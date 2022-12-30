OSWEGO — With several area teams competing, numerous wrestlers were podium finishers in the Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Tournament on Wednesday and Thursday, hosted by the Fulton varsity wrestling teams at Max Ziel Gymnasium at Oswego State.
In the boys division, Fulton finished third overall in the tournament with 177 points.
APW/Pulaski was 12th (65.5 points).
Mexico took 19th (40) and Hannibal came in 23rd (23).
Cicero-North Syracuse was crowned champions of the tournament with 183 points, closely followed by Camden with 180.5 points.
In the girls division, Fulton took the team crown with 122 points. Mexico finished third (48 points).
Holland Patent (70 points) took second place.
Here are some top finishers from local teams in both the boys and girls divisions.
FULTON BOYS
Frederick Pagan (102 pounds) got his tournament started with a win by fall at :38 over Gabriella Barone (Niagara-Wheatfield) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Pagan won a 5-1 decision over Conner Guffey (Webster Thomas).
In the championship, Pagan claimed the crown with a 7-0 decision over Kevin Mossow (Cicero-North Syracuse).
In the 118-pound weight class, Brady Niver began with a pin at 2:00 over Elia Manishiwme (Mexico) to advance to the quarterfinals. A fall at 3:04 put Niver over Sam Reikes (Fayetteville-Manlius) in the quarterfinals, followed by an 11-0 major decision win over Niver over Muntathar Abbas (Niagara-Wheatfield) in the semifinals.
Niver won a narrow 5-4 decision over Anthony Ciciarelli (Cicero-North Syracuse) to win the 118-pound weight class.
Collen Austin, in the 126-pound weight class, pinned Eric McLean (Webster Thomas) at 2:00 to advance to the quarterfinals. Austin then fell to Logan Willis (West Genesee) in an 11-2 major decision.
In the consolation bracket, Austin won by pin over John Lewis (Webster Thomas) at 3:34, followed by a 3-2 decision over Grayston Eggleston (Dolgeville). Austin and Willis met again in the third-place match, with Austin getting revenge. He took third place with a 7-1 decision win.
At 138 pounds, Walter Crofoot initially pinned Sean Aldrich (Cicero-North Syracuse) at 1:33, followed by another pin at :40 against Jaxson Koenig (Holland-Patent) in the quarterfinals.
Crofoot fell to Ethan Purdy in the semifinals in a 5-4 decision.
In the consolation bracket, Crofoot bounced back with a win by fall at 1:28 over Braden Whitcomb (Canandaigua). In the third-place mach, Crofoot pinned Edward Geer (Chittenango) at 2:15.
Bailey Grubb (145 pounds) began with a 16-1 technical fall win over Luke Meeson (Webster Thomas) at 5:45, before falling in an 8-4 decision against Kayleb Martin (Sackets Harbor).
In the consolation bracket, Grubb pinned Ali Abbas (Niagara-Wheatfield) at :45, then an 11-0 major decision against Adam Stowell (Holland-Patent). Jacob Mendola (Webster Thomas) won in overtime 3-1 against Grubb, sending him to the fifth-place match.
Grubb pinned Dylan Pringle (Niagara-Wheatfield) at 5:45 to take fifth place in the weight class.
In the 152-pound weight class, Jayden Hutchinson started with a pin at 3:30 over Nathan Lepine (Niagara-Wheatfield) before losing by fall at 2:20 against Sean Seymore (Camden) in the quarterfinals.
In the consolation bracket, Hutchinson won a 19-3 technical fall at 4:45 over Graham Rozier (Canton).
He followed that with a 7-1 decision against Avery Canzano (Cortland), and then defeated Jack Chase (Camden) with a 7-2 decision.
Hutchinson was pinned by Wyatt Tinker (Cortland) at 4:54.
Johnathan Clohecy, in the 160-pound weight class, pinned Collin Ferguson (Canandaigua) at 3:40, followed by another pin over Dan Okhman (Marcellus) at 1:24 in the quarterfinals.
Clohecy won a 10-4 decision against Joseph Cicco (Niagara-Wheatfield).
Clohecy claimed the 160-pound weight class crown with an 8-2 decision against Luke Dendis (South Seneca).
At 215 pounds, Micah Collins won by fall over Hayden Johnson (Camden). No time was provided from that bout. Collins fell to Rocky Files (Central Square) by fall at :49.
