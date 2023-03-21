Fulton Oswego Women's Hall of Fame 2023 Honorees

Pictured are the six honorees set to be inducted into the Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Halls of Fame. From the top left are Jaime Ingersoll and Lynn Lyons, who will be inducted into the Fulton Hall of Fame; Sue Lee and Shirley Seeley, who will be inducted into the Oswego Hall of Fame; Eliana Occhino, who is the Fulton Female Youth Bowler of the Year; and Ava Tonkin, who is the Oswego Female Youth Bowler of the Year. All six will be honored at a banquet on May 13 at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.

 Mike LeBoeuf photos / Photo provided

PHOENIX — A distinguished group of honorees will be celebrated at the Fulton and Oswego Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame Banquet, set for May 13 at RFH’s Hide-A-Way in Phoenix.

The Fulton Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame will welcome new inductees Jaime Ingersoll and Lynn Lyons.

