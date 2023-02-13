SYRACUSE — Area wrestling teams competed at the Section III Championships on Saturday at SRC Arena, with Oswego and Fulton competing in Division I, and Mexico and Hannibal took on Division II.
Fulton had one sectional champion, Johnathan Clohecy, in the 160-pound weight class.
Here are the podium finishes for Fulton and Mexico.
FULTON
To start his journey to the section crown, Clohecny defeated Sean Cavanaugh (JD/CBA) by pin at 1:45. Clohecy won again by fall over Bryce St. Clair (Central Square) at 1:32 in the semifinals. In the championship bout, Clohecy defeated Ayden Sprague (Cicero-North Syracuse) with a 15-0 technical fall at 4:15.
Wally Crofoot took second in the 138-pound weight class. Crofoot first defeated Damon Hogan (Central Square) by pin at :38 before winning by fall over Chat Tennant Jr. (Rome Free Academy) at 3:06. In the championship matchup, Crofoot fell to Manuel Gonzales (Indian River) by pin at 3:44.
Also taking second for Fulton was Bailey Grubb at 145 pounds. Grubb initially won a 9-3 decision over Olusegan Gbengbe (Baldwinsville). Grubb then won the semifinals by injury default over Jonah Geller (Cicero-North Syracuse). In the championship bout, Grubb fell to Maxx Fesinger (West Genesee) by pin at 3:26.
Freddy Pagan finished fourth in the 102-pound weight class. Pagan won an 8-6 decision against Kymah Gummow (Indian River) before falling to the eventual weight class champion, Ryan Munn (Carthage), in a 9-2 decision.
In the consolation bracket, Pagan defeated Dominic Shiano (JD/CBA) in a 6-3 decision before falling to Jackson Wellis (Carthage) in a 4-3 decision in the third-place matchup.
Brady Niver (118 pounds) also claimed fourth in his weight class. Niver started with a 15-0 technical fall at 3:45 over Caiden Scott (East Syracuse-Minoa) before falling to Mike Boyhan (Auburn) in the semifinals in a 12-6 decision.
In the consolation bracket, Niver pinned Levi Schanzenbach (Baldwinsville) at 3:39 before falling in an 11-10 decision against Anthony Ciciarelli (CNS) to take fourth.
Collen Austin, at 126 pounds, earned fourth place. Austin defeated Kane Lynch (Indian River) by pin at 2:00, then fell to Shay Sinitiere (Carthage) by pin at :45 in the semifinals.
In the consolation bracket, Austin won a 9-0 major decision against Michael Caruso (New Hartford) but ultimately fell to Lynch in the third-place matchup by pin at 3:53.
MEXICO
Noah Becker, at 102 pounds, was the lone podium-finish for the Tigers. Becker began his tournament with a 7-4 decision win over Conner Carpenter (South Lewis). Becker then fell to Nate Verri (Little Falls) in a 7-6 decision in the quarterfinals.
In the consolation bracket, Becker topped Bradyn Hatzinger (Camden) with a pin at 1:56. Becker won by fall over Andrew Juliano (Holland Patent) at 2:45 followed by another pin at 2:37 against Nahjeed Abel (General Brown).
In the third-place matchup, Becker fell to Verri again in a 7-3 decision, and Becker took home fourth place.
