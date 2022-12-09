Fulton girls wrestling

Led by head coach Madison Himes, the Fulton varsity girls wrestling team is hitting the mats for the first time during the 2022-23 season. Above, the team practices at the Fulton Wrestling Facility on Emery Street on Thursday.

 Ben Grieco photo

Fulton girls wrestling team out with a message to prove

FULTON — When Madison Himes wrestled for Mexico High School, there were less than 10 girls wrestling in Section III, plus a few that wrestled before she started competing.

