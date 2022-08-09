Zacharias goes back to back at Oswego Speedway

Garrett Zacharias celebrates in victory lane after winning the NY Super Stock feature at Oswego Speedway on Saturday.

 Jim Feeney photo

OSWEGO — The New York Super Stocks returned to the Oswego Speedway for a 35-lap feature event on Saturday. A stout field of 22 cars set the field with three qualifying events. 

Unfortunately, during open practice, the motor of Brando Oltra expired and made it impossible for the “purple whip” to compete for the balance of the night. 

