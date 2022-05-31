FULTON — On Saturday night at Fulton Speedway, Tim Sears Jr. took advantage of a late race caution and restart to make the winning pass and earn his fourth straight Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified feature win.
Other winners on Monroe Mechanical Night were Chris Mackey and Andrew Buff (Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman), Ron Hawker (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks), Jason Parkhurst Jr. (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman), and Paulie Colagiovanni (Empire Super Sprints).
Sean Beardsley and Andrew Ferguson paced the Modified field to the initial green flag, with Ferguson grabbing the early lead in the 35-lap feature. Ferguson built a half a straightaway lead by lap 5 with Jeff Taylor, Corey Barker, Beardsley, and Colton Wilson showing in the top five.
Ferguson lengthened his lead to a full straightaway by lap 10. Taylor ran alone in second followed by Barker, Beardsley, and Dave Marcuccilli, who started 11th.
Ferguson was still rolling at the front with fewer than 10 laps remaining as Taylor and Marcuccilli raced side by side for second. Tim Sears Jr., who started 15th, was up to fourth.
The complexion of the race changed on lap 32 when the caution lights came on, erasing Ferguson’s lead and putting Sears on his back bumper for the restart.
When the green flag came back out, Sears drove under Ferguson exiting turn 4 and Sears went on to victory lane to extend his Fulton win streak to four.
Ferguson, Marcuccilli, Taylor, and Jeff Prentice completed the top five.
In the first 25-lap feature for the Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman class, Remington Hamm took advantage of a front-row starting spot and opened a three-second lead by lap 10. Brett Draper, Teddy Clayton, Chris Mackey, and Jake Davis followed.
With 10 laps to go, Hamm still led but Mackey was up to second and closing ground.
Mackey’s speed and lapped traffic combined to put Mackey on Hamm’s back bumper coming to the white flag. Exiting turn 2, Mackey drove by Hamm on the high side and picked up the win. Hamm, Draper, Davis, and Clayton finished second through fifth.
The second 25-lap Sportsman feature saw Josh Amodio lead the opening two laps before Wade Chrisman took over the lead.
Joe Kline, who started eighth, drove into the top spot, getting by Chrisman on lap 9 exiting turn 4.
The only caution of the race was on lap 14, and it erased Kline’s two-second lead evaporate, tightening the field for a dash to the finish.
With 10 laps to go, Kline, Chrisman, points leader Andrew Buff who started in 14th, and Amy Holland raced in a tight pack at the front of the field. Buff moved to the top side of the speedway and drove into the lead on lap 17. Once out front, he cruised to the victory over Kline, Holland, Cody Manitta, and Amodio.
The Hobby Stocks ran a 20-lap feature, with Ron Hawker picking up the narrow win over Ron Marsden, and Casey Cunningham. Jim Evans, and Russ Marsden completed the top five.
The 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature saw Brianna Murtaugh, Austin Cooper, and Josh Fellows all lead laps. Jason Parkhurst Jr. made a late charge, taking the lead on the final lap from Josh Fellows for his third-straight feature win.
In the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints 25-lap feature, Paulie Colagiovanni started in the front row starting spot and led every lap. Late in the race, Colagiovanni had to negotiate heavy lapped traffic and hold off a fast-closing Jordan Poirier. Danny Varin was third, followed by Jason Barney and Davie Franek.
This Saturday, June 4, Syracuse Haulers and Burdick Ford will present the racing program. There will be features for the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks, and the E&V Energy Novice Sportsman.
The grandstands will open at 5 p.m., with racing starting at 7 p.m.
FULTON SPEEDWAY FEATURE FINISHES
Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds (35 laps): Tim Sears Jr., Andrew Ferguson, David Marcuccilli, Jeff Taylor, Jeff Prentice, Corey Barker, Marshall Hurd, Tommy Collins, Ron Davis III, Sean Beardsley, Michael Stanton, Colton Wilson, Kyle Inman, Max Hill, Ryan Richardson, Chris Cunningham, Nick Krause, Ryan Maccartney, Derek Webb, Matt Becker, Justin Crisafulli, Bob Henry Jr.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #1 (25 laps): Chris Mackey, Remington Hamm, Brett Draper, Jake Davis, Teddy Clayton Jr., Matt Janczuk, Richard Murtaugh, David Rogers, A.J. Miller, Alan Fink, Emmett Waldron, Robert Gage, Stephen Marshall, Jim Spano, Billy Sauve, Savannah LaFlair, Tim Gareau.
Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman #2 (25 laps): Andrew Buff, Joe Kline, Amy Holland, Cody Manitta, Joshua Amodio, Wade Chrisman, Brandon Carvey, Kyle Devendorf, Justin Buff, Clayton Brewer III, Quinn Wallis, Rocky Grosso, James Donaldson, Jimmy Moyer, Joseph Buonagurio, Kearra Backus, Buddy Leathley, Scott Kline, Kyle Swart, Brett Sears, Kevin Cook.
Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks (20 laps): Ronald Hawker, Ron Marsden, Casey Cunningham, Jim Evans, Russ Marsden, Adam Hunt, Brennan Fitzgibbons, Edward Stevens, Brandon Barron, Todd Koegel, Bob Buono.
E&V Energy Novice Sportsman (15 laps): Jason Parkhurst Jr., Josh Fellows, Austin Cooper, Skylar Greenfield, Brianna Murtaugh, Justin Breezee, Jesse Morgan, Rick Kinney, Steven Tabor, Danny Allen, Michael Wight.
Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints (25 laps): Paulie Colagiovanni, Jordan Poirier, Danny Varin, Jason Barney, Davie Franek, Shawn Donath, Chuck Hebing, Dalton Rombough, Joe Trenca, Matt Tanner, Dylan Swiernik, Brett Wright, Tommy Wickham, Kelly Hebing, Sam Reakes IV, Liam Martin, Steve Glover, Jeff Cook, Tyler Cartier, Jonathan Preston, Keith Granholm, Matt Farnham, Chase Moran, Lacey Hanson, Jeff Trombley, Mikey Kruchka.
