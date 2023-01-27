Alex DiCarlo vs. Cortland

Alex DiCarlo (23) fights for possession of the puck with a Cortland defender during the second period the Oswego State men's hockey team's 4-3 overtime loss to the Red Dragons on Friday.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek said whatever the Lakers are doing in practice isn’t translating to game situations.

Cortland got the best of Oswego State, taking a 4-3 win in overtime at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena on Friday, taking away two crucial SUNYAC points from the Lakers.

