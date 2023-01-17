FULTON
The Fulton varsity wrestling team took second place in the Blue Devil Invitational on Saturday hosted by Camden.
The Red Raiders had four first-place finishers, and secured second place with 208 team points — falling just behind host Camden’s score of 214.5 points.
Frederick Pagan (102 pounds) won his weight class, and started the day with a pin at 1:131 over Bradyn Hatzinger (Camden). Pagan then advanced with another win by fall over Evan Johnson (Deposit-Hancock) at :20. Pagan picked up his third victory over the day with a pin at 2:10 over Jacob Hurd (Central Valley Academy). To take the championship, Pagan won a 6-4 decision over Norwich’s Maverick Beckwith.
At 118 pounds, Brady Niver also picked up the weight class crown. His tournament began with a pin at 2:52 over Marek Morrison (South Lewis). Then, Niver picked up a quick pin at :20 over Mexico’s Cody Neville. Niver won the semifinals of his weight class with a win by fall at 1:00 over Ethan York (Warrensburg). Niver earned his fourth pin of the day with a win by fall at 1:13 over Kieth Seaton (Camden) to secure the weight class championship.
In the 138-pound weight class, Walter Crofoot had a pair of bye rounds before he defeated Connor White (Dolgeville) by pin at 1:06 for his first victory of the day. Crofoot picked up another pin at 1:35 over Asaac Mead (Deposit-Hancock), before winning a 17-1 technical fall against Landen Moshier (Lowville) in the championship to secure the weight class crown.
Johnathan Clohecy (160 pounds) was the last first-place finisher for Fulton. He started his tournament with a pin at :24 over Logan Matcham (Vernon-Verona-Sherrill), and then picked up another victory by fall at 2:42 against Nathan Sevey (Camden). In the semifinals, Clohecy won a 12-2 major decision against Isaac Gibson (South Lewis). Clohecy won a 17-0 technical fall over Trent True (Holland Patent) to win the weight class championship.
At 126 pounds, Collen Austin took third place. He began his tournament with a pin at 4:25 over Gage Grinnell (Camden), then took an 8-4 decision against Regan Roach (Norwich). Austin fell to Greyson Eggleston (Dolgeville) in a 6-0 decision. Austin won by forfeit in the consolation bracket over Kyle Peavey (Morrisville-Eaton), and then received another forfeit win over Roach in the third-place match.
Also in the 126-pound weight class, Kallen Roberts took eighth place. Roberts fell to Kolton Kelley (Camden) by pin at 1:27. In the consolation bracket, Roberts defeated Damon Bush (Beaver River) with a pin at 5:00, followed by another win by fall at :19 over Caleb Herringshaw (Dolgeville). Roberts fell to Regan Roach by pin at 1:55, then fell to Logan Sheriff (Southern Hills) in the seventh-place match by fall at 5:30.
Jayden Hutchinson, at 152 pounds, finished fourth for Fulton. Hutchinson’s first bout was a win by fall at 2:43 over Cooper Doxstader (Holland Patent). Hutchinson then fell after being pinned at :40 against Connor Everson (Beaver River). In the consolation bracket, Hutchinson topped Ryley Hanno (Lowville) by fall at 2:17, before defeating Jack Chase (Camden) with a 4-2 decision. Hutchinson pinned Aden Milson (Vernon-Verona-Sherrill) with a pin at 3:56, but then had a forfeit loss against Everson to take fourth place.
Also at 160 pounds, Ethan Doran secured fifth place for Fulton. Doran initially won with a pin over Nathan Widrick (Lowville) at 1:15 before falling to Trent True (Holland Patnet) by pin at 2:51. Doran then defeated Logan Matcham (Vernon-Verona-Sherrill) by fall at :49, then defeated Matthew Seelman (VVS) by fall at 4:46. Next, Doran lost a 19-4 technical fall to Isaac Gibson (South Lewis). Doran won by injury default over Sam Parkison (Deposit-Hancock) to take fifth place.
In the 215-pound weight class, Micah Collins took fourth place. After a couple bye rounds, Collins won by pin at :48 over Matthew Perrino (Cooperstown) before falling to Josh Salsman (Camden) in a 15-4 major decision. Collins, in the consolation bracket, beat Cale Marland (Morrisville-Eaton) by pin at 1:44, but ultimately fell to Dominic Roes (Beaver River) in a 7-1 decision in the third-place match.
MEXICO
The Mexico varsity wrestling team also competed at the Blue Devil Invitational in Camden, taking 15th with 52 team points.
Kyren Stock (110 pounds) was the team’s top finisher, taking fourth place in his weight class. Stock began his tournament with a pin at 2:32 over Matt Osley (Central Valley Academy), then won a 5-2 decision against Jason Canedo (Deposit-Hancock). Stock fell to Cameron Carpenter (Warrensburg) in the semifinals by pin at 2:18. In the consolation bracket, Stock defeated Mexico teammate Atreyu DeFalco with a pin at 2:40 before falling to Eli Doxstader (Holland Patent) by pin at 1:32, taking fourth place.
At 102 pounds, Noah Becker finished fifth for the Tigers. Becker started his tournament with a pin over Wyatt Hitchcock (Morrisville-Eaton) at :29, before falling to Maverick Beckwith (Norwich) by pin at 3:32. In the consolation bracket, Becker defeated Connor Carpenter (South Lewis) by an 8-6 decision. Becker then pinned Davian Phan (Holland Patent) at 2:56. Becker fell to Jacob Hurd (Central Valley Academy) by a 13-7 decision. In the fifth-place match, Becker received a bye against Andrew Juliano (Holland Patent) to secure fifth.
Also in the 110-pound weight class, Atreyu DeFalco took sixth. After a bye round, DeFalco lost to Eli Doxstader (Holland Patent) by fall at 1:23. In the consolation bracket, DeFalco defeated Matt Osley (CVA) by pin at 2:57, then won a 7-4 decision over Davin Peck (Morrisville-Eaton), before ultimately falling to Kyren Stock by pin at 2:40. DeFalco then lost a 21-6 technical fall against Jason Canedo (Deposit-Hancock).
HANNIBAL
The Hannibal varsity wrestling team took 15th with 33 points at the Cazenovia Invitational on Saturday.
The Warriors had six guaranteed place finishers in the tournament.
Zenon Derocha (118 pounds) was Hannibal’s top finisher, taking second place in his weight class. Derocha won an 11-8 decision against Carson Rice (Liverpool), had an injury default against Pierce Goodave (Liverpool) and a pin at :37 against Sam Reikes (Fayetteville-Manlius). Derocha fell to Talan Hubbard (Homer) with a 19-3 technical fall, taking second place.
Todd Halsdorf (138 pounds) also won a single bout against Paul Cange (Fayetteville-Manlius) with a pin at 3:52. He fell in four other matches to take eighth place. Cody Miner defeated Keegan Meyer (Liverpool) for his lone victory of the day with a pin at 1:57. Miner took sixth in the weight class.
Pah Per-hee also had a win over Jake Winchell (Canastota) with a pin at 1:10. He fell in three other matches but secured seventh place in the 172-pound weight class.
Also taking top finishes were Cody Miner (285 pounds) in sixth place, Drew Butterfield (189 pounds) in seventh place and Ethan Thibault (215 pounds) also in seventh place.
