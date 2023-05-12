SUNYAC logo

SYRACUSE — The State University of New York Athletic Conference announced that women’s hockey will be the 21st league-sponsored sport starting the 2023-24 season.

Within the state school system, women’s hockey, including the Oswego State program, is currently part of the Northeast Women’s Hockey League. All seven members — Oswego State, Plattsburgh State, SUNY Potsdam, SUNY Cortland, SUNY Canton, Morrisville State and Buffalo State — are SUNY schools.

Recommended for you