the first game 605-521. The Redhawks bounced back with a 574-554 win before Oswego won the third game 629-604.
The Bucs picked up the overall win with a final score of 1,788-1,699.
Malia Upcraft led the charge for Oswego with a three-game series of 506 (164, 154, 188). The 188 was the Bucs’ high game score as well.
Lillee Thompson rolled a 370 (110, 109, 151) followed by a 362 from Ava Tonkin (149, 102, 111). Bri Vooris added a 341 (121, 103, 117) and Katrianna Fronk tacked on a 209 (61, 86, 62).
BOYS BOWLING
Central Square 7, Oswego 0: Led by a 645 from Logan Hoyt, the Central Square boys bowling team swept Oswego 7-0 on Wednesday.
Central Square won with game scores of 1,131-673, 885-680 and 1,105-719. The Redhawks also took the overall match 3,121-2,072.
Jayden Martinez led Oswego with a three-game score of 507 (169, 148, 190). Martinez’s third game was also the Bucs’ high game score.
Dominic Brace (136, 142, 128) and Zachary Truell (124, 139, 143) both rolled a 406. Shiemal Boyde bowled a 398 (117, 146, 135) and Cayden Carpenter added a 355 (127, 105, 123).
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mexico 47, Cazenovia 39: The Mexico girls basketball team won its sixth consecutive contest with a 47-39 victory over Cazenovia on Tuesday.
The Tigers jumped out to a big 17-3 lead before Cazenovia match Mexico in the second quarter with 13 points each. Though Mexico still led 30-16.
The Tigers held a 41-25 advantage going into the final frame, and while the Lakers outscored Mexico 14-6 in the stanza, it wasn’t enough as Mexico coasted to a 47-39 victory.
Anyssia Ingersoll led Mexico with 21 points, and Emma Lawler added 13 points in the victory. Ella Blunt tacked on four points.
Ella McCoy and Caprice Cutuli had three points each. Adriana DiManto recorded two points, and Gina Cutuli scored a point on a free throw.
Fulton 51, East Syracuse-Minoa 47: Utilizing a 22-point fourth quarter, the Fulton girls basketball team won a tight 51-47 contest over East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday.
The Red Raiders led 12-6 after the first quarter, and held a 20-15 advantage going into halftime. ESM responded, scoring 15 points in the third quarter to make it a 30-29 game in favor of the Spartans.
But Fulton exploded for 22 points in the fourth frame, and ESM wasn’t far behind with 17, to round out the 51-47 victory.
Kayla McCraith had 14 points for Fulton. Madison Baum added 12 points.
Mandy Miller contributed nine points to the victory, and Alison Mainville recorded six points. Leanna Rupert scored four points.
Riley Niver, Bella Maliszewski and Laura Bartlett all tacked on two points each.
BOYS HOCKEY
Skaneateles 7, Oswego 1: The Oswego boys hockey team fell to a strong Skaneateles squad, 7-1, on Wednesday in Skaneateles.
The Lakers threw three goals on the board in the first and second periods, and rounded out the scoring with a goal in the third frame.
Brayden Miller notched the lone Oswego goal in the first period. His marker was assisted by Ian Cady and Louis Roman.
Riley Wallace made 35 saves in net for the Bucs.
Ontario Bay 12, Fulton 2: The Ontario Bay boys hockey team had a 12-2 rout over Fulton on Tuesday.
No individual stats or period scores were provided by press time.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Fowler 72, Oswego 61: The Oswego boys basketball team traveled to Fowler on Tuesday, but came up just short in a 72-61 loss.
Fowler led 20-15 after the first quarter, and kept a similar lead with a 38-32 advantage at the half. Oswego cut into deficit, trailing 48-47 heading into the final frame.
The Bucs took an early lead in the fourth quarter, but Fowler responded and secured the victory with some late free throws.
Moreno Fenty led the Bucs with 16 points. Camden Atkinson and Noah Bwalya had 13 and 12 points, respectively.
Tom Kirwan tacked on seven points, while Michael Fierro added six. Nick Besaw contributed five points. Kelwin Reyes scored two points to round out the scoring.
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Fulton 113, Mexico 67: Behind 10 first-place finishes, the Fulton swimming and diving team defeated county rival Mexico on Tuesday.
Bryce Rogers won two individual events, taking the 200-yard freestyle (1:49.44) and the 100 freestyle (49.08). T.J. Clayton also took first in a pair of events, winning the 200 individual medley (2:08.96) and the 100 butterfly (53.50).
Logan Ames won the 50 freestyle (23.60), narrowly edging out Mexico’s Bill Mills (23.80). Will Patterson scored a 250.50 in the six-dive event. Aidan Caples also won the 500 freestyle in 5:38.66.
Fulton’s 200 freestyle relay team of Ames, Clayton, Christopher Mandart and Rogers secured first place (1:34.76), and the 400 freestyle relay of Ames, Mandart, Clayton and Rogers also won (3:29.74).
Alex Marthia picked up the lone first-place finish for Mexico, winning the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:15.65. The 200 medley relay team of Mills, Marthia, Stefano Magro and John Rice won with a time of 1:54.30.
See a contest or stats missing? Be sure to send scores and statistics to Sports Editor Ben Grieco at bgrieco@palltimes.com.
