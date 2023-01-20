Matt McQuade at Plattsburgh

Oswego State's Matt McQuade (middle) fights for possession of the puck with Plattsburgh State's Ryan Butler (left) during the second period of the Cardinals' 6-1 win over the Lakers on Friday.

 Ben Grieco photo

PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team refused to be swept in the regular season.

In the third meeting between Oswego State and Plattsburgh, the Cardinals dictated the pace of play right from the beginning of the game, en route to a 6-1 win over the Lakers at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena on Friday.

