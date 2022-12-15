Natoli breaks record

Oswego native Bob Natoli, left, shakes hands with Guinness World Record Adjudicator Michael Empric, who supervised Natoli’s record on Thursday. Natoli set the record for most weight lifted by dumbbell curls in one hour by an individual, lifting 35,547 pounds in 60 minutes.

 Ben Grieco photo

Natoli sets another Guinness World Record

OSWEGO — Thirty-five thousand, five-hundred forty seven pounds and 60 minutes later, Oswego native Bob Natoli has his 13th Guinness World Record.

