The Hannibal and Mexico varsity wrestling teams competed at the Phoenix Round Robin tournament on Saturday. Mexico finished in 13th with 54 points, and Hannibal came in 16th with 43 points.
Hannibal
Pah Per-hee (172 pounds) made it the furthest for the Warriors, finishing fourth after falling in the consolation finals to Owen Atchie (Liverpool). Atchie won by pin at :49.
En route to the consolations, Per-hee won the quarterfinal round over Garret Pickens (Oswego) by pin at 1:19. He then fell in the semifinals against Conner Shaw (APW/Pulaski) by fall at 1:23.
In the preliminary rounds, Per-hee fell to Aaron Fredenburg (Baldwinsville) by pin at 1:09, and then defeated Caden Becker (Auburn) b y fall at 2:38.
Hannibal’s Zenon Derocha came in sixth in the 118-pound weight class. Derocha went 2-2 in the opening rounds. He fell to Levi Schanzenbach (Baldwinsville) by pin at 2:00, and then lost by fall to Sam Reikes (Fayetteville-Manlius) at :38 in the next round.
Derocha’s two wins came against Sami Saleh (Grand Island) with a fall at :26, and against Cody Neville (Mexico) with a pin at :23. Derocha fell to Elia Manishiwme (Mexico) with a pin at 5:35 to take sixth place in the weight class.
Mexico
Kyren Stock (110 pounds) was Mexico’s top finisher with a third-place finish at the tournament. He went 2-2 in his four matches in the tournament.
He lost to Dylan Castiglia (Grand Island) by technical fall (18-1) in the first round. But Stock won his next two matches, first by forfeit over Kam Kelly (Union-Endicott) then by fall over Quentin Thomas (Phoenix) at :47.
Stock lost to Trent Kelly (Palmyra Macedon) by fall at 4:43 in the final round.
Noah Becker finished fourth in the 102-pound weight class. He went 2-1 in his preliminary round matches. First was a win by fall at :49 over Jackson Marks (Cortland) before Becker fell to Griffin Freeman (Rush-Henrietta) by a 10-2 major decision. Becker bounced back with a pin at 1:06 over Brennan Kline (Baldwinsville).
Becker fell to Brady Maneri (Auburn) by technical fall (18-3) in the first round of the finals, before losing a 4-2 decision against Vitalli Pushnin (Rush-Henrietta) in the third-place match.
The Tigers had two wrestlers in the 118-pound weight class, with Elia Manishiwme taking fifth place.
Manishiwme won by fall at 4:47 in the first round against Giovanni Vanacore (Grand Island) then fell to Pierce Goodeve (Liverpool) after Manishiwme was pinned at 4:59. The next two matches saw Manishiwme fall to Mike Boyhan (Auburn) by pin at :45, then a forfeit win in the final round.
Manishiwme won the fifth-place bout against Derocha (Hannibal) with a fall at 5:35.
Dakota DeFalco took fifth in the 215-pound weight class. DeFalco went 1-1 in the preliminary rounds, falling to Jared Haers (Palmyra Macedon) by fall at :39 before pinning George Woloszyn (Grand Island) at 2:29.
DeFalco lost to Tramell Parson (Rush Henrietta) by fall at :23 in the first round of the finals, but then won back-to-back battles. He defeated Carlos Morales-Gonz (Union-Endicott) by fall at 5:13 and then won by decision 10-5 against Michael Citrin (Whitesboro) for fifth place.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.