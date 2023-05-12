SYRACUSE — The State University of New York Athletic Conference announced that women’s hockey will be the 21st league-sponsored sport starting the 2023-24 season.
Within the state school system, women’s hockey, including the Oswego State program, is currently part of the Northeast Women’s Hockey League. All seven members — Oswego State, Plattsburgh State, SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Cortland, SUNY Canton, Morrisville State and Buffalo State — are SUNY schools.
The NEWHL will be dissolved and all seven teams will join the SUNYAC, effective July 1.
The NEWHL was already run by SUNYAC commissioner Tom DiCamillo, which began during the 2017-18 season. The NEWHL evolved from the former ECAC West conference.
““This is a tremendous opportunity for the SUNYAC and for our student-athletes to operate under the SUNYAC brand and receive the recognition and services that one of the premier Division III conferences in the NCAA can provide,” DiCamillo said.
Morrisville and Canton will join the SUNYAC as affiliate members for women’s hockey, the league announced, as both schools are in separate primary conferences.
The NEWHL conference schedule, which has been approved through 2026-27, will remain as planned as part of the SUNYAC.
“It’s exciting news getting to be brought under the SUNYAC umbrella. The biggest thing is stability. ... With a one-team conference, there’s a lot of uncertainty. ... Originally, going with the NEWHL, just allowed for the creation of the league quickly,” Oswego State women’s hockey coach Mark Digby said. “What we’ll see now that it’s a standard cut-and-paste thing with the SUNYAC is our players getting a lot more recognition.”
The SUNYAC also announced that on the men’s side, Canton will join as the league’s second affiliate member. That change will be effective going into the 2024-25 season.
With the addition of Canton, the SUNYAC now has 10 teams. Already in the league were Oswego State, Cortland, Buffalo State, SUNY Fredonia, SUNY Geneseo, Brockport State, Plattsburgh State, Potsdam and Morrisville.
Morrisville is an affiliate member on the men’s side.
“We’re excited to have Canton joining the SUNYAC hockey membership. Oswego has a long standing relationship with them going back to Coach (Herb) Hammond, (George) Roll and (Bob) Unger, of playing them when they were a two-year school and then continuing on to them becoming a four-year school,” Gosek said. “The majority of (the SUNYAC schools) play them anyway, so what’s the difference?”
Speculation is that Oswego State’s travel partner, which historically was Cortland, will now be Canton. Cortland will possibly be paired with Morrisville.
