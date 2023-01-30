Renee Kinikin Mexico wrestling

Mexico’s Renee Kinikin (top) celebrates her title victory in the 165-pound weight class at the NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational in Syracuse on Friday.

 Photo provided

SYRACUSE — Two area wrestlers made it to the podium in the first-ever NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational at SRC Arena on Friday.

In the 165-pound weight class, Mexico’s Renee Kinikin claimed the crown in her weight class.

Recommended for you