Oswego State's Simone Bednarik chases the puck against SUNY Cortland in March. The Lakers host the London Devilettes in an exhibition game today.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team isn’t taking its two exhibition games lightly, especially given the opponents the Lakers are hosting over the next two weeks.

First, however, is the London Devilettes, a junior hockey team out of Ontario that Oswego State head coach Mark Digby called “one of the top teams in all of Canada.” The team has a few players that are on the Canadian Under-18 Team, and several are also committed to play Division I hockey.

