Johnathan Clohecy December 2022

Fulton’s Johnathan Clohecy tries to get an advantage over Niagara-Wheatfield’s Joseph Cicco during the Spc. Kenneth Haines Memorial Wrestling Tournament in December. On Saturday, Clohecy not only won the 160-pound weight class at the Section III Class A tournament, but he was also named Class A’s Most Outstanding Wrestler.

 Ben Grieco photo

The Oswego, Fulton, Mexico and Hannibal varsity wrestling teams competed in their respective class tournaments on Saturday.

Oswego and Fulton competed at the Class A tournament in Indian River. Mexico, as part of class B, wrestled at Central Valley Academy. Hannibal, which is in Class C, traveled to Little Falls.

