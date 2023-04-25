Jordan Caroccio vs. ESM

Oswego's Jordan Caroccio (7) swings at an incoming pitch during the Buc varsity softball team's 5-4 loss to East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — East Syracuse-Minoa used its final three outs to its advantage, rallying to win 5-4 over the Oswego varsity softball team on Tuesday.

The Bucs held the lead for a majority of the contest, entering the top of the seventh inning with a 4-3 edge over the Spartans. ESM’s Ava Meyer reached first base on an error, followed by a single from Ava Burry.

