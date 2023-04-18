MEXICO — In a possession-based game, that’s what the Mexico varsity girls lacrosse team lacked.
It all starts with the draw control, and when the Tigers lost upward of 10 consecutive draws in the first half, that allowed visiting Cazenovia to secure a 16-9 victory on Tuesday.
Both teams traded goals in the 10 minutes of the contest. The Tigers initially opened the scoring with 22:42 left in the half after a free-position shot from the side from Elizabeth Louis. Cazenovia responded seconds later to tie things up.
The Lakers added two more goals before Mexico had two goals of its own — free-position goals from Rebecca Vaughn and Anyssia Ingersoll — to equal the score, 3-3.
But that’s when Cazenovia took advantage at the draw, and went on a six-goal run.
“If we can’t possess the ball, we can’t score. That was a big difference. The girls played with heart,” Mexico coach Mike Martin said. “The girls, they’re getting it and they’re getting better — we’ve just got to win some draws. That’s my biggest focus right now, getting control off the draw.”
Mexico ended the run with another Vaughn goal with 5:12 left in the first half after she got a pass from Ingersoll at midfield. Vaughn ran in from around the 40-yard line, eventually finding the back of the net to make it 9-4 in favor of the Lakers.
Cazenovia added one more on a free position with 1:40 left to take a 10-4 advantage into halftime.
The Lakers’ offensive prowess continued into the second half, scoring four unanswered goals in the opening eight minutes to go up 14-4. Ingersoll — similar to Vaughn’s second goal — ended the Lakers’ streak by running in from the 40-yard line and hitting the back of the net at 10:06.
With 13:21 left in the game, Brooke Sutton wrapped around from behind the net into the slot, finding twine with a shot in close. Ingersoll got two more goals, both shots off a free position at the top of the arc — with the second one hitting the top of the net and bouncing out — minutes later to make it 14-8.
“We ran some offensive sets, which we’ve been going over (in practice), which was nice to see. We’re getting it. The nice thing is that we didn’t give up,” Martin said. “We had some nice shot selection, good ball movement with cutters. Like I said, we’re getting there.”
Another pair of Cazenovia goals rounded out the Lakers’ scoring, but it was Vaughn who scored the final goal of the contest with a nice bounce shot from the arc with 2:35 left in the game. Mexico had a couple more opportunities, but Cazenovia ran out the remaining time on the clock to secure the victory.
Ingersoll led the Tigers with four goals, while Vaughn added three goals. Louis and Sutton both scored. Ella Blunt added an assist for Mexico.
“They’re keying in on a few players, but it’s nice that we’re getting more game experience,” Martin said. “We’re getting better. We’re starting to understand some things.”
In net, Anita Druce made 13 saves for Mexico.
“Anita played a great game. She did fantastic,” Martin said. “She did a great job in the crease. She stood in there and made some real nice saves.”
Mexico (0-4) plays vs. Southern Hills on Thursday, before hosting Vernon-Verona Sherill on Friday. Martin noted the “deficiency” in the last three games for the Tigers has been the draw control — and that’ll be a main focus in practice the next couple days.
“That’s what we’ve really got to get better at. … If you possess the ball, you can score, pass, run some sets, take some time off the clock and give our midfielders a chance to catch our breath — but we’re getting there,” Martin said. “I’m proud of the girls. We didn’t give up tonight. But I’m disappointed we didn’t possess the ball more.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.