PHOENIX — A distinguished group of honorees will be celebrated at the Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet, set for May 13 at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.
The Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame will welcome new inductees Jaime Ingersoll and Lynn Lyons.
The Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame will induct Sue Lee and Shirley Seeley.
Also honored that night will be Fulton’s Female Youth Bowler of the Year Eliana Occhino, and Oswego’s Female Youth Bowler of the Year Ava Tonkin.
A social hour starts at 5 p.m., with dinner at 6 p.m., and the ceremony to follow.
Dinner tickets must be purchased by May 3 by contacting Paula Distin (315-529-4887), Margie Moore (315-345-0198) or Karen Wygant (315-529-1379).
Here are profiles of this year’s honorees.
FULTON HALL OF FAME
Jaime Ingersoll
In many cases, exceptional bowlers get their start in the sport from their parents.
For Jaime Ingersoll, it was just the opposite. She didn’t start bowling until after her daughter Alexis got involved on the way to becoming one of the top youth bowlers in central New York. Alexis is now attending the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and establishing herself as a standout for the school’s NCAA Division I bowling team. She recently qualified for the USBC Intercollegiate Singles Championships set for April 17-22 in Las Vegas.
Jaime’s bowling career has also been on a roll, and it all started just from watching Alexis.
“I was watching her on Saturday mornings in the bumper league. She was probably 5 or 6. Her and my husband did the Sunday morning Adult-Junior League, and Bryce Guernsey was looking for a partner. I said, ‘Well, it’s handicapped. I don’t know much about it, but I can try.’”
She bowled in that league for a couple of years and then started bowling in the Winning Edge women’s league. She took a lesson from Mike Tryniski at Lakeview Lanes, and also improved through competing in the Sport Shot League.
Ingersoll’s current average is 173, and she owns a career-high game of 266 and a top triple of 637.
She competed in a couple of adult-junior tournaments with Alexis, and planned to go to the state women’s tourney. She has served on the Fulton USBC board for five years, has been a youth representative, and ran the youth league at Lakeview Lanes for three years.
The result is a hall of fame career. She said she was “shocked” to be selected for the hall of fame. “It hasn’t hit me yet.”
What does she find most appealing about bowling?
“The challenge to myself,” she said. “I’m very hard on myself. I’m a perfectionist. My goal every week is to go and beat my score from last week."
Lynn Lyons
Lyons’ selection for induction into the Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame continues the family tradition.
Her mother and grandmother are hall of famers, along with her father, grandfather, and husband.
Still, Lyons said it was a surprise to hear about her hall of fame selection. “I’m very honored,” she said.
Her mother Jerry Hogan Kasperek, an outstanding bowler herself, helped Lyons improve. “She had a power ball and she taught me to throw that ball hard,” Lyons said.
She bowled with her mother and her grandmother on the Triangle Dairy team in the Friendly Girls League, and continued bowling one or two nights a week, even meeting her husband Dennis through the sport.
“We bowled together quite a bit. We would bowl on Friday and Saturday nights,” Lyons said, adding that they participated in many no-tap tourneys and other tournaments through the league.
About 20 years ago, she stopped bowling because the time conflicted with her job. She stayed busy attending the many sporting events played by her four children — Tracy, Jake, Derek, and Trisha. She also served for six years on the Fulton City School District Board of Education.
Lyons’ bowling career included a high game of 268 and a top series of 672. Her highest average was a 187. She also had success in tournament play.
“When I bowled in the state tournaments, I always cashed,” Lyons said. “My best was the Syracuse Women’s Masters. I bowled against women all over New York State that were very good bowlers. To finish second was quite an honor.”
OSWEGO HALL OF FAME
Sue Lee
Fun, friendship, and a taste of success have been key parts of Sue Lee’s hall of fame bowling career.
Still, she said it was “quite a shock” to learn she had been selected for induction.
She said she got started in the sport when her mother Gladys Peck and sister-in-law Charlotte Peck needed a third bowler for a team at the D.A. Lodge lanes. “I was 18 and got started. We bowled there for a long time,” she said.
