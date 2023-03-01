Patterson will try out for Black Knights’ sprint football team
FULTON — Not only is Will Patterson taking a unique avenue for collegiate athletics, but he’s also competing in a unique sport.
Patterson has been nominated — and has committed to — the United States Military Academy at West Point.
West Point requires all of its cadets to compete in a sport. Patterson is a three-sport athlete at G. Ray Bodley High School. He played quarterback in the fall — completing an undefeated season and winning a league title with the Red Raiders — and he’s currently preparing for the state meet as a diver for Fulton.
In the spring, Patterson plays baseball.
But when he goes to West Point, he’ll be playing sprint football, a version of the sport that is seen among several colleges across the country. A player must maintain a weight of 178 pounds or less, and have a minimum of 5% body fat to be eligible to play.
Typically, football relies on weight and strength, while sprint football emphasizes speed and agility.
“I had really never heard of it before a few months ago,” Patterson said. “I just thought that would be the best place to start sports-wise after a successful football season. I thought I would have a chance.”
Given Patterson’s success in other sports, Patterson said that if he ends up being too heavy for the sprint football team or not making the team in general, he would try out for the diving team.
However, sprint football is the only one that Patterson has “really been talking to the coach about.”
“It’s just been a few emails back and forth, sending them my film,” Patterson said. “He just said that he liked what he saw and he said I would have a chance to be on the team when it came time.”
Patterson said he’d likely end up on the offensive side of the ball at West Point since he didn’t play a ton of defense at Fulton. “I was the only quarterback, so if I got hurt, I didn’t have a backup,” Patterson added.
West Point is part of the Collegiate Sprint Football League, with all nine member schools located within the Northeast or Mid-Atlantic portions of the United States. The league was formed in 1934, and only one founding school remains in the league, the University of Pennsylvania.
West Point joined in 1957. Other schools include the United States Naval Academy, which joined the league in 1946, and Cornell University, which joined in 1937.
In the Black Knights’ 2022 campaign, they went 6-2 ultimately falling 28-21 against rival Navy in the CSFL Championship.
Army’s only other loss came against the Midshipmen earlier in the season (27-13).
Patterson will have at least one familiar face at West Point — his sister, Lexi Patterson. Lexi is a sophomore on the women’s lacrosse team at West Point.
Patterson said that Lexi is friends with a couple of the players on West Point’s sprint football team. While he hasn’t personally talked to any of them, Lexi said the players “all like” the sport.
As far as the interest at West Point, Patterson noted that Lexi “definitely introduced (him) to it.”
He mentioned he does have an uncle who went to the Air Force Academy, but outside of that, there’s not much military service in the family.
“(Lexi) just said that being an athlete and everything makes it a lot easier. Your team helps you through all the challenges and everything,” Patterson said. “That team environment helps make everything way easier.”
It’s a different process to be accepted by the United States Military Academy.
Not only do you have to be accepted by the academy, but prospects have to be nominated by their Congress representative or state senator.
Patterson said he initially got in conversations with the sprint football coach before his nomination to West Point, “but obviously the coach wants to see that you’re able to get a nomination before he really commits to you as well.”
Rep. John Katko, who recently represented New York’s 24th Congressional District before his retirement last year, nominated Patterson.
Patterson said he is looking forward to the different experience of going into higher education at a military academy. That unique experience starts on June 26 — West Point’s “Reception Day,” which begins the cadet candidates’ processing for their “47-month experience” at the academy, according to West Point’s website.
“(West Point) offers opportunities that nowhere else does. It opens so many doors. It just makes you the best you can be for future employers and the world,” Patterson said. “Sprint football, the game is played the same way. So that’s not a huge adjustment. But, it’s definitely something new on top of all the school and everything else that’s different about West Point.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.