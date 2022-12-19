FULTON
The Fulton varsity boys wrestling team went 3-2 at the Montgomery County Duals on Saturday to take third place.
In the first round, Fulton defeated Newburgh Free Academy 35-29.
Brady Niver (118 pounds) won a 13-3 major decision over Jordan Busby. Collen Austin (132 pounds) won an 11-9 decision in a sudden victory over Ivan Duran.
At the 138-pound weight class, Jack Phillips picked up the Red Raiders’ first pin, winning by fall over Paxton Chick at :56.
Bailey Grubb (160 pounds) won by fall over Mateo Morell at 1:15, followed by a 14-0 major decision win for Johnathan Clohecy over Joseph Ponesse.
Micah Collins (215 pounds) pinned Devin Iturralde at 2:49.
The Red Raiders picked up their second win of the day, topping Amsterdam 48-27 in the second round.
Niver got his first pin of the day, winning by fall over Breyana Montalvo at 5:31. Austin also won by fall over Joseph Sagarese at 1:38.
Phillips won by pin over Loni Pepper at 3:29.
Jayden Hutchinson (152 pounds) pinned Yair Quiroz-Valencia at :20, followed by Grubb winning by fall over Mason Marrone at 3:46.
No score was reported in the third round between Fulton and Fonda-Fultonville-Johnstown.
The Red Raiders fell 54-21 to Ballston Spa in the fourth round.
Austin won by an injury default over Mia Collins, and Marissa Crofoot (138 pounds) pinned Tyler Perkins at :22.
Grubb won a 10-4 decision over Atreyu Rickson. Kairo Corniell (285 pounds) pinned Cole Donnelly at 1:29.
In the final round of the day, Averill Park topped Fulton 51-23.
Niver won a 21-6 technical fall over Reese Bunney at 4:43. Walter Crofoot (138 pounds) pinned Cody Morgans at :38.
Hutchinson, this time in the 152-pound weight class, pinned Nick Middleton at 1:44. Grubb (152 pounds) won by fall over John Welcome at 1:40.
MEXICO
The Mexico varsity wrestling team took seventh place at the North Country Invitational hosted by Indian River on Friday.
The Tigers finished with 79 points.
Dakota Defalco was the top finisher for Mexico, taking third place in the 215-pound weight class. En route to the third-place finish, Defalco initially lost to Alex Ordway (Gouverneur) in an 8-4 decision.
After a couple byes, Defalco pinned Randy Davis (Indian River) at 2:14, before getting revenge over Ordway, with a 3-2 decision win to secure third place.
In the 102-pound weight class, Noah Becker finished in fifth place. He initially won by fall over Bradyn Hastzinger (Camden) at 2:57, before falling to Najeed Abel (General Brown) in an 18-6 major decision.
Becker lost to Paul Minckler (Gouverneur) in a 6-5 decision, before Becker defeated Hastzinger again by fall at :36 to take fifth place.
Mexico had two place finishers in the 110-piund weight class. Kyren Stock took fourth place, and Atreyu Defalco took sixth.
Stock and Defalco met in their first matchup, with Stock winning by fall at :58, before Stock fell to J.D. Minckler (Gouverneur) by fall at 3:21. Stock pinned Noah Curry (Canton) at 1:25, then fell to Talon Kimball (Camden) by fall at 1:25, ultimately taking fourth place.
Delfaco, after his loss to Stock, fell again to Kimball with a fall at :34. In the fifth-place matchup, Defalco lost to Curry in a 6-5 decision.
At the 118-pound weight class, Elia Manishiwme pinned Summer Juenks (Ogdensburg) at 1:16. Manishiwme fell to Ayden Weaver (Lowville) after a pin at 3:02.
Manishiwme fell again to Keith Seaton in a 9-0 major decision, before getting back on track in the fifth-place matchup, pinning Mason Dusharm (Gouverneur) at 3:50.
The Tigers also had a pair of place finishers in the 138-pound weight class. Tanner Bellomo finished fifth, while Neven Dermady took sixth.
Bellomo first won with a 16-5 major decision over Joe Galobeck (Camden), before falling to Manuel Gonzales (Indian River) with a pin at :17.
Bellomo won by fall over Collin Brendo (Ogdensburg) at 3:57, before falling to Turner Sochia (Gouverneur) in a 9-8 decision.
Dermady won his first matchup with a pin at 2:38 over Keagan Ontiveros (Lowville). Dermady then lost to Ashtyn Amo (Ogdensburg) by fall at 2:32.
Getting back on track, Dermady won his next matchup with a pin at 2:40 over Nick Locy (Canton) before falling to Braxton Peters (Lowville) in a 9-1 major decision.
That set up the fifth-place battle between Dermady and Bellomo, with Bellomo taking the 9-7 decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.