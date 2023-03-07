Mat Williamson pre 2023 season

Mat Williamson won two races and earned his first Big Gator championship in February at the DIRTcar Nationals in Florida. He hopes to carry that momentum into the first points events of the Super DIRTcar Series season at Atomic Speedway in Ohio.

 Jacy Norgaard photo

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Mat Williamson and his Buzz Chew Racing team have been a second-half kind of team the last few seasons, searching for speed during the first half and then finding wins in the second half.

However, winning momentum from the end of 2022 that’s carried into 2023 has Williamson hopeful he and his team already have the speed they need to chase wins and another Super DIRTcar Series title, starting with the 2023 championship season openers at Atomic Speedway March 31 and April 1.

