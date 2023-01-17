Crofoot vs. Ethan Purdy

Fulton’s Walter Crofoot (red) attempts to flip APW’s Ethan Purdy in the semifinals of the 138-pound weight class at the Spc. Ken Haines Memorial Tournament on Dec. 30. He won his weight class at the Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday in Camden.

 Ben Grieco photo

FULTON

The Fulton varsity wrestling team took second place in the Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday hosted by Camden.

