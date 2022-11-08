Williamson celebrates

Mat Williamson celebrates Saturday at The Dirt Track at Charlotte after winning the final Super DIRTcar Series feature of the year at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

 Photo provided

CONCORD, N.C. — Mat Williamson closed the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte the same way he opened it — winning.

The St. Catharines, Ontario driver gave his Canadian fans something to cheer for again Saturday night when he outdueled Max McLaughlin and Demetrios Drellos for the $15,000 victory, his third of the season.

Recommended for you