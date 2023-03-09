Mia Conboy vs. Buffalo State

Oswego State’s Mia Conboy skates into the offensive zone during a Laker women’s hockey game this season.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — If there’s one thing that won’t change from the Oswego State women’s hockey team’s 2022-23 season to the 2023-24 season, it’ll be the grit and intensity that the Lakers want to bring to the table.

Head coach Mark Digby noted in Oswego State’s last game — a 2-1 double overtime loss to SUNY Cortland in the Northeast Women’s Hockey League semifinals on Feb. 25 — that all of the goals were scored in the lower areas of the ice, right by the goal crease. 

Recommended for you