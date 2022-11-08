CONCORD, N.C. — Mat Williamson closed the World of Outlaws World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte the same way he opened it — winning.
The St. Catharines, Ontario driver gave his Canadian fans something to cheer for again Saturday night when he outdueled Max McLaughlin and Demetrios Drellos for the $15,000 victory, his third of the season.
And after Williamson celebrated his victory, Matt Sheppard later took to the stage to officially be crowned the 2022 Super DIRTcar Series champion. It is the Waterloo driver’s ninth Series title.
For Saturday’s feature, the last race of the season for the Super DIRTcar Series, Williamson had his work cut out for him starting eighth on the grid.
He slowly chipped away at the pack, moving himself up to fourth position by the halfway point of the 40-lap event. Pole starter Erick Rudolph was still leading the way with Billy Decker in second and Max McLaughlin in third.
Williamson then unleashed a second wind of speed, moving himself into second place by lap 27 after passing Rudolph. He then locked into a battle with McLaughlin, who had taken the lead by that point. With three laps remaining, Williamson decided to take a risk.
“I kind of threw a slider there in (turns) 3 and 4,” Williamson said. “I know me and Max got together. That certainly wasn’t intentional. There was a time I had to lift just off of turn 3 before that. He was just doing everything he could to win the race and I was doing everything I could to win the race at that point.”
However, the risk ended up being for nothing when the caution flew before the lap was completed, putting Williamson back to second. When the race resumed, Williamson threw his car to the outside of McLaughlin into the first corner and then powered around the No. 8H for the lead.
“We unloaded a backup car that was the same if not better than the primary,” Williamson said.
McLaughlin held on to cross the finish line in second, his first podium finish of the World Finals.
Third-place finisher Drellos also agreed that the finishing positions were decided during the last three laps, specifically the last caution.
“I knew we were going by Max that next turn when that caution came out,” Drellos said. “I had the move all set up for him. We were by Mat. It was just one of those things where that caution came out and I showed Mat my hand and I showed him exactly what we were going to do that next turn. He did exactly what I was going to do and went right by Max.”
Anthony Perrego came in fourth place and Alex Payne rounded out the top five.
A crown for Sheppard
Sheppard entered the 2022 World of Outlaws World Finals with his championship mathematically locked up. He managed to do so after winning his third Super DIRT Week Big-Block title during the event’s historic 50th running at Oswego Speedway.
The Waterloo driver finished third during the first of three features at the World Finals, but then suffered mechanical issues the next two nights, rounding out the season with seven Series wins — more than 40 overall for his season — and 13 top-five finishes.
“It’s a testament to this team and how good we were all season long,” said Sheppard, who got to take home the $60,000 championship check.
“When you’re having as good of a year as we’ve had, get some big wins, that ninth championship is definitely special. It’s been a great season for us. You know, another championship, that’s why we do this.”
The Super DIRTcar Series will commence its 2023 season at Volusia Speedway Park for the DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 15-18.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.