OSWEGO — East Syracuse-Minoa used its final three outs to its advantage, rallying to win 5-4 over the Oswego varsity softball team on Tuesday.
The Bucs held the lead for a majority of the contest, entering the top of the seventh inning with a 4-3 edge over the Spartans. ESM’s Ava Meyer reached first base on an error, followed by a single from Ava Burry.
With runners on first and second, Brooke Kirkpatrick hit a deep bomb to right field, recording a double, allowing Alessandra Fernandez — who was pinch-running for Meyer — to score. Burry attempted to score, but was thrown out after being tagged by Oswego’s catcher, Clara O’Connor.
Kirkpatrick was hit home on a fielder’s choice from Sara Brefka, giving the Spartans the 5-4 lead going into the bottom of the seventh frame.
ESM’s relief pitcher, Olivia Goff, set down all three Buc batters in order to preserve the comeback victory.
“I told the girls at the beginning that if we were going to have success, they would need to go to their No. 1 (pitcher) in the circle to try and change whatever’s going on in the field. I think we left six or seven runners in scoring position,” Oswego coach Brad Shannon said. “You’ve got to capitalize in those situations against good teams if you’re going to knock them off. We just didn’t do it today.”
After a scoreless first inning, ESM got on the board first in the top of the second. Madelin Marquart hit a single, reaching second on a stolen base and reaching third on a passed ball. Marquart then crossed home plate on another Oswego error.
But Oswego pitcher Maria Sweet followed up with a strikeout, then Kamryn Bletch recorded a groundout to limit the damage.
The Bucs quickly responded, with Malia Upcraft recording a single into shallow right field. Emery O’Brien dropped a bunt and made it to first base on an infield single, and Upcraft advanced to second. After Bletch earned a walk to load the bases, O’Connor drew another walk, sending Upcraft home.
O’Brien crossed home plate on a passed ball a few pitches later. Olivia Spath also reached first base on a walk. After a line out from Adriana Ellis and a strikeout from Maria Sweet, Riley Reynolds — with the bases loaded again — was hit by a pitch, allowing Bletch to score.
Jordan Caroccio hit a single to left field, sending O’Connor home. Spath tried to cross home plate from second base, but was thrown out to end the inning. Oswego had a 4-1 lead.
ESM got one run back in the third frame after Kirkpatrick earned a walk, eventually scoring on an error to cut into Oswego’s lead.
Oswego’s bats were generally held quiet for the next couple innings — going down in order in the third inning, and then stranding a few runners on base in the fourth frame.
Sweet continued to excel on the mound, striking out a pair of batters in the fourth inning, forcing ESM to leave a runner on third base.
The Spartans cut the Bucs’ lead in half in the fifth inning after Burry reached first on a single to center field — which was almost a diving catch from Reynolds. Burry advanced to second on a passed ball, and then made it home on an RBI groundout from Brefka.
The Bucs left another pair of runners on base in the bottom of the fifth.
“We left a lot of runners on base,” Shannon said. “I’m not one for small victories. I want the win at the end of the game. But it’s progress. They’re competing now. We’ve just got to get those big hits when the time comes.”
ESM got within striking distance in the sixth inning after Marquart reached on an error. Prior to that, Goff hit a line drive right back to Sweet, and it bounced off Sweet’s protective mask. Caroccio, at shortstop, picked it up and made the out at first.
After a small stop in play to see if Sweet was OK, she immediately threw a strikeout.
“The mask saved her season,” Shannon said. “And ours.”
Oswego went down in order in the home sixth, and ESM took the opportunity in stride in the top of the seventh, securing the 5-4 victory after Goff pitched a 1-2-3 inning.
“We’ve got to score runs. We’ve got to give our pitchers some run support,” Shannon said. “We’ve got to give our defense a chance to play a little bit more relaxed, where every play doesn’t feel like it’s going to determine the outcome of the game.”
Caroccio, Upcraft and O’Brien had singles for the Bucs. Carrocio and Reynolds added RBIs. Upcraft and O’Brien both scored runs. O’Connor tacked on an RBI and a run.
On the mound, Sweet went the distance with nine strikeouts, allowing five runs, five hits and three walks. Shannon noted Sweet’s maturity on the mound, especially as an eighth-grader.
“I’ve complimented her many times in regards to her composure. Kids at that age, when things don’t go their way, usually have a hard time dealing with it. She’s completely opposite,” Shannon said. “It’s a great attribute for her, not only in softball but also in basketball to be able to just move onto the next play. She’s really good at that.”
The Bucs (3-5) have a doubleheader on Saturday at home. The first game will be against South Jefferson before Oswego takes on Watertown. Shannon said there might be some possible changes with forecasted rain.
“We had an opportunity early in the game. (ESM) didn’t throw their No. 1 (pitcher) until late in the game. We had a lot of runners on base,” Shannon said. “We had our chances. We let one get away today.”
