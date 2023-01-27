OSWEGO — Oswego State men’s hockey head coach Ed Gosek said whatever the Lakers are doing in practice isn’t translating to game situations.
Cortland got the best of Oswego State, taking a 4-3 win in overtime at the Deborah F. Stanley Arena on Friday, taking away two crucial SUNYAC points from the Lakers.
But there’s also a lack of desperation from the Lakers, Gosek noted.
“We’re playing not to lose. (Cortland is) playing to win,” Gosek said. “I can’t say it was ‘one of those nights.’ I didn’t think we worked hard enough to earn it.”
Oswego State got down early after Ryan Dickinson was called for tripping just 16 seconds into the first period.
In the middle of the power play, Sutter Donegan got right in front of Cal Schell’s crease, threw a shot on net that hit Schell’s pads and bounced off to the side. But Cameron Knowlton was right there to pick up the rebound to open the scoring for Cortland.
“We were playing catch-up right from the beginning,” Gosek said. “Obviously their specials teams are better than ours.”
It took until 16:37 into the opening frame for the Lakers to respond. Connor Gatto got some room and dangled around Cortland goaltender Luca Durante. Gatto forced Durante to dive, pulled the puck back and hit the virtually empty net with no one in front of him.
Less than a minute later, Tommy Cahill found some open room and hit the top of the net on a backhand shot to give the Lakers a 2-1 lead.
Cortland responded with 55.2 seconds left in the period when Evan Beaudry ripped a wrist shot from the offensive zone faceoff circle past Schell to knot the game back 2-2 to close out the first period.
“We gave (Cortland) a ton of time in our own end, because we didn’t move our feet or close the gap,” Gosek said. “Similar to up in Plattsburgh, if you’re not going to close the gap and take away time, it doesn’t matter who you play, they’re going to be able to make plays and execute.”
The Red Dragons scored again on the power play in the second period with 9:20 left in the frame after Nick Grupp found a rebound that appeared to ring off the post past Schell.
Oswego State had its chances on the man-advantage — including 57 seconds of a five-on-three later in the middle stanza — but couldn’t capitalize. Gosek said there was “no urgency” on the power play, while the Lakers also weren’t “aggressive enough collapsing” on the penalty kill.
“They scored two power-play goals. We’re 0-7 (on the power play),” Gosek said. “Whether their goalie was that good, or the five-on-three, that was disappointing. … Special teams in big games — and every game is a big game this time of year — has to be better. It wasn’t.”
Oswego State also had opportunities on a few key breakaways — including couple from Daniel Colabufo — but the shots either were blocked by Durante, or went high and wide.
“No one’s going to care that you had three breakaways in the second period and you don’t score on any of them,” Gosek said. “First period, you have two partial (breakaways), and you don’t score on those. Those are the ones that come back to haunt you.”
It wasn’t until Alex DiCarlo scored with about five minutes left in the contest that Gosek said he felt Oswego State “had a little life.” DiCarlo’s goal, which was a low shot that got past Durante, tied the game 3-3.
“Even though we didn’t give many (opportunities) other than the three-on-three, it’s a situation where we’re not engaged — we’re giving them too much room,” Gosek said. “The intensity’s got to be better. There’s not a lot of desperation; and this time of year, there has to be desperation, taking pride in your work ethic.”
Oswego State had a chance with 9:28 left in the period after players scrummed near Durante, and eventually the puck crossed the goal line but the play was blown dead and the goal was waived off due to a handpass, according to the referee.
Neither team could break the tie before the end of the third period, and a three-on-three overtime period began.
“Once you’re chasing the scoreboard, I don’t want to say guys tried to get too fancy and make too many soft plays in and around the net, instead of getting it into his feet and crashing the net like the goal they disallowed,” Gosek said. “That’s how we needed to play. They’re man-on-man, you’ve got to beat the first guy and you have to take it to the net. We’d beat the first guy, then look to make a pass instead of having an attack mentality.”
Just 1:06 into the overtime period, Domenic Settimo had a wraparound attempt and snuck the puck past Schell’s pad on the far side to secure the 4-3 victory for Cortland.
“There’s no sense in hanging our heads. We’ve got to be better,” Gosek said. “We’ll get our (butts) kicked (against Geneseo) if we play the way that we did tonight.”
Schell made 24 saves in net for the Lakers, while Durante posted 39 saves — including 17 alone in the third period during a few flurries from Oswego State.
Gosek said the team’s goal was 40 shots for and 20 shots against. “We thought, with that, we would be successful,” he added.
“Their goalie was better than ours tonight,” Gosek said.
Oswego State (12-7-1, 8-3-0 SUNYAC) hosts SUNY Geneseo this coming Friday — and the Knights are coming fresh off a 3-1 win over SUNY Potsdam on Friday.
Gosek said the coaches’ mindset for this week of practice is going to be to try to get the players to play with some urgency — “otherwise it’s going to be a short season.”
“I’m not going sit here after doing this for 30-something years and tell you that everything’s rosy. … It’s the wrong direction at the most important time of the year,” Gosek said. “As negative as it is because of the outcome; the more negative part isn’t the outcome, it’s the way we played. … At some point, you’ve got 24-year-old young men that need to take leadership. It shouldn’t be (the coaches) each and every game in practice or in games with raising our level of play. Maybe this will jar them enough that we’ll compete at a higher level consistently throughout the game.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.