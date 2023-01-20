PLATTSBURGH — The Plattsburgh State men’s hockey team refused to be swept in the regular season.
In the third meeting between Oswego State and Plattsburgh, the Cardinals dictated the pace of play right from the beginning of the game, en route to a 6-1 win over the Lakers at the Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena on Friday.
It was the second time the two teams met in three weeks — and the Lakers won 2-1 on Jan. 7 in Plattsburgh.
But this time, it was a league contest, and the Cardinals came away with two crucial league points, now sitting just a point behind the first-place Lakers.
“It’s no fluke, right? They came out with something to prove, (with us) having beaten them twice,” Oswego State head coach Ed Gosek said. “They had the jump. … I have a hard time finding any positives (from us). Basically, flush it down, and refocus and come back tomorrow and see how we rebound.”
The Cardinals opened the scoring at 5:27 of the first period after skating in on a three-on-one. Riley Sutherland maintained possession of the puck while driving into the offensive zone. Jacob Modry lagged behind the play in the slot, and after a quick pass from Sutherland, Modry got a quick one-timer past Oswego State goaltender Cal Schell.
Minutes later, Modry took a shot from the blue line. With a lot of traffic in front, Sutherland got a stick on the puck, which deflected it past the glove of Schell, putting Plattsburgh up 2-0 with 7:57 left in the first period.
Outside of the goals, Gosek noted the Lakers’ lack of physicality in the first stanza.
“We had fresh legs. There should’ve been no reason for us to be timid. We had nine checks in the first period. Three of them were from (Connor) Gatto, the smallest guy on our team,” Gosek said. “You’ve got to have guys getting engaged, not that we have to play some physical, punishing game. But you’ve got to move your feet to get involved and to get in on hits. And we didn’t.”
Neither team found the back of the net in the second period, with Schell and Plattsburgh goaltender Eli Shiller making nine saves each. Schell stopped a couple breakaway chances during the frame.
The Cardinals continued their momentum just 41 seconds into the third period. Adam Tretowicz found himself behind the net in Plattsburgh’s offensive zone, and got a short pass right in front of Schell to Ryan Bonfield, who snuck a shot past Schell from a tight angle.
Then a weak shot from Carson Gallagher from the wall hit the pads of Schell who was trying to either kick the puck away or smother it in his pads, but the puck snuck through into the back of the net. That goal made it 4-0 Cardinals with 16:53 left in the game.
“You can’t fault (Schell). Even the fourth one, I don’t think he even knew where it was. It rolls between his legs,” Gosek said. “It was one of those games.”
Less than a minute later, Ryan Bunka got tripped into Schell, and with the assistance of training staff, Schell went to the locker room. Gosek said after the game that it was a lower body injury but didn’t disclose anything else.
Richie Parent came on in relief.
Plattsburgh’s fifth goal came on its third attempt in close. The Cardinals were on the power play after Connor Sleeth was called for slashing. The puck was batted across the crease a few times. Parent stopped the first couple opportunities, but couldn’t slide back fast enough to catch the one-timer of Luk Jirousek, who hit the back of the net with 13:31 left in the contest.
Bennett Stockdale scored at 13:32 for Plattsburgh’s final goal of the contest after he was left alone at the blue line, skating in all by himself and getting a shot past Parent.
“We gave them too much space and too much gap. They’re a good team. They played hard. They played well. Their goalie played well,” Gosek said. “You hate to say it was one of those nights where there wasn’t a damn thing that went right.”
Oswego State broke the shutout with 4:04 left in the match on the power play. Kevin Weaver-Vitale was called for cross-checking.
Quinn Warmuth shot a puck from the blue line near Plattsburgh’s bench, and Matt McQuade deflected the puck, forcing the shot to stay low. It snuck by Shiller to round out the 6-1 score of the contest.
“We weren’t ready to compete. … There was a lack of mental focus, a lack of intensity. You’re not going to win many hockey games against anybody with that,” Gosek said. “It wasn’t all the defense; it wasn’t all the forwards. It was a combination. You think about the goals that they had and why, and you think about the amount of odd-man rushes that we gave up and why — we weren’t mentally plugged in.”
The Lakers (11-6-1, 6-2-0 SUNYAC) have a quick turnaround with a contest at SUNY Potsdam on Saturday. The Bears are coming off a 7-3 loss to SUNY Cortland on Friday.
Oswego State needs a win to stay in first place in the SUNYAC. The team has 14 league points, and after Plattsburgh and SUNY Geneseo wins on Friday — both of those teams now have 13 points — the lead the Lakers built during the first half of the season has dwindled.
“Humble pie, humility, in life and in sports, you get knocked down. How are you going to handle the adversity?” Gosek said. “We’ll see tomorrow night what we’re made of, but I wish it was sooner and we didn’t have until then.”
