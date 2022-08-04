BREWERTON — Phoenix’s Larry Wight will try to extend his points lead in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds on Friday at Brewerton Speedway.
Wight leads the division with 522 points, with Chris Hile (508) his primary challenger with just five points races left to crown the 2022 Brewerton Speedway track champions.
Racing on Friday on Ehrlich Pest Control Night will feature the Tracey Road DIRTcar Big-Block Modifieds, Dot Foods DIRTcar Sportsman, AmeriCU Credit Union Mod Lites, Mirabito Four-Cylinder Super Stocks, plus the first visit of the season of the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux Hobby Stocks.
The pits will open at 4:30 p.m., with the grandstands opening at 5:30 p.m. Racing is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Fans 18 and younger receive free grandstand admission.
In addition to Wight, the points leaders in the other divisions are Alan Fink in the Sportsman, Mike Mullen in the Mod Lites, and there’s a tie in the Super Stocks between Chris Bonoffski and Damien Bechler, each with 622 points.
Here’s a look at the leaders in each division.
Modifieds: Larry Wight (522), Chris Hile (508), Tim Sears Jr. (482), Max McLaughlin (480), Jimmy Phelps (469).
Sportsman: Alan Fink (527), Amy Holland (520), Dale Caswell (480), Zach Sobotka (474), Brandon Carvey (462).
Mod Lites: Mike Mullen (453), Clayton Brewer III (419), Tucker Halliday (407), Tom Mackey (403), Joe Moller (397).
Four-Cylinder Super Stocks: Chris Bonoffski (622), Damien Bechler (622), Clayton Koch (506), Ray Bechler (496), Sam Curcie (466).
