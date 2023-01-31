OSWEGO — It was a night that meant a little more than hockey.
But a win over a league opponent doesn’t hurt, either. The Oswego boys varsity hockey team took a 7-4 victory over Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday on the Bucs’ annual Teal Night.
Oswego coach Kevin Ahern said every player “played their role” effectively after working on a lot of “little things” in practice.
“My defensemen played the body instead of the puck. My forwards, after the first period, settled in and got way more structured in the defensive zone, and I thought that helped a ton,” Ahern said. “They played the system. They stuck with it, and every guy contributed. … I’m extremely proud of all of them.”
The Bucs’ Teal Night brought awareness to the fight against ovarian cancer. Players wore specialty teal jerseys during the game that said “No one fights alone” along the bottom of the jersey.
On the front, there was a patch that had the initials “MG,” standing for Mary Gosek, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2017. The organization that Gosek founded, Peaceful Remedies, also had a table at the game to raise awareness about ovarian cancer.
Gosek’s husband, Ed Gosek — the Oswego State men’s hockey coach — participated in a ceremonial puck drop before the game, as well.
“Coach Gosek has had his hand in (Oswego) minor hockey all the way up through to college hockey. He’s been a big influence on all the players as well as the coaching staff,” Ahern said. “I was in college with Ed. I’m very close to the family. It means a lot, and it means a lot to (the Gosek family). Those types of things are very important to the community.”
Shortly after the festivities, Oswego’s Ian Cady opened the scoring just 3:34 into the first period after he got loose on a breakaway.
But CBA responded less than 30 seconds later with a goal from Joe Dotterer to tie the game 1-1 with 12:57 remaining in the opening frame.
After both teams traded shots with each other, Cady found himself on another breakaway to put the Bucs back on top 2-1 with 2:52 left in the first period. Cady made a couple quick moves right in front of CBA goaltender Ben Lovell before finding the back of the net.
However, the Brothers spoiled the party again with 2:26 left, with Logan Novak finding the back of the net.
Early in the second period, CBA got its first lead of the game after Quinn Wimer got a puck past Keegan Finch with 15:38 left in the stanza.
Then came the penalties.
CBA was called for a hooking minor with 7:36 left in the period. Brayden Miller was entering the zone before getting hooked by Gavin Dunford. But the Bucs’ power play was short-lived after Mason Naumann was called for high sticking with 6:28 left in the frame.
The Brothers killed off the Dunford penalty, but then headed right back to the box with a slashing call against Finn Wheeler, sending the game back to four-on-four. Another slashing minor committed against Alex Binsack put the Bucs up four-on-three.
After Oswego killed the Naumann penalty, up five-on-three, Cady completed the hat trick after stuffing the puck past the pad of Lovell. Cady had four or five attempts at pushing the puck past the goal line before he was finally successful with 4:16 left in the period.
But CBA continued its trail to the penalty box. The Brothers were not back at full strength until there was 15:41 left in the final period.
With all the CBA penalties, Ahern was happy to see his team stay disciplined.
“CBA has such a skilled power play, and we didn’t need to put their power play on the ice that much. I was very proud of that,” Ahern said. “We finished our hits, but we didn’t go for the big hits and put ourselves in jeopardy tonight.”
Even with all the man-advantage opportunities, Oswego couldn’t convert and the game remained tied 3-3.
“We’ve been in so many one-goal games, and we’ve maintained such a great attitude all season long,” Ahern said. “They’re becoming a little more and more game-hardened. They didn’t panic tonight going down the stretch. They just had that desire to finish tonight, which was fun to watch.”
Cady recorded his fourth goal of the night after he picked up the rebound off a shot from the point from Kamryn Pritchard. That goal gave the Bucs a 4-3 lead with 6:00 left in the game.
“Ian’s just got a second gear of compete level. It’s not just skill, it’s the will and desire to win hockey games and to win battles,” Ahern said. “Once again, that was so evident tonight. One of his goals — that rebound goal — he stuck with it, battled and tucked it in. That was just evident of his entire night.”
Oswego built its lead with Gavin Ruggio picking up a rebound goal as well after Louis Roman threw a puck on net from an awkward angle. Ruggio’s goal crossed the goal line with 8:39 left in the game to give the Bucs a 5-3 advantage.
Carter Guynn was called for cross-checking seconds after the goal, but Oswego killed off the penalty. CBA sustained further offensive pressure after Guynn exited the boss, but it was Brayden Miller who got on a breakaway, fought for some open ice and slid the puck through the five-hole of Lovell with 3:35 left in the game to give Oswego a 6-3 lead.
CBA’s Will Sharlow made it a two-goal game with 2:14 left in the period, cutting the Bucs’ deficit to 6-4. Seconds later, the Brothers called a timeout and pulled Lovell in favor of the extra attacker.
Finch stopped everything in his path, finishing the game with 35 saves — 19 of which came in the third period alone.
“I thought that early, Keegan was fighting the puck a little bit. I was very proud of the fact that he stayed composed,” Ahern said. “As the game went on, he got better. That certainly helped us a lot.”
Miller got his second goal of the night with a long empty-net goal with nine seconds left in the game to round out the 7-4 victory.
Outside of the goal-scorers, Parker Koproski, Ruggio, Naumann (2), Pritchard, Roman and Miller all recorded assists.
Oswego (7-11-1) returns to action on Feb. 7 to close out its regular season with a home game against Skaneateles — one of the top teams in the state. The Lakers defeated the Bucs 7-1 on Jan. 3 in Skaneateles.
“That’s just a fun challenge. A team that’s No. 1 state, you have really nothing to lose and everything to win,” Ahern said. “We’re going to go and compete like we have been as of late, and we’ll see how we make out.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.