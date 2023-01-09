Fulton went 3-2 to finish in a tie for fourth at the Hornet Duals on Saturday, hosted by Fayetteville-Manlius.
The Red Raiders won duals over Hannibal (54-24), East Syracuse-Minoa (48-30) and Whitesboro (51-21). Fulton fell to Liverpool (44-25) and Adirondack (44-29).
Frederick Pagan went 5-0 on the day. In the 110-pound weight class, he pinned Hannibal’s Zenon Derocha in 1:05. And then against ESM’s Askasha Nunnally in the 102-pound weight class, Pagan won by fall at :56. Pagan returned to 110 pounds against Liverpool, pinning Khai Anderson (no time stamp provided). Pagan won by forfeit at 102 pounds against Whitesboro. Against Adirondack, Pagan won a 16-2 major decision over Seth Strain at 102 pounds.
Brady Niver also had an undefeated tournament. Against Hannibal’s Alan Stupp, Niver won the 118-pound weight class with a pin at :45. Niver then pinned Michael Ladue (ESM) at :41, followed by a 15-0 technical fall over Pierce Goodave (Liverpool) with no time stamp provided. Niver received a forfeit win against Whitesboro, then closed out his day with a 15-0 technical fall at 4:00 over Jonah Sturtevant (Adirondack).
Collen Austin picked up a 5-0 tournament, starting with a forfeit against Hannibal. At 126 pounds, Austin pinned Caiden Scott (ESM) at 2:47 and then won by fall over Samir Amiri (Liverpool) with no time stamp provided. Austin got another forfeit against Whitesboro. He then won by fall over Daniel Barnes (Adirondack) at 1:14.
At 145 pounds, Bailey Grubb went undefeated in the tournament. Grubb pinned Hannibal’s Brandon Turaj at 5:25 before winning by fall over Charlie English (ESM) at 1:02. Grubb picked up another pin against Tyler Vivcqua (Liverpool), but no time was provided. Grubb won by forfeit against Whitesboro and pinned Dalton Miranda (Adirondack) at :36.
Johnathan Clohecy won all his matches, as well. He won by forfeit against Hannibal at 172 pounds, and then pinned Daniel Diaz (ESM) at :30 in the 160-pound weight class. Back at 172 pounds, Clohecy won an 8-7 decision over Owen Atchie (Liverpool) before another forfeit against Whitesboro. Clohecy had a 10-1 major decision over Raymond Hennessey (Adirondack) to close out his day.
Other wrestlers included Ethan Burlingham (1-4) in the 189-pound weight class, Micah Collins (1-3) at 215 pounds, Ethan Doran (1-3) in the 160-pound weight class, Anthony Goetz (1-0) at 152 pounds, Jayden Hutchinson (2-1) at 152 pounds and Jack Phillips (2-2), who wrestled at the 132-pound weight class.
HANNIBAL
The Hannibal varsity wrestling team went 0-5 at the Hornet Duals, and lost matches against Fulton (52-24), Liverpool (78-0), Whitesboro (42-36), Chittenango (42-30).
Pah Per-hee — flipping between 189 pounds and 172 pounds — Ethan Thibault and Wyatt Horn were the lone Hannibal wrestlers to pick up victories.
Per-hee went 3-1 on the day. He fell to Jayce Bliss (Liverpool) in the 189-pound weight class (no time stamp provided), but defeated David Nasby (Whitesboro) with a pin at 2:18 and Peter Schulz (Chittenango) with a pin at :53. Per-hee also won by fall over Burlingham at :50.
Thibault also went 3-1 in the tournament, but remained in the 285-pound weight class all day. He defeated Kenneth Orr (Fulton) by pin at 1:48, and also won with pins over Colin Nelson (Whitesboro) at 1:12 and Jacob Ezzo (Chittenango) at 2:27. Thibault ultimately fell to Keegan Meyer of Liverpool by fall but no time was provided.
Horn’s lone victory came against Fulton’s Joseph Wardhaugh with a pin at :42 in the 102-pound weight class.
MEXICO
Mexico came in 12th at the Leo J. Sammon Tournament at Central Valley Academy, finishing with 45 team points.
The Tigers had 10 guaranteed place finishers in the tournament, with the top wrestler from Mexico being Noah Becker, who came in second in the 102-pound weight class.
Becker first won by fall over Ben Dziuban (Mount Markham) at :36, before picking up a 10-2 major decision over Dominic Shiano (JD/CBA). Becker fell in the championship to Jacob Hurd (CVA) with a 7-2 decision.
At 110 pounds, Atreayu DeFalco took sixth. He initially won over Giuseppi Hanrahan (Amsterdam) with a pin at :46 before falling to Jonathan Swartwout (Fonda-Fultonville-Johnstown) by pin at 5:59. The loss put DeFalco in sixth place.
In the 132-pound weight class, Neven Dermady came in fifth. He won bouts against Joseph Sagarese (Amsterdam) with a pin at 1:45, and Damion Case (Mount Markham) by fall at 1:27. He fell to Nathan Finn (JD/CBA) by pin at 2:31, and then to Cooper Reed (CVA) by fall at 1:13. Dermady won the fifth-place battle against Caleb Herringshaw (Dolgeville) with a pin at 4:43.
Mason Margrey (160 pounds) claimed eighth place in the tournament. He fell to Talan Jaquay (Dolgeville) by fall at 2:33, but came back to beat Owen Lounsbury (Berne-Knox-Westerlo) with a pin at :34. Margrey lost to Trent True (Holland Patent) by pin at 1:29, and then fell to Caleb McCoy (FFJ) by pin at 2:39 to take eighth place.
At 215 pounds, Dakota DeFalco lost to Conner Sullivan (Lowville) and Dominic Jones (Mount Markham) by pin, both at :14. DeFalco came back with a win by fall over Shaine Basle (BKW) at 1:35, before falling to Bryce Dadey (JD/CBA) by pin at 4:45. Trent Smith (Watertown) got the better of DeFalco with a pin a 2:20, and DeFalco earned eighth place.
Other guaranteed finishers included Cody Neville (10th, 118 pounds), David House (12th, 126 pounds), Tanner Bellomo (11th, 138 pounds), Steven Bradshaw (12th, 145 pounds) and Manuel Pelton-Vazquez (13th, 145 pounds).
OSWEGO
Oswego finished 17th with eight team points at the Port Byron Mid-Winter Classic on Saturday. Three of the Bucs’ wrestlers lost in the quarterfinals, who were the top finishers for the tournament for Oswego.
Jose Ramos fell in the quarterfinals in the 126-pound weight class to Caleb Jolly (Phoenix) by pin at 1:22. In the 145-pound weight class, Kevin Gregory lost to Caleb Sweet (South Seneca) with a pin at :26.
At 189 pounds, Hayden Sanders lost by fall at 1:54 to Zach Overton (Central Square).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.