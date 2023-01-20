OSWEGO — The Oswego Boxing Club is returning to the ring.
And this time, it’s for a cause that’s bigger than just boxing.
Eight fighters from the club will attend the Watertown Boxing Club’s “Battle of the Badges” on March 4 in an effort to raise money for St. Jude’s Hospital. The tournament will see about 30 to 40 boxers in total.
The event brings boxers from area clubs that are first responders or security guards — anyone that might have a “badge” at work — to go head-to-head.
Oswego has a boxer from the Oswego County Sheriff’s Department, a state trooper who lives in Oswego and a few other officers.
Oswego Boxing Club owner Derrick Falcetti said “there will be a mixed bag of people.”
Charles Lemon, a security guard at Exelon, will also be representing the OBC.
“With (the ‘Battle of the Badges’), this has been a goal of mine to raise money for charity for a long time,” Lemon told The Palladium-Times. “A lady I used to work with came down with cancer. I used to coach her kid in football. Since I’ve known her for so long, it hit me different. I had to do something. I want to help other people so that I don’t have to see what she went through. Doing this now, boxing is the best way, I feel, to raise money and help some people along the way.”
The club set a goal of $2,500 to raise for St. Jude’s. The fundraiser just started earlier this week, Falcetti said. All proceeds OBC gets from the event will go to St. Jude’s.
Outside of flat donations and other pledges, Falcetti said OBC plans on hosting workouts through February.
Falcetti mentioned the example of hosting Saturday classes for a $10 donation.
“You’ll get 20 people that show up, and it’ll be $200 for our campaign right there. We’ll keep doing that until the event comes,” Falcetti said.
Another opportunity for donations is pledges toward a “total punch counter.” Boxers will also get their own sponsors to help raise money.
“How many punches can you throw in a round? I’ll pledge that every punch that Charles throws, I’ll give him a dime,” Falcetti said as an example. “It doesn’t seem like a lot until he throws 1,000 punches. Then it’s like, ‘Oh boy, now I owe him some money.’”
Lemon said his goal is to hit the benchmark set for the fundraiser. “But of course, I want to win, too,” he added.
“It means a lot to me. It’s just going to drive me more that I’m helping others that need it, giving them a second chance at life — literally,” Lemon said. “We’re fighting together. If I’ve got the strength to train and do this, it gives them hope as well.”
OBC’s attendance at the “Battle of the Badges” marks the return of the club’s attendance to amateur boxing after “COVID threw (them) some curveballs,” Falcetti said.
Since the club has relocated to its own storefront on East Bridge Street, after being housed in the YMCA for several years, OBC “has spread like wildfire,” he mentioned.
Now it’s gotten to the point where OBC might have to expand its classes.
Going to Watertown’s event is OBC making its “own journey back into competition boxing.” And getting back into competition will help make “Oswego boxing relevant again,” Falcetti noted.
He added that Oswego’s had a couple boxers come out of the Port City that have gone on to fight at the national level.
“It’s a small leap for us, but it gives us an opportunity — with the momentum that we have — to promote Oswego locally, and hosting events locally,” Falcetti said. “There’s a lot of people that are going to be excited to see us come back out and put boxers in the ring.”
Falcetti said OBC’s goal for its fighters is to be able to battle in front of a crowd, “because they’ve earned the opportunity.”
“What we want to do is learn from that event — whether we win, lose or draw — and we’ll come back and get right back to work,” he said.
Donations for OBC’s campaign for St. Jude’s can be made at: https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/DIY/DIY?px=7838197&pg=personal&fr_id=133399