When the D.A. lanes closed, they went to Pinarama Bowl in Oswego. She bowled with her sister-in-law and Rose Rhinehart and Connie Baker until Pinarama closed. Lee took a few years off from bowling, but returned when Lighthouse Lanes opened, and has been bowling ever since. She has been active in several leagues sponsored by Sivers Auction Service, Liz’s Place, Century 21/Running With Scissors, Oswego Speedway, Rudy’s, and Port City Copy.
Her highest average was a 152. Lee said her most notable achievement came in 1988 when she rolled a scratch 257 game and 627 triple, which amounted to a 768 series with handicap. “That year I had the high triple with handicap for the city and received a plaque,” Lee said.
Lee has served as secretary for a couple of leagues, and also held league offices of president and vice president over the years.
She said the league bowlers are very supportive of one another, and bowling night is always something to look forward to.
“We’ve been league champs a few times. That’s always exciting,” she said. “Our team is kind of a middle of the road bunch of girls. You don’t expect to win. It’s always such a thrill when you do. We have a really good time.”
Shirley Seeley
Seeley said she feels “very honored” to have been selected for induction into the hall of game.
Her friends coaxed her into starting in the sport. “I was probably in my late 20s. They needed somebody on the team,” she said. “I said well, I’m not a very good bowler, but I’ll do it.”
She started at the Pulaski Bowling Center, and after that closed, she bowled in Central Square, and then in Oswego.
In Pulaski, she was in the Thursday Morning Coffee Cup League and the Monday Night Women’s League, where she served as treasurer for a couple of years. That’s where she struck her way to her career-high triple, a 652.
Her highest game was a 236 in Oswego in 2022, and her top average was a 154, also in Oswego. Seeley remains active in the Port City Copy League at Lighthouse Lanes.
Over the years, she has competed in several 600 Club tournaments in central New York, winning the Pathfinder 600 Club Tournament in 1991.
She said her greatest accomplishments are “raising my two children; becoming a member of the Pathfinder 600 Club, the Syracuse 600 Club, and the Fulton-Oswego 600 Club; and “becoming a member of the Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame.”
YOUTH HONOREES
Eliana Occhino
For the second year in a row, Eliana Occhino is being recognized as the Fulton Female Youth Bowler of the Year.
“I’m very excited about it. I think it’s a great honor,” she said.
The sophomore at Christian Brothers Academy is a deserving choice. After leading Section III and the nation in average (236) as a freshman, she excelled again in her sophomore varsity bowling season. She averaged 212 and posted the highest average (221) at the sectionals, qualifying for the Section III composite team for the state championships. There, she finished with the highest average (227.33) over the six-game competition.
In the offseason, Occhino competes in PBA Junior tournaments. “I managed to win one of those (in Virginia). On a difficult pattern, I was able to figure out which ball to use and how to make the moves I needed to win in match play.”
She has also bowled in SYC Storm Youth Championships.
Occhino has rolled some 300 games and owns a career-best triple of 804.
She is part of the Storm Evolution program, a program for kids to encourage new bowlers to bowl. “I’ve become a part of their staff. The best junior bowlers get together and help promote the company,” she said. “We help out youth bowlers and promote the products and the sport in general.”
College bowling appears to be in her future, but she has plenty of time to finalize that decision. “I don’t know where or what college, but my options are open,” she said.
Ava Tonkin
A junior on the Oswego varsity girls bowling team, Tonkin has been selected to receive the Oswego Female Youth Bowler of the Year award.
“I feel very honored. To be honest, I didn’t feel like I deserved it at first because there are so many good people on the team. They’re very good at what they do. I just started like a year ago,” she said.
She is the daughter of Ellen and David Tonkin. The family moved to the area from Florida a couple of years ago. Getting involved with bowling was something her father suggested.
“It was mostly my dad because he was trying to push me to do new things after we moved here,” Tonkin said. “He said bowling was a good place to start. I enjoy it. Everyone on the team is very nice.”
Tonkin showed rapid improvement from her sophomore year to her junior season, posting a high game of 167 and more than doubling her average.
“I noticed a huge difference,” she said. “When I first started bowling I was averaging like a 50 or 60 because I didn’t really know what I was doing. By the end of this year I was averaging 130.”
She credits her coach and teammates for her progress. “Our team, we help each other a lot. We motivate each other,” Tonkin said. “Bowling with my teammates is what I enjoy most. I love seeing them every day and I love seeing how much they improve throughout the season.”
