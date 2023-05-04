MEXICO — A small lull in the second half for the Mexico varsity girls lacrosse team gave Homer enough time to secure a tight 10-8 victory over the Tigers on Thursday.
The Trojans scored four unanswered goals within six minutes during the second half to take a 9-4 advantage. Mexico responded with a pair of goals 16 seconds apart before Homer stopped the momentum.
The Tigers got another pair of goals in the last 4:42 of the game, but couldn’t find the two needed goals late in the game. Mexico had its chances, but it was snakebitten by shots that hit the post or missed ground balls — what Mexico coach Mike Martin called the Tigers’ “nemesis.”
“A few mistakes that cost us, but the difference in this game was ground balls. We didn’t get a lot of ground balls. We held our own at the draw circle, which is great,” Martin said. “We’re getting better. … I thought the girls played well, but we just went through that four- or five-minute stretch in the beginning of the second half that really put us down.”
Martin said it comes down to fundamentals with the ground balls, and too many players are trying to scoop up the ball with one hand instead of “running through the ground balls,” he added. “It’s just fundamentals.”
The lack of ground balls plagued the Tigers, especially in the defensive end after several “nice checks” against Homer “where the ball went down” to the turf, but Mexico just couldn’t capitalize.
Martin highlighted the play of Kayla Bunce, who “shut down” Homer’s top attacker.
“We’ve just got to get ground balls to take that next step forward,” Martin said.
Homer scored the first two goals of the contest, both from Maria Partis. First, Mexico goaltender Anita Druce’s clearing attempt was deflected by a Trojan defender. Partis picked up the loose ball and found the back of the net with 23:12 left in the first half. Then she ran in toward the top of the slot with 21:06 left.
After a heavy possession from the Tigers, Anyssia Ingersoll, from below the goal line, found Kaylee Halsey right in the slot to cut Homer’s lead in half. Ingersoll, several minutes later, scored her first goal of the contest after running in from midfield after she drew a penalty for contact to the head. Ingersoll’s goal tied the contest with 8:17 left.
Emma Effinger put the Trojans back on top after running around from behind the net into the slot with 2:25 left.
With 30 seconds left in the first frame, Ingersoll ran all the way up the field again, finding twine with just 10.9 seconds left after battling through the Homer defense to, again, tie the game up, 3-3.
“Everybody’s concentrating on Anyssia. She’s double- or triple-teamed. She’s an outstanding athlete. But she needs help,” Martin said. “Tonight, I think we got a little help.”
Similar to the beginning of the contest, Homer quickly scored a pair of goals again in the opening several minutes before Ingersoll responded with a free-position opportunity. After running in from the side, Ingersoll cut back into the slot and hit the top of the net.
But this time, the Tigers couldn’t find the equalizing goal, sending Homer on that four-goal run to put the game out of reach. Hailey Workman finally ended Homer’s streak with 6:46 left after running in from the side of the arc into the slot, hitting the back of the net with a bounce shot.
Sixteen seconds later, Halsey got a feed in the slot from Workman — again from the side of the arc — but the Trojans still led 9-6. Caitlin McCloy rounded out Homer’s scoring with a goal in the low slot with 5:12 left in the contest.
Workman started a rally attempt for the Tigers with 4:42 left after she ran around the arc into the slot — thanks to a screen from Ingersoll — but Homer’s goaltender came up with some big stops in the final minutes.
Ella Blunt scored Mexico’s final goal on a free-position shot with 33 seconds left in the contest. Homer won the ensuing draw to maintain possession and kill the remaining time to secure the 10-8 victory.
“We moved the ball the best we have all year. We had some assisted goals which we haven’t had all year. We played hard,” Martin said. “These girls, for 13 girls here, they played their lights out. But they get tired and we don’t have a lot of subs for them. I’m not going to blame that on them. Homer beat us, but the girls are playing hard and we’re competing — that’s all I can ask for.”
Ingersoll and Halsey led the Tigers with three goals apiece. Blunt and Workman rounded out the scoring. Workman and Ingersoll both tacked on an assist.
“Kaylee Halsey, on the offensive end, she had a career game. She played great. Hailey Workman, we brought her up as a freshman and she’s doing a nice job,” Martin said. “Anyssia’s Anyssia. She’s playing well.”
In net, Anita Druce made four saves.
“Anita did a great job in goal. She made some nice saves. We need help, and tonight we didn’t get the slides in to help, and they beat us two or three times behind the cage,” Martin said. “We just didn’t defend on those. It’s not Anita’s fault.”
Mexico (0-10) has a busy schedule next week with four contests — three of which are on the road. But first, the Tigers travel to Vernon-Verona-Sherrill on Monday.
“I’m not taking anything from Homer. … It hurts that we didn’t get the win tonight,” Martin said. “We’ve got to find that win somewhere.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.