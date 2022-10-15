OSWEGO — It’s time to kick off the Oswego State men’s hockey 2022-23 campaign.
Well, not officially because Saturday’s matchup against Stevenson University is the first of two exhibitions for the Lakers.
This first exhibition matchup gives the coaching staff a chance to see its seven new players, especially since all healthy players will touch the ice today. There are no limits on how many players will play today, allowing Oswego State to put out all seven defensemen and 17 forwards.
Each goalie will also get a chance, including freshman goalie Cal Schell, and returners Eric Green and Richie Parent.
“The exhibitions, they’ll both be good teams and both will be a good challenge for us. You want to play teams that expose your weaknesses so you have things to work on other than the standard things that we do weekly,” head coach Ed Gosek said at the team’s preseason press conference last Friday. “It’ll be a great challenge for us early on with the exhibition games, and we’ll get a better idea of where the new players fit in.”
HEADING INTO THE GAME
Building off-ice chemistry has been a key component of the preseason, captain Ryan Bunka said. It’s not as hard to add seven players as it was 21 players last season, but with linemates switching around, the team “just gets together and gets some laughs,” Troy Robillard said.
“It just builds,” Bunka said of chemistry. “It’s just natural. We want to be around each other.”
Conditioning and speed has also been a priority, both captains and Gosek said. While the team is “ahead of where (they) were last year after having the COVID year off,” Gosek added, there’s still a long way to go.
“Being quicker in general is going to help us not only on the offensive side, but (also) flying up the boards and shooting,” Bunka said.
“The returners, I don’t think you’ll see any ‘wow’ factor in change, but I think you’ll see an overall first step quickness out of almost everybody,” Gosek said. “It’ll help because a lot of the new players are as quick or quicker than what we presently have. … Hopefully that experience, along with the conditioning part of it, will prove beneficial.”
Speed is what Gosek said pushed former teams — like when assistant coach Jon Whitelaw was with the program — to consistently make Final Four runs.
“Teams were struggling to keep up with us. We were one of the faster teams in college hockey,” Gosek said. “That’s the game we want to play.”
SPECIAL TEAMS A WORK IN PROGRESS
The power play and penalty kill units were pretty much solidified for the weekend during Thursday’s team practice. While only one of the units will see new players (both transfers Daniel Colabufo and Thomas Rocco), expect to see the lines change throughout the season, Whitelaw said.
Based on Thursday’s practice, both Ben Addison and Bunka will quarterback the power plays. Offensive forces from last season — including Connor Sleeth and Alex DiCarlo, who were part of the powerful offensive line last season — are paired up with Tyler Flack and Tommy Cahill.
SCOUTING STEVENSON
Stevenson’s 2022-23 roster hadn’t been updated before the exhibition contest against the Lakers.
The Mustangs, however, did finish last year with an 18-7-1 (14-4-0 UCHC) record. Stevenson finished third in the UCHC but was upset by Manhattanville University in the league quarterfinals.
In the USCHO preseason poll, Stevenson received three votes. Oswego State sits at No. 13.
Last season, Stevenson scored 87 goals, averaging 3.3 per game.
The team did lose leading scorer Ryan Patrick (10 goals, 16 assists — 26 points) to graduation. Patrick signed a contract in the Southern Professional Hockey League in February. He left the program with the all-time lead in career points (87) and is tied for the career assist record (63).
HISTORICAL
This will be the first-ever matchup between the Lakers and the Mustangs, whose program began during the 2016-17 season.
