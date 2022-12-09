Fulton girls wrestling team out with a message to prove
FULTON — When Madison Himes wrestled for Mexico High School, there were less than 10 girls wrestling in Section III, plus a few that wrestled before she started competing.
Now, she’s the first head coach for the Fulton varsity girls wrestling team, entering its inaugural season after the Fulton City School District approved the creation of the team in early October.
And though it may seem like there’s a weight on her shoulders to lay the groundwork for girls wrestling, not only in Fulton but in Section III and the rest of the state, she’s not feeling the pressure.
“Seeing how many (girls) we have this year and how many of them are excited to learn and wrestle and do everything, it’s definitely a big step in where it’s going to be in the next one or two years,” Himes said. “I think it’s a good opportunity for them. I’m a little jealous, frankly.”
The growth of girls and women’s wrestling is happening at the high school and the collegiate level. Not only are there additional teams in Section III now — such as Holland Patent, Camden and Homer — but colleges are looking to institute Division I programs.
There are several Division III programs around the country — in New York both Elmira College and D’Youville College in Buffalo have teams — and numerous club programs, but Himes said “it’s awesome” to see the push for Division I programs.
But locally, Himes wants to create their “own little community inside the Fulton wrestling community.”
“We’re still definitely a part of the Fulton wrestling community, but I think the girls will appreciate having their own thing,” Himes said. “They have their own expectations and goals. It’s obviously not the same set of goals as every other team, but it’s their own and they run with it.”
One of the wrestlers on the team, Emily Barrett, competed on Fulton’s varsity team last season.
She and the other team captains, Tessa Newton and Gretchen Purvis, said there is a little pressure being part of the first team.
“But we’re going to live up to it. I have full faith in every one of these girls and myself,” Barrett said. “I’ve been in wrestling since I was in eighth grade, and people didn’t really believe in me. Now that they’ve seen what we, as the girls wrestling community, has done, it really just builds it up. I think it’s great.”
Now being part of the girls team, Barrett said she doesn’t have to focus on so many “extras” outside of wrestling. Plus, she can relate to her teammates better now.
“It’s certainly less awkward sometimes,” Barrett said with a laugh. “The boys are great. I love them to death. But they can’t really get some girl things I do. My hair, for example, they never really had to worry about that.”
Himes noted that Barrett has been one of the “big leaders early on” since a majority of the team is new to the sport of wrestling.
Himes also complimented Purvis and Newton, who both started wrestling before the season began, and their leadership.
But all of the girls are working hard, Himes added.
“It’s definitely been, and will continue to be, a learning experience for me and all of them. We have a lot of new girls, so it’s a lot of basic stuff right now,” Himes said. “Emily, Gretchen and Tessa, they’ve been a lot of help in here, trying to get the girls going and get them motivated and kind of run the show a little bit.”
The Red Raiders have already had one match, hosting Camden, Holland Patent and Section V’s Fairport last Friday. Several Fulton wrestlers picked up victories, but Barrett said hosting the match and watching her teammates’ performances “was a big step forward.”
During the FCSD Board of Education meeting where the girls team was approved, Board President Robbin Griffin told the wrestlers that were in attendance she “(hoped they) inspire a lot of other young ladies.”
Growing up, Barrett said while she participated in sports when she was younger, she never found anything that piqued her interest. Then she found wrestling.
Purvis said it puts a smile on her face to see younger girls who want to be wrestlers, too.
“I had little girls run up to me and say, ‘I want to be just like you.’ It’s not just because ‘we just want to be different,’” Barrett said. “I’ve had a girl say, ‘I didn’t know I could do a boys’ sport.’ We’re opening people’s eyes a little bit too.”
“If a little girl comes up to me and asks, ‘Can I be a wrestler?’ Of course you can. Do whatever you want. Go do it,” Purvis said. “Wrestling’s just another sport for us that we’re making a difference in.”
Himes said the girls team has full support from “almost everybody.” There’s a couple doubters here and there that don’t think girls should wrestle, Himes added, “but that’s their opinion.”
“Our girls have proven already that it’s their place too. The support from the school and the community for Fulton wrestling in general, it’s been great,” Himes said. “It’s just like boys wrestling boys. It’s not anything different. It’s just like boys playing soccer and girls playing soccer.”
“We’re proving girls can do what boys can,” Newton added.
The girls wrestling team also allows for increased bonding.
Not only does the team act like a family, but there are literal family members.
Newton and Purvis are stepsisters. Their sister, Peyton Newton, is also on the team. Gretchen Purvis’s brother, Cameron Purvis, wrestles on the boys team.
“(Cameron) was like, ‘You can do this. I have faith in you,’” Gretchen Purvis said. “Tessa and I grew a closer bond because we have stuff to talk about.”
And now, all that matters is living up to the Fulton wrestling name, Barrett said. There’s motivation knowing that the girls get to be part of the very first Fulton varsity girls wrestling team, Purvis added.
“It doesn’t always mean every single match, but just the expectation of working hard and getting what we earn,” Barrett said. “Living up to our name is huge.”
“We may play around here and there, but we want to work hard and we want to prove people wrong that we are as just as talented as any other person that does this,” Gretchen Purvis said. “We’re not here to show off. We’re here to show them what we have. We’re here to show them that we’re Fulton wrestlers.”
