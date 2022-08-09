Zacharias goes back to back at Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO — The New York Super Stocks returned to the Oswego Speedway for a 35-lap feature event on Saturday. A stout field of 22 cars set the field with three qualifying events.
Unfortunately, during open practice, the motor of Brando Oltra expired and made it impossible for the “purple whip” to compete for the balance of the night.
The first qualifier was led by the pole sitter Terry Cheetham for the first five laps before being taken over by Josh Hunter in the 09. The 48X of Jake Christman, second place point contender, battled through the field to finish third behind Josh Hunter and Terry Cheetham. The second qualifier saw Billy Coyle in the 94 as the pole sitter lead the race from flag to flag.
Willis Motorsports had veteran driver Mike Hyman in their machine bring home a second-place finish in the heat. This heat also saw a returning driver for the first time this year, as Jason Dinzler got out to log some laps in preparation for the Dave London Memorial on Classic weekend.
The third and final qualifier saw current point leader Garrett Zacharias on the outside pole with the 51 of Barrett Schenk in the pole position. Garrett jumped to the early lead and dominate the qualifying event. Current third-place points driver Brian Hallett drove to a commanding second-place finish. Brian DeMark in his newly purchased ride showed a solid performance picking up the third position getting the final redraw position.
The top 9 cars redrew for the feature seeing Hallett in the 36 pull the pole position and Garrett Zacharias pulling the outside pole position. The first attempt at the start saw the 94 of Billy Coyle get loose coming into turn 3 and back into the foam blocks, setting up a complete restart.
The restart saw the 71 of Zacharias immediately jump out to lead the first lap. Hallett continued to chase down the leader. The first caution came on lap 12, seeing contact between the 17 of Seth Zacharias and 74 of Paul Godby in turn 1. Both cars were able to go pit-side and continue. DeMark in the 20 moved up 5 positions to restart fourth.
The 09 of Josh Hunter made a power move on the restart to pull inside the 36 of Hallett, and the two battled side by side for a half dozen laps before Hunter cleared Hallett for the second position. The next caution-free 20 laps saw some unbelievable battles through the top 10 between Hunter, Demark, Gustafson, Christman, and Peckham.
Seth Zacharias battled his way back toward the front from his lap 12 mishap during the long green-flag run. The next caution flew on lap 32 for a mechanical failure on the 11 of Terry Cheetham. The field was reset and completed one lap before a single-car spin reset the field for the final restart with two to go.
Zacharias once again took a commanding lead, followed by Hunter. The battle for third between DeMark and Christman was the race to watch for the closing two laps, showing Christman stealing the third-finishing position.
The Big Time Service hard charger of the race was the 51 of Barrett Schenk. Schenk advanced 13 positions during the race from his shotgun starting position.
Feature (35 laps): 1. 71 Garrett Zacharias, 2. 09 Josh Hunter, 3. 48X Jacob Christman, 4. 20 Ryan DeMark, 5. 36 Brian Hallett, 6. 5 Jacob Gustafson, 7. 17Z Seth Zacharias, 8. 90 Nate Peckham, 9. 51 Barrett Schenk, 10. 13 Jason Duke Sr, 11. 33 Dave Newman, 12. 37 Jason Dinzler, 13. 99 Tim Faro, 14. 18 Jason Duke Jr, 15. 93 Andy Cocilova, 16. 11 Terry Cheetham, 17. 46 Cole Hicks, 18. 74 Paul Godby, 19. 75 Mike Hyman, 20. 94 Billy Coyle, 21. 77 Bobby Newman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.