Mat Williamson won two races and earned his first Big Gator championship in February at the DIRTcar Nationals in Florida. He hopes to carry that momentum into the first points events of the Super DIRTcar Series season at Atomic Speedway in Ohio.
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Mat Williamson and his Buzz Chew Racing team have been a second-half kind of team the last few seasons, searching for speed during the first half and then finding wins in the second half.
However, winning momentum from the end of 2022 that’s carried into 2023 has Williamson hopeful he and his team already have the speed they need to chase wins and another Super DIRTcar Series title, starting with the 2023 championship season openers at Atomic Speedway March 31 and April 1.
After ending the 2022 season with two wins at the World of Outlaws World Finals season finale — securing a runner-up spot in points for the 2019 Series champion — Williamson picked up where he left off when the 2023 season opened in Florida. He won the final two nights of the Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals with a dramatic last-lap pass each night to secure the win. With his consistent performance, he earned his first Big Gator championship.
“Hopefully it’s a sign of things to come,” the St. Catharines, Ontario driver said.
He and his team spent the offseason “getting things in order” for the 2023 season, making sure both his Big-Block Modified and Small-Block Modified were in prime condition for the new year.
“There was a long spell where we didn’t run well in the Super DIRTcar Series, and that was probably the hard part,” Williamson said. “We finished the year well. Going down to Florida and continuing that momentum just goes to show we didn’t lose it the last three months just sitting around on the couch. That’s a good feeling. Hopefully, it can continue into Atomic.”
The trip to Atomic Speedway in Chillicothe, Ohio will be Williamson’s first trip to the 3/8-mile track. It will also be the Super DIRTcar Series’ debut there. A win or two at Atomic will come with significant benefits. The March 31 feature pays $10,000 to win, and the April 1 feature pays $12,000 to win.
Both nights will award a guaranteed starting spot for Super DIRT Week 51.
Williamson knows keeping his winning momentum going is not an easy task on the Super DIRTcar Series tour, which fields the best Big-Block Modified drivers in the country. But knowing he already has the speed he tends to search for throughout the year is the motivational boast he’s been looking for since his 2019 championship season.
“I think that we know what the recipe to winning is,” Williamson said. “To replicate that again, it would be pretty good. But that’s tough. Last year, it felt like our bad runs were bad, and our good runs were good. We didn’t have the in-betweens. We didn’t have the fourth-place finishes as bad runs. Our bad runs were 15th or 14th. Hopefully, we can get rid of that statistic, and try to turn those in to fourth- and fifth-place finishes and then the rest sets itself in place.”
Fans that can’t make it to the track can watch every Super DIRTcar Series race live on DIRTVision, either at DIRTVision.com or by downloading the DIRTVision App.
