OSWEGO — If there’s one thing that won’t change from the Oswego State women’s hockey team’s 2022-23 season to the 2023-24 season, it’ll be the grit and intensity that the Lakers want to bring to the table.
Head coach Mark Digby noted in Oswego State’s last game — a 2-1 double overtime loss to SUNY Cortland in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League semifinals on Feb. 25 — that all of the goals were scored in the lower areas of the ice, right by the goal crease.
With recruiting well underway for next year, Digby — who finished his fourth overall season with the Lakers and third at the helm — said he’s looking to continue to build the program with players who “have the speed to beat the defense to get to those areas,” while also finding defensive players with the speed “to be able to escape and get out of (their) own zone.”
“That’s going to be an annual occurrence every year to see how much faster and how much more skilled and how much harder we can play,” he said. “If we can continue to build that way, I’m pretty excited about the future.”
While Oswego State’s season ended in the semifinals against Cortland, Digby said it was a good game with opportunities for both teams to secure a ticket to the championship game. The Red Dragons opened the scoring late in the first period before Rachel Corbett tied the game a few minutes into the third frame.
It took about six minutes into the second overtime frame for someone to finally find the back of the net, and it was Jillian Hlasnick for Cortland.
“All-in-all, the double overtime game, those two teams — we’ve played however many games in the last four years — and we’ve had one game that wasn’t a one-goal game. It was that 2-0 game (a couple weeks ago). You know you’re going to get a tight game,” Digby said. “We had opportunities to polish it off in regulation and in overtime. We didn’t, and they earned one (opportunity) and got it to fall, and it’s a credit to them.”
In net for the Lakers, Lexi Levy made an astounding 61 saves in 89:01 of game time. Sixty-one saves puts Levy in a tie for second all-time for saves in a game for Oswego State.
Hilary Hitchman made 62 on Feb. 24, 2007, at Utica University and Emi Williams made 61 saves on Feb. 20, 2010, against Plattsburgh State.
Levy finished the season with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage in 23 games played this season (22 started). She posted a 12-10-1 record with two shutouts.
“Lexi did a really good job in the game of being consistent with what she’s done. That’s probably the biggest compliment I have for her for the whole year: she was just consistent start to finish,” Digby said. “I think she had one game that she wasn’t happy with herself. But when you play as many (games) as she did, and you have one — that’s pretty darn good. To not just be consistent, but to come out and find that next gear in the playoff game, that was great to see.”
Oswego State finished its season with a 14-11-1 (11-6-1 NEWHL) record. While on paper the record doesn’t look as good as the last couple seasons, Digby noted the Lakers’ strength of schedule this season.
On top of conference games against Plattsburgh and Cortland — plus the extra playoff game against the Red Dragons — Oswego State’s non-league schedule proved difficult. The Lakers faced the top two teams in the NESCAC — Hamilton College and Amherst College — plus the top two teams in the UCHC — Utica and Nazareth College.
The Lakers also took on William Smith, which “shocked everybody by getting to the league semifinals” in the NEHC, Digby mentioned. They also faced Adrian College, a top five team in the country.
“You look right now at the NCAA tournament selection: that’s back-to-back years where we feel like had we taken care of our own business at the right time of year, then I don’t know if we’d get in, but we’re at least in the conversation,” Digby said. “It says a lot about our players’ ability to bring it every night. Now, it’s just understanding the importance of when you get into those games, you’ve got to find a way to finish it off.”
Oswego State had generally widespread scoring throughout the season without a single player truly taking the reins of the offense. Ariella Haas led the Lakers with 20 points (6 goals, 14 assists) followed by Ashlyn McGrath’s 19 points (13 goals, 6 assists).
While Digby said “it was nice” to be able to roll all offensive lines, he’d like to see more offensive production from Oswego State in the future.
“The more bodies that you can keep rolling that have the ability to play good defense but can bring us an offensive punch, too, that’s just going to help you at the end of the year. We’re certainly heading in the right direction with that,” Digby said. “But I’d certainly like to get more offensive production than what we had.”
All-in-all, Digby said in what was a “rollercoaster” of a season, it was a fun year with a “good group of people” on his roster. “I’m just fortunate I was able to be a part of it with them,” Digby added.
It was a season that was a step toward normalcy. After the canceled 2020-21 season due to COVID, there was always the looming threat last season of postponements or canceled games. While there was always a concern “every time somebody got the sniffles,” there was more certainty to this season.
“It really just allowed the players to play with more certainly than what we had a year ago where you were constantly worried about what was going to happen, if we were going to be able to the play or if the other team was going to be able to play,” Digby said. “This year, especially with the seniors, to be able to go out with a little bit more of a continuity to the season was great.”
Now, as Digby looks ahead to next season, it’s a little different. With this year’s senior class graduating, there are no more connections to Oswego State’s former head coach, Diane Dillon. The last players coached by Dillon were Avery Webster, Kyleigh Grugin, Mia Conboy and Morgan Shines.
Webster’s first season was 2018-19 — the season before Digby joined the women’s team as associate head coach. Grugin, Conboy and Shines were all freshmen during Digby’s inaugural campaign with the Lakers.
Oswego State also graduates transfers Ariella Haas, Taylor Hudon, Lauren Jones and Amanda Zenstein.
“Now there’s no connections left anymore to Coach Dillon. But you hope that there’s a lot of ripples that remain. There were a lot of great things happening prior to my time here,” Digby said. “Those are things that you hope to continue. Then there’s things you hope to enhance, which I think we’ve certainly gotten things started in the right direction with those.”
Heading into next season, Digby said the team’s non-conference schedule remains exactly the same, just some different dates. He noted the Lakers travel to Adrian over the Thanksgiving weekend instead of opening the season against the Bulldogs.
Digby doesn’t expect a mass exodus of players, either, with a good core of players returning to the shores of Lake Ontario next season.
“This year, we had too many opportunities to cement a spot in the tournament if it didn’t work out with our league that we gave away. Those are the ones that you can’t have. Some of that comes from a lack of experience. Some of that comes from the youth of where we’re at. Trying to drive that home, not being a young group but not a senior group next year either, it’ll be some hopefully solid lessons to take out of the year,” Digby said. “Now it just comes down to fine-tuning and continuing to bring in players that can help get it done at the end of the year.”