In the consolation bracket, Collins pinned Luke Martin at :41, before being pinned by Jackson Schwab (Fayetteville-Manlius) at 3:34.
Collins won the seventh-place battle against Colton Hai (Auburn) with a pin at :12.
FULTON GIRLS
Tessa Newton (100/107-pound weight class) pinned her way to victory with a trio of wins by fall in her weight class.
Newton began with a pin over Claire Favata (Holland-Patent) at :49 before she pinned Colleen Pigman (Waterloo) at :23 in the semifinals.
To claim the crown, Newton pinned Rylie Meagher (Camden) at 1:13.
In the 120-pound weight class, Harper McClave fell in a 23-12 major decision to Angel Warne (South Seneca), but battled back in the consolation bracket.
McClave won an 11-7 decision over teammate Madelyn Labeef (Fulton) but fell to Angeline Coon (Camden), ultimately taking fourth place. Coon won by a 7-0 decision.
Izabella Bogardus finished first and Cassandra Clarke finished second in the 126-pound weight class.
Bogardus began with a pin at 5:15 over Hanah Kusimierzack (Holland-Patent), followed by another win by fall against Emilee Vant (Fulton) at 1:49 in the semifinals.
Clarke pinned Adison Snyder (Holland-Patent) at 1:22, then pinned Mira Cohen (Ithaca) at 1:20 to advance to the championship.
Bogardus won by fall at 3:10 over Clarke to take the 126-pound weight class crown.
Gretchin Purvis (152/165-pound weight class) initially won by fall over Ariayana Montoya (Holland-Patent) at :24, but fell to Renne Kinikin (Mexico) after getting pinned at 1:16 in the semifinals.
Purvis won the third-place matchup over Autumn Fountain (Holland-Patent) with a pin at :28.
Fulton took three of the top four spots in the 185/235-pound weight class. Marissa Crofoot finished second, Isabella Rodriguez claimed third and Riley Kempston finished fourth.
Crofoot started with a pin at :44 over Hayleigh Southwick (Holland-Patent), followed by a pin over Kempston at 2:48 in the semifinals. Crofoot fell in the championship by fall at :41 against Sophie Pollack (Canandaigua) to take second.
Rodriguez fell to Pollack in the semifinals with a pin at 2:45. She then pinned Southwick in the consolation bracket at 2:32 to advance to the third-place bout. Kempston, after falling to Crofoot, went to the third-place match against Rodriguez.
Rodriguez won by a 6-4 decision.
MEXICO BOYS
Kyren Stock took third place in the 110-pound weight class. He first won by fall over Daniel Mahle (Chittenango). No timestamp was provided.
Quentin Getzin (Ithaca) won a 4-0 decision over Stock, sending him to the consolation bracket.
Stock bounced back with a pin over Javone Dawkins (Cicero-North Syracuse) at 1:45, then won a 5-0 decision over Austin Fesinger (West Genesee) in the third-place matchup.
Cody Neville (118 pounds) started with a 8-0 major decision loss to Andrew Berent (Niagara-Wheatfield) and was sent to the consolation bracket. He bounced back with a pin at 4:49 over Kaleb Chilson (Ithaca).
Neville then fell again to Sam Reikes (Fayetteville-Manlius) by fall at 1:57. Neville ultimately fell in the eighth-place matchup against Keith Seaton (Camden) by a 17-0 technical fall at 4:27.
MEXICO GIRLS
At 120 pounds, Juliana Smith began with a pin at 3:48 over Madelyn Labeef (Fulton). She then pinned Rebekah May (Fulton) at 4:43 in the semifinals.
Smith claimed the crown with a pin at 5:44 over Angel Warne (South Seneca).
Renee Kinikin (152/165 pounds) started with a pin at :16 over Peyton Newton (Fulton), followed by another win by fall at 1:16 over Gretchin Purvis (Fulton) in the semifinals.
Kinikin took first place in the weight class with a pin at 1:24 over Luz Rushman (Canandaigua).
HANNIBAL
Cody Miner, in the 285-pound weight class, was Hannibal’s top finisher in seventh place. He initially fell by pin against Anthony Cimino (Webster Thomas). No timestamp was provided.
Miner bounced back with a pin at 1:31 over Jackson Benoit (Dolgeville), before falling to Ryan Fleischmann (Central Square) by fall at 2:03.
Miner won by forfeit in the seventh-place matchup over Justin Christian (Altmar-Parish-Williamstown/Pulaski).
