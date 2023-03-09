OSWEGO — Both Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek and assistant coach Jon Whitelaw were forced to reflect on the 2022-23 campaign.
For Whitelaw, it’s been 10 years since he graduated from the program. Whitelaw, now 34, graduated in 2013 and then spent a year playing professionally in France. After a couple years coaching elsewhere, he came back as a graduate assistant coach and then became a full-time assistant during the 2019-20 season.
Whitelaw didn’t spend a ton of time away from the shores of Lake Ontario, but he’s certain about one thing: a lot has happened between 2013 and 2023.
“(My teammate) Chris Brown texted me on Saturday wishing us luck before the game, and he said ‘I can’t believe it’s been 10 years since our last game.’ It doesn’t feel like it’s been 10 years. … Time really does fly by,” Whitelaw said. “It’s the weddings, it’s the golf outings. Any time you catch up with each other, it feels like it was yesterday. We still have the same jokes, we still make fun of each other the same way, we still talk the same. It’s just that everybody’s getting a little heavier, and a little grayer and thinner in the hair. But I don’t think that’ll ever change.”
For Gosek, he just concluded his 20th season — his platinum season — as head coach of the Lakers. After that long at the helm of the program, he noted the “collective knowledge” he’s gained with the program.
With the team this season — where “no one felt like they were above the team” — plus coaching staff additions of assistant coach Bob Shattell and graduate assistant coach Connor Tierney, Gosek said he’s been re-energized given the youthfulness of the coaching staff.
“After the games in the past, where it was like total devastation for me, now does it mean as much for me as it did 20 years ago or 10 years ago? Sunday morning, I clearly had the answer. It’s even harder because you realize you only have so many kicks at the can,” Gosek said. “I don’t mean just because of winning, but because you realize you’ve only got a few years left — whatever I feel is right for the program, the team, myself, health-wise or my family. When you know that number is dwindling down, you want another shot at it all.”
Oswego State’s 2022-23 season concluded with a tight 2-1 loss against old rival Plattsburgh State in the SUNYAC championship on Saturday. The Cardinals scored in the opening few minutes and held onto that lead before expanding their gap later in the final period.
Tommy Cahill scored a goal late in the contest with just under a minute left, but the Lakers couldn’t find the equalizer.
Gosek complimented the play of Plattsburgh in the “intense and fast-paced game,” and the Cardinals were able to pack in their defense after taking that early lead.
“Rewatching it, we had more grade-A (opportunities) than I thought. … I honestly thought one of them was going to fall and have a tie game and get the crowd into it to put Plattsburgh on their heels. That never materialized. We just weren’t able to get it,” Gosek said. “Every guy laid it on the line for both teams. It was a great college hockey game. It just didn’t go in our favor.”
The Lakers finished 2022-23 with a 17-9-1 (12-4-0 SUNYAC) record, claiming the No. 1 seed for the SUNYAC playoffs, giving them the right to host both the semifinals and the championship.
It was a season that felt “more like normal,” Gosek said, with ups and downs compared to last season where it felt like there was just constant improvement throughout the season, especially coming off the canceled COVID-19 campaign.
But, when the lows came for Oswego State, they were low — and Gosek noted the three-game losing skid against Skidmore College, Morrisville State and Utica University.
“The tie with Potsdam, the loss to Morrisville, the loss to Cortland, if you take two out of those four or five games, and we’re in the tournament. It’s a could’ve, should’ve, would’ve,” Gosek said. “As coaches, you know that once you’re in that position, your only guaranteed chance is to only get in through winning your league. And we felt strongly about that because of the way that we were playing down the stretch.”
Oswego State finished with two players at a point-per-game pace. Shane Bull, who played in all 27 games this season, led the Lakers with 28 points (9 goals, 19 assists). Alex DiCarlo, who played in 24 games — missing a pair of games at the beginning of the season due to an injury, and then missing the second to last game due to sickness — tacked on 27 points (13 goals, 14 assists).
Two other players — Cahill (10 goals, 12 assists) and Daniel Colabufo (8 goals, 12 assists) — had 20-point seasons as well.
Only one player didn’t record a point in the season, and the Lakers embraced the widespread scoring they possessed this season.
“If you look at the balance of the team, I think that’s what we relied on all season long,” Gosek said. “You’d like to have secondary scoring from your third and fourth lines, and your defensive core, but you also need your primary scorers — your leading guys — to lead guys in critical games.”
That balanced attack of offense pointed at the immediate impact from new players that joined Oswego State this season. Freshman goaltender Cal Schell played in 23 games (starting in 22), posting a 2.13 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage. He notched two shutouts, as well.
Colabufo was also new to the program this year after transferring from Division I Holy Cross.
“There’s not one new guy that didn’t have an impact: (Connor) Gatto, (Matt) McQuade, Thomas Rocco — unfortunately he got hurt — (Drake) Semrad, Schell, (Brett) Fudger, Nolan (Barrett) during the second semester, Dan Colabufo. They all had a positive influence on our team and how we played, and the depth of our team,” Gosek said. “The players that we brought in, it wasn’t only on the ice, it was off the ice — the character that they brought in, which was a huge positive just to continue to build on our beliefs and how we want to do things.”
With a majority of the roster likely returning, Gosek said there are less question marks going into the 2023-24 campaign. “Going into this next year, there’s more of a firm belief in our culture, in what we do and how we’re going to do it,” he added.
The Lakers do graduate six seniors this season: Ryan Bunka, DiCarlo, Troy Robillard, Eric Green, Garrett Clegg and Cahill. Bunka and DiCarlo spent their entire careers at Oswego State while Robillard, Green, Clegg and Cahill all transferred in from different programs.
“This year, our attention to detail as a staff was improved by being able to bring in additional staff, and it clearly was a step in the right direction,” Gosek said. “I don’t want to say this group of six laid the groundwork and a foundation to build in a positive way, but we feel strongly that we will be in a better place this fall than we were this past fall.”
But Gosek did note one thing: he believes the team’s strength next season will be on the defensive end, based on who’s returning to Oswego State. Gosek knows what the team needs, statistic-wise, to be successful: a goals-for average at 4.0 or higher, a goals-against average at 2.0 or lower and a goalie’s save percentage of .930 or better. Plus, a power-play conversion of 25% and a penalty killing success rate of 87% are added bonuses.
“Those factors, you look at the NHL and the rest of college hockey, they’re very similar, and it’s for a reason,” Gosek said.
The Lakers will bring back Tristan Francis, who was plagued with a season-ending injury during the exhibition games this season, plus a couple forwards — Rocco and A.J. Ryan — who were also out with extended injuries.
“But we learned our lessons: don’t sit here thinking we have all the things in place,” Gosek said. “You’ve got to stay aggressive. We’ve got to bring in players and a goaltender and defensemen that we feel can push guys that are here, either by taking their spots away or pushing them to improve. We’ve got to bring in forwards that we feel are better than what we have, or have the ability to be better than what we have. We don’t need quantity. We need quality in what can bring in.”
All of it starts earlier than normal next season, as the Lakers will have their second special pre-season trip to Europe, where the team will play against professional squads overseas in August before kicking off the regular season in October.
It’s a similar trip to the ones Oswego State did before the 2019-20 campaign.
“We’re looking forward to that, getting an early start with practices at the beginning of August. It’s a different dynamic,” Gosek said. “I think we learned a lot from the last time we played on things that we can put in place and try while we’re over in Europe, and have the ability to move some people around and do some things that we normally wouldn’t have the luxury of doing.”
