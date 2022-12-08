Mexico 42, Phoenix 34: It came down to the 118-pound weight class, but Mexico’s Kyren Stock pinned Phoenix’s Scott Hunneyman at 1:52 to secure the 42-34 win for the Tigers on Wednesday.

After Caleb Jolly (P) pinned Cody Neville (M) at 2:18 in the 126-pound weight class, Mexico won the next two battles. Elia Manishiwme (132) pinned Jacob Lovins at 1:37 followed by Neven Dermady winning by fall at 1:53 over Sam Carno.

