Oswego men's basketball

The Oswego State men’s basketball team will play against Hobart today in the opening round of the Eastern Connecticut State Tip-Off Tournament. The Lakers finished 27-3 overall last season, winning the SUNY Athletic Conference championship and reaching the NCAA Division III Sweet 16.

 Photo provided

OSWEGO — The Oswego State men’s basketball team is ready to hit the court once again after a historic 2021-22 season.

The Lakers will open up their 2022-23 season on the road at Eastern Connecticut State for a non-league tournament. Their first matchup will be today against a familiar opponent in Hobart College. Oswego State played the Statesmen last year in the Max Ziel Tournament, notching a 63-48 victory.

