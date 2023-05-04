Ella Blunt vs. Homer

Ella Blunt (5) fires a shot on net off a free-position opportunity during the second half of the Mexico varsity girls lacrosse team's 10-8 loss to Homer on Thursday. Blunt scored on the shot for her lone goal in the contest.

 Ben Grieco photo

MEXICO — A small lull in the second half for the Mexico varsity girls lacrosse team gave Homer enough time to secure a tight 10-8 victory over the Tigers on Thursday.

The Trojans scored four unanswered goals within six minutes during the second half to take a 9-4 advantage. Mexico responded with a pair of goals 16 seconds apart before Homer stopped the momentum.

