OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team is ready to hit the court once again after a historic 2021-22 season.
The Lakers will open up their 2022-23 season on the road at Eastern Connecticut State for a non-league tournament. Their first matchup will be today against a familiar opponent in Hobart College. Oswego State played the Statesmen last year in the Max Ziel Tournament, notching a 63-48 victory.
On the flip side of this weekend’s tournament bracket, the Eastern Connecticut State Warriors will play the Anna Maria College Amcats. The last time Oswego State played the Warriors was in 2012, and the Lakers came up one point short at home in a 70-69 defeat.
Oswego State head coach Jason Leone said a win in any non-league matchup is huge come the end of the regular season.
“Everybody in and around our program wants to be playing in March, so these seven opportunities we get in the non-league are critical,” Leone said. “Drawing from last year, we had a game at home that we lost to Nazareth and going into the tournament we only had two losses all year (and that loss) probably cost us a home game in the NCAA tournament. That game was played a week into our season. Our returning guys are fully aware that even though this is a game that will take place on Nov. 11, you’ve got to be pretty close to perfect.”
Leone embraces this pressure at the front end of the season as he is well aware of the talent that Hobart is returning. However, he is not all business as he does admit he is excited to be back on the court with his team.
The Lakers last season posted a 27-3 overall record that included the SUNY Athletic Conference championship and a berth in the NCAA Division III Sweet 16.
Oswego State returns veterans who were the team’s top three scorers last season in senior Devin Green (12.2 points per game), junior Jeremiah Sparks (11.8 ppg.), and graduate student Julien Crittendon (10.5 ppg.), plus senior Jamal Achille (8.4 ppg.).
“Obviously coming off a historic year and returning a core group of our guys, it’s been really pleasing to watch the way these guys have worked during the offseason,” he said. “Not only that, but the way that our older guys have led and developed important relationships with our three new players.”
Freshman Josh Thigpen, sophomore Joey Rowback and junior Cartier Bowman are the three newcomers that have been brought into the program for this season. According to Leone, each brings something different.
“(Thigpen) has been a pleasant surprise,” Leone said. “He may look thin but he plays a lot stronger than he looks. He’s long and he has had an impactful presence on both ends on the court, which is not typical for freshmen. (Rowback’s) an elite-level shooter who can play multiple positions. He’s got an incredible attitude and I could see him being a captain for us down the road. (Bowman) has found happiness in an increased role and he’s found different ways to impact the game and I’ve been impressed with how smart he is. Typically when you get players who were on full scholarships at a higher level (you might see a bit of an ego). There has been zero aspect of an ego or selfishness in his approach every day.”
Another addition to Oswego State’s program that Leone has praised is assistant coach Ryan Rolland. The former graduate assistant was at Le Moyne College during the spring semester that saw nobody play due to COVID-19. Rolland then went on to play in a shortened professional season in Columbia. Going back and forth between coaching and playing, Rolland says that his future lies off the court as a coach.
Rolland said that his transition to Oswego State has been smooth, as he has built a good rapport with the players and staff. One thing that did surprise him upon arrival was the dedication that this Lakers team plays with.
“I guess I had a preconceived notion of Division III,” Rolland said. “Nothing is required of them until practice officially starts on Oct. 15 and I was surprised that they were on a really good schedule that really looks like a Division I or Division II scholarship level type of schedule. They’re playing open gym two or three times a week. They’re getting their two or three lifts in every week, getting their own work in, and when Oct. 15 hit (players) were contacting me to set up workouts immediately. I’ve just been impressed by their work ethic and how close the guys are. No issues or anything. It’s a really well-run program.”
Rolland has been tweaking minor things on the defensive side of the Lakers’ game as the system is similar to what he experienced under former Le Moyne basketball head coach John Beilein.
However, he is wary of trying to change too much despite knowing he has the complete faith of Leone.
When it comes to the team this year, Leone has seen an improvement within an offense that averaged over 80 points per game last season and beat opponents by an average margin of over 20 points. He said he still sees the defensive identity within the team that was present last year while also knowing that the pace of his team adds another dimension to the game.
“The biggest thing we’ve been talking about is don’t try to fast forward through the season,” Rolland said. “Play every single game. Don’t just think about getting back to that point. I think all the things we did last year we expect to do again.”
The Lakers tip off against Hobart at 7 p.m. today, and will play Saturday either at noon or 2 p.m. against Eastern Connecticut State or Anna Maria College.
Oswego State will play at Clarkson on Tuesday, and at Nazareth Nov. 22. The Lakers’ home opener is set for Nov. 29 against Fredonia.
