Pagan at Haines Tournament

Fulton’s Frederick Pagan (right) competes in the Spc. Kenneth Haines Memorial tournament last month. Pagan went 5-0 at the Hornet Duals on Saturday.

 Ben Grieco photo

Fulton went 3-2 to finish in a tie for fourth at the Hornet Duals on Saturday, hosted by Fayetteville-Manlius.

The Red Raiders won duals over Hannibal (54-24), East Syracuse-Minoa (48-30) and Whitesboro (51-21). Fulton fell to Liverpool (44-25) and Adirondack (44-29).

