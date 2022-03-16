FULTON — It was a season full of awards for the Fulton boys’ basketball team, with three players receiving all-league honors in the SCAC Empire Division.
Sophomore Gavin Doty was named SCAC Empire Player of the Year, and also earned All-League first-team honors. Junior Sam Cotton was also named to the league’s first team, with fellow junior Trevor Hendrickson earning third-team honors.
“It’s definitely a blessing,” said Doty. “It couldn’t have been done without my teammates really pushing me in practice every day.”
Cotton said the honors are “definitely a great feeling,” while Hendrickