OBC Orta, Lemon and Falcetti

Oswego Boxing Club trainer Miguel Orta, boxer Charles Lemon, and club owner Derrick Falcetti stand in the ring at the Oswego Boxing Club. Lemon is preparing to compete at the Battle of the Badges in Watertown in March.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — The Oswego Boxing Club is returning to the ring.

And this time, it’s for a cause that’s bigger than just boxing.

Recommended for you