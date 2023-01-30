SYRACUSE — Two area wrestlers made it to the podium in the first-ever NYSPHSAA Girls Wrestling Invitational at SRC Arena on Friday.
In the 165-pound weight class, Mexico’s Renee Kinikin claimed the crown in her weight class.
To start her path to the title, Kinikin defeated Valley Stream North’s Nyla Phillips by pin at 2:00, then topped Kyah Nelson (Tioga) by fall at 1:28.
In the championship battle of the weight class, Kinikin pinned Tallulah Powers (Berlin/New Lebanon) at 1:10.
“It feels amazing,” Kinikin said in a video on the NYSPHSAA Twitter account. “I definitely came in here thinking I’d wrestle my hardest. I just wanted to make (my) coaches proud and my mom proud. It’s a world full of emotions. … It means a lot (to represent Mexico).”
Also taking a podium spot was Fulton’s Tessa Newton, who finished sixth in the 100-pound weight class.
Newton opened her tournament with a pin over Alyssa Russell (Holland Patent) at :44. She also won by fall over Clover Vander Veldon (Ward Melville) at 3:15.
Newton was pinned by Gabriella Barone (Niagara Wheatfield) at 1:32, sending Newton to the consolation bracket. She fell to Akasha Nunnally (East Syracuse-Minoa) by pin at 2:17.
In the fifth-place match, Newton lost by fall to Makenna Hoffman (Shaker) at :57, taking sixth place.
