The Oswego, Fulton, Mexico and Hannibal varsity wrestling teams competed in their respective class tournaments on Saturday.
Oswego and Fulton competed at the Class A tournament in Indian River. Mexico, as part of class B, wrestled at Central Valley Academy. Hannibal, which is in Class C, traveled to Little Falls.
In Class A, Fulton finished fourth overall (162 points), and Oswego took 10th (8 points). Mexico claimed seventh in Class B (77 points), and Hannibal secured 10th in Class C (47 points).
FULTON
Fulton had two wrestlers secure their weight class crown on Saturday.
Johnathan Clohecy won the 160-pound weight class, and Bailey Grubb secured the 145-pound weight class.
Clohecy was also named the Most Outstanding Wrestler for Class A.
Clohecy initially won the quarterfinals against Dominic Marrero (Whitesboro) by pin at :38. In the semifinals, Clohecy defeated Bryce St. Clair (Central Square) by fall at 2:18. In the championship bout, Clohecy won by a disqualification over Jack Clough (Watertown) to secure the crown.
At 145 pounds, Grubb started his tournament with a pin at 1:21 over Charlie English (East Syracuse-Minoa). Grubb then won by fall over Nathan Johnson (Central Square) at :13 in the semifinals. In the championship, Grubb pinned Kody Foster (Vernon-Verona-Sherill) at 1:05.
In the 102-pound weight class, Frederick Pagan claimed second place. In the semifinals, Pagan won a 15-4 major decision over Kymah Gummow (Indian River). Pagan ultimately fell in the championship by a 4-3 decision against Ryan Munn (Carthage).
Joseph Wardhaugh (110 pounds) took fifth place. He first fell to Jaxon Perkins (Central Square) by pin at 1:31. In the consolation bracket, Wardhaugh then fell to Peyton Spencer (ESM) by pin at 3:34. Wardhaugh received a bye in the fifth-place match.
At 118 pounds, Brady Niver secured second place. To begin his tournament, Niver pinned Carson Crump at :45, before winning a 13-0 major decision over Caiden Scott (ESM). In the championship, Niver lost a 10-0 major decision to Tomah Gummow (Indian River).
In the 126-pound weight class, Collen Austin finished third while Kallen Roberts took sixth. Austin started with a pin at :55 over Calvin Benavides (Watertown) before falling in a 20-11 major decision to Landon Copley (Carthage) in the semifinals. Austin won the third-place match over Kane Lynch (Indian River) with a 9-1 major decision.
Roberts initially fell to Copley with a 15-0 technical fall at 4:12. Roberts then pinned Benavides at 2:21 before falling to Lynch at 1:42 by pin. Roberts lost the fifth-place matchup by fall at :37 to Michael Caruso (New Hartford).
Walter Crofoot earned second place in the 138-pound weight class. Crofoot began his tournament with a pin at :46 over Giovanni Lang (Whitesboro). In the semifinal bout, Crofoot win by pin over Damon Hogan (Central Square) at 4:26. In the championship, Manuel Gonzales (Indian River) won by fall over Crofoot at 4:25.
At 152 pounds, Jayden Hutchinson claimed fifth place. Hutchinson, in the semifinals, fell to Brady Lynch (Indian River) in a 17-3 major decision. In the consolation bracket, Hutchinson defeated Derek Merrero (Whitesboro) by a 7-5 decision before falling to Tayvon Johnson (Watertown) in an 11-2 major decision. In the fifth-place matchup, Hutchinson defeated Aden Millson (VVS) in a 5-1 decision.
Also in the 160-pound weight class, Ethan Doran took fifth place. In the quarterfinals, Doran fell to Hunter Sanderson (Carthage) by pin at 2:27. In the consolation bracket, Doran defeated Matthew Seelman (VVS) in a 9-5 decision. Doran then fell to Bryce St. Clair in a 10-8 decision. In the fifth-place matchup, Doran won by injury default over Sanderson.
Micah Collins (215 pounds) earned sixth place. Collins initially fell to Thomas Kennedy (Carthage) by pin at 2:47. In the consolation bracket, Collins pinned Trent Smith (Watertown) at :37 before winning a 10-8 decision over Michael Citrin (Whitesboro). Collins then fell to Richard Fleischmann (Central Square) by pin at :32. In the fifth-place matchup, Collins lost to Kennedy by fall at :49.
