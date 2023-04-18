Anyssia Ingersoll vs. Cazenovia

Mexico's Anyssia Ingersoll (10) protects the ball during the first half of the Tigers' 16-9 loss to Cazenovia on Tuesday. Ingersoll scored four goals in the contest.

 Ben Grieco photo

MEXICO — In a possession-based game, that’s what the Mexico varsity girls lacrosse team lacked.

It all starts with the draw control, and when the Tigers lost upward of 10 consecutive draws in the first half, that allowed visiting Cazenovia to secure a 16-9 victory on Tuesday.

