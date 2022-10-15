OSWEGO — The Oswego State women’s hockey team isn’t taking its two exhibition games lightly, especially given the opponents the Lakers are hosting over the next two weeks.
First, however, is the London Devilettes, a junior hockey team out of Ontario that Oswego State head coach Mark Digby called “one of the top teams in all of Canada.” The team has a few players that are on the Canadian Under-18 Team, and several are also committed to play Division I hockey.
“You’re probably going to be watching three future Canadian Olympians on the ice,” Digby said at a press conference last Friday. “That doesn’t happen very often that you’re able to get Olympic-caliber players in our building.”
While the exhibition game doesn’t count toward the standings, obviously, this is the first of four consecutive home games for the Lakers — but senior Ariella Haas still called the game against London a “tone-setter.”
“Starting off the season with very high-caliber teams is a really good test, especially for the new players with what to expect from college hockey as a whole,” Haas said. “It’ll be a really good test for us as a team as well.”
“We might look scattered, especially playing against such a high-caliber team, but we’re OK with that. It’d be great to play a perfect game and get a win in an exhibition game, but at the end of the year, no one is going to remember what the result of the exhibition game was,” Digby said. “You’re going to think back on, ‘Well, how did the Adrian weekend go? How did that start? … Any time you can use these games to make our team better, that’ll will help us more two weeks from now than it would if we were not able to take much out of the exhibition games. … We want the players to go out and play open, and just play with some flavor and have some fun.”
ADDING IN THE GRIT
Digby said for the Lakers to play to their potential, the players have “got to create contact with and without the puck.” The new players he added not only bring in some speed and athleticism, but also bring in physicality. Some players also have the ability to truly create their own space with the puck.
Speed has also been a priority in the offseason, adding in some more conditioning to get faster on the ice. “There’s a term ‘speed kills’ for a reason,” Haas added.
“Hopefully that aggressiveness, that physicality that we try to play with, leads into our ability to use our quickness,” Digby said. “And hopefully with an increased confidence and poise level this year, that’ll create more offense and help us win more games.”
PAUL’S FIRST GAME BACK
New assistant coach Mady Paul will be on the bench for her first game as a coach for the Lakers — and it’ll be her first time on the bench since graduating in 2014 from Oswego State.
In four seasons with the Lakers, the forward had 23 points in 85 games. Digby, Haas and Rachel Corbett, noted Paul’s big personality. “She’s meshed with the team pretty much since the day she got here,” Haas added.
But Haas did mention one thing: there are just some things that don’t change about the program, even eight years after Paul graduated. “We really relate to the sense of community and the impact that we have on not just the school but the entire Oswego community. … That stuff just stays the same.”
“Mady just has this continuous upbeat personality. That’s what we were told about her a ton in the interview process. When you meet her, you felt that they way undersold it,” Digby said. “She brings a very good balance for me. Any time you can find two people to balance each other out that way, our ability to help the players and to help them reach their potential on the ice, off the ice, I think we’re in a really good spot. … We’re certainly excited about having Mady on board here and she’s more than capable of helping us move forward.”
LOOKING AT LONDON
With six players committed to play Division I, Digby is correct: this is a high-caliber junior hockey team. The game against the Lakers starts a stretch of games in the United States for London, and the Devilettes play in Syracuse Sunday, and then travel to Adrian, Michigan, and Angola, Indiana, next weekend for a slew of exhibitions.
HISTORICAL
Oswego State hosted London in an exhibition during the 2018-19 season. The Lakers came out on top 4-3 after a two-goal third period. Only one player who recorded a point for the Lakers remains on the team: Avery Webster, who scored the game-winning goal.
Webster is the only player remaining on the roster, in general, who previously played the Devilettes.
Last year’s captain, Philomena Teggart, had a goal and two assists in the game. Aislinn McAleer recorded an assist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.