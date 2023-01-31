Ian Cady vs. CBA/JD

Oswego's Ian Cady tries to skate around Christian Brothers Academy's Joe Dotterer during the third period of the Bucs' 7-4 win over the Brothers on Tuesday. Cady scored four of Oswego's seven goals.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — It was a night that meant a little more than hockey.

But a win over a league opponent doesn’t hurt, either. The Oswego boys varsity hockey team took a 7-4 victory over Christian Brothers Academy/Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday on the Bucs’ annual Teal Night.

Recommended for you