OSWEGO
In the 145-pound weight class, Antonio Rivera Gonzalez finished in fourth place. He initially lost to Kody Foster (VVS) by pin at 4:31. In the consolation bracket, Rivera Gonzalez defeated Dylan Kolk (Carthage) in a 7-5 decision. In the third-place matchup, Rivera Gonzalez fell to Michael Ashley (Indian River) by pin at 2:10.
MEXICO
At 102 pounds, Noah Becker secured second place. After two bye rounds to the semifinals, Becker won by pin over Liam O’Brien (Homer) at :25. In the championship bout, Becker fell to Jacob Hurd (Central Valley Academy) in a 14-2 major decision.
Kyren Stock finished fourth in the 110-pound weight class. Stock began his tournament with a pin at 1:30 over Liam Mantell (Jordan-Elbridge/Port Byron) before falling to Brock Frederick (South Jefferson) by pin at 2:31. In the consolation bracket, Stock topped Daniel Mhale (Chittenango) by pin at 2:10. Stock lost by injury default in the third-place matchup to Lucas Witter (JE/PB).
Elia Manishiwme took third in the 118-pound weight class. In the semifinals, Manishiwme fell to Gene Edwards (Central Valley Academy) by pin at :38. In the third-place matchup, he topped Carson Mantelli (Camden) by fall at 2:40.
Nevan Dermady (132 pounds) claimed fifth place. His tournament began with a loss, being pinned by Micah Muhlnickel (JE/PB) at 2:37. In the consolation bracket, Dermady was pinned by Trevor Rankin (Marcellus) at 4:45. In the fifth-place matchup, Dermady pinned Matt Fish (Homer) at 4:43.
Seth Prentice, at 160 pounds, finished sixth. Prentice lost to Lyle Walker (Camden) by pin at 1:53. In the consolation bracket, Prentice defeated Drake Allen (JE/PB) by fall at 4:46. Then Prentice lost to Jack Mangan (South Jefferson) by pin at 3:58. In the fifth-place matchup, Quentin Mohamed (Chittenango) won a 6-2 decision over Prentice.
Dakota DeFalco took fourth in the 215-pound weight class. His tournament started with a 4-2 ultimate tie breaker win over Hayden Johnson (Camden). DeFalco then fell to Sam Sorenson (Homer) by pin at :42. In the consolation bracket, DeFalco won a 6-4 decision against Raiden Yale (JE/PB) before falling in the third-place matchup to Reegan Macklen (South Jefferson) by pin at 2:10.
At 285 pounds, Jaiden Gibson secured sixth. Gibson fell to Jeremy McRedmond (Central Valley Academy) by pin at :24. In the consolation bracket, Gibson lost to Jacob Ezzo (Chittenango) by fall at 2:22. In the fifth-place matchup, Sean Brown (Homer) defeated Gibson by pin at 1:17.
HANNIBAL
At 118 pounds, Zenon Derocha secured second place. In the quarterfinals, Derocha defeated Celia Lando (APW) by fall at 1:27, before pinning Caleb Farney (Lowville) at 4:30. In the championship bout, Derocha fell by pin to Chase Huntley (Phoenix) at 2:46.
In the 189-pound weight class, Drew Butterfield took sixth place. Butterfield’s tournament began with a loss by pin at :20 to Anthony Amidon (Holland Patent). In the consolation bracket, Butterfield defeated Julius Schaffner (Little Falls) by pin at 1:49 before falling to David Frazee (Southern Hills). In the fifth-place matchup, Butterfield fell by pin at 2:20 to Camden Thomas (General Brown).
Ethan Thibault (215 pounds) finished in fourth place. Thibault defeated Nick Root (Phoenix) by pin at :34, before falling to Isaac Croneiser (Adirondack) by pin at 2:40. In the consolation bracket, Thibault won by fall over Exazander Simzer (Cazenovia) at :42. Conner Sullivan (Lowville) won the third-place matchup by pin at 1:56.
