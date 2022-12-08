Mexico 42, Phoenix 34: It came down to the 118-pound weight class, but Mexico’s Kyren Stock pinned Phoenix’s Scott Hunneyman at 1:52 to secure the 42-34 win for the Tigers on Wednesday.
After Caleb Jolly (P) pinned Cody Neville (M) at 2:18 in the 126-pound weight class, Mexico won the next two battles. Elia Manishiwme (132) pinned Jacob Lovins at 1:37 followed by Neven Dermady winning by fall at 1:53 over Sam Carno.
Then the Firebirds picked up back-to-back wins. Correy McAllister (145) pinned Michael Harris at 2:21, and Avery Larobardiere won a 9-1 major decision over Manuel Pelton-vazquez.
Three more pins for Mexico gave the Tigers some breathing room. Seth Prentice (160) pinned Cody Hagar at 3:20, followed by Daniel Miller (172) pinning Blake Duncan at 2:17. Mason Margrey (189) won by fall just 38 seconds into the match over Logan Collett.
A pair of pins from Phoenix’s William Burnell (215) over Dakota Defalco at 5:59 and Landon Crandall (285) over Jaiden Gibson at :30 put the Firebirds down by eight points.
Mexico’s Noah Becker won by forfeit at the 102-pound weight class. Phoenix’s Quentin Thomas pin over Atreyu Defalco at 1:11 put the Firebirds down just 36-34, setting up the match-winning battle between Stock and Hunneyman.
MORE BOYS WRESTLING
APW/Pulaski 51, Hannibal 24: Hannibal recorded three pins in its 51-24 loss against APW/Pulaski Wednesday.
Zenon Derocha (126), Drew Butterfield (215) and Cody Miner (285) pinned their respective opponents in the loss. Lexus Bonnie (102) won by forfeit.
For APW/Pulaski, Logan Zimmer (118) pinned Alan Stupp at :52, Abraham Yeardon (160) pinned Caleb Moore at 1:25, Jared Petrie pinned Pah Per-hee at 3:40, and Connor Shaw won by fall over Nicholas Kaufman at :42.
Also winning for the combined team was Ronnie Dupont (138) with an 8-4 decision over Todd Halsdorf.
Cortland 48, Oswego 3: Jose Ramos, in the 132-pound weight class, picked up Oswego’s lone victory in the Bucs’ 48-3 loss to Cortland on Wednesday.
Ramos won a 14-12 decision against Cortland’s Garrett Major.
Gage Burlingame (126), Nickolas Hines (138), DaeSean West (145), Karter Bush (152), Wyatt Tinker (172), Asher Tinker (189) and Anthony Nemecek (215) all won by fall for the Purple Tigers.
Jackson Marks (110) picked up a win by forfeit for Cortland.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Mexico 49, Carthage 8: The Mexico varsity girls basketball team continued its dominating performances with another rout, this time a 49-8 victory over Carthage on Wednesday.
The Tigers jumped out to an early 13-5 led after the first quarter, and then tacked on another 16 before halftime. Mexico shut out Carthage in the third frame, leading 42-7 heading into the final quarter.
The Comets added one more point, but it wasn’t enough to rally ahead of the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.