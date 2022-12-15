Natoli sets another Guinness World Record
OSWEGO — Thirty-five thousand, five-hundred forty seven pounds and 60 minutes later, Oswego native Bob Natoli has his 13th Guinness World Record.
Natoli set a record for most weight lifted by dumbbell curls in one hour by an individual on Thursday. Since it was a new record, Guinness World Record Adjudicator Michael Empric said Guinness “set a minimum” for the record.
The record is an “open record,” meaning there’s no age group attached to it. Natoli said he’s most proud of it being that open record. “Age is a factor, but more importantly it’s about a lifestyle: sleep, nutrition and, most importantly, my family and friends,” he noted.
The number to beat was 33,069 pounds, “which is a significant amount of weight to curl over an hour,” Empric added.
“I agree,” Natoli said with a laugh.
Empric called Natoli’s record “a truly impressive attempt.” Empric said his role at the event was to watch Natoli’s form. Natoli only had two reps that were discounted from the total number, Empric mentioned.
As soon as the hour ended, Natoli looked at the group of friends and family that attended — and after doing a few push-ups — jokingly said, “I’m just warming up.”
During the entire session, Natoli kept the mood light, making comedic one-liners as to not tense up.
Nineteen minutes into the hour, Natoli looked at the group and said, “This is where insane people stop.” In the final stretch with nine minutes left, he added, “This stuff’s a lot easier on paper.”
He was also seen casually singing along to “East Bound and Down” by Jerry Reed toward the beginning.
“You can make it tough on yourself (by tensing up) or you can relax. If you’re going to be there for an hour, relax,” Natoli told The Palladium-Times. “I love people anyway. I love to joke around and have fun. Everybody here is very supportive. Believe it or not, it was fun. It didn’t look like fun, and at times it didn’t feel like fun, but overall, it was fun.”
Natoli said he trained about six to eight weeks, and after having a “good training session,” he knew he was ready to go for the record. Outside of training, Natoli said it comes down to a math and science of knowing what his body can handle.
Natoli completed roughly 30 reps every minute, taking a break after the 30 reps.
“You have to figure out what you’re capable of to stay right under the threshold where you’re going to fold over and not be able to do (a curl), which I came close to in the end,” Natoli said. “But it didn’t matter because it was the end.”
Natoli’s most recent record came in 2017, when he completed the most squats in one minute while carrying a 60-pound pack. He did 48 reps to break the record.
His other records span from 2007 to 2014 — including when he broke three records in one day on March 22, 2014.
Some of his records are one-minute records. Three of his records — now four — are one-hour records.
“The one-hour records, obviously, are just hard. The one-minute (records) are explosive strength,” Natoli said. “This is endurance strength.”
Natoli wanted to try to break a record earlier, but the COVID-19 pandemic slowed him down. He kept training with the mindset of setting a record. He mentioned that this was one of his 10 goals to start the new year back in January.
“That’s why I like the New Year, with New Year’s resolutions. I set 10 goals every year for the new year. This, believe it or not, was one of them,” Natoli said. “I wanted to get it in before the end of the year.”
Along the way on Thursday, every five minutes Natoli’s total weight lifted was written on a whiteboard, next to the record that was set to beat.
With five minutes to go, Natoli had just 1,315.5 pounds to go, and quickly changed to lifting the dumbbell without a break, trying to set the standard even higher.
As soon as the timer started beeping, signifying the end of the hour, family and friends started applauding Natoli’s effort.
“Who said 13’s an unlucky number?” Natoli said. “I don’t really believe in luck anyway.”
While Empric tallied the final number of pounds, Natoli was congratulated by his wife, Peggy, and son, Bobby Natoli.
“It means everything. My wife, Peggy, we were married in 1985. Where am I going without her?” Natoli said. “Genuinely, when I saw her with a blanket on, I thought, ‘Should we turn the heat up?’ I was concerned about her.”
And as he achieved World Record No. 13, Natoli has a simple message to everyone: always have a goal.
“I work out six days a week. I don’t know if I could do that without a goal. Everybody should have a goal. It doesn’t have to be a Guinness World Record,” Natoli said. “It can be a one-mile run or how many push-ups you can do. Everybody should train to some sort of goal.”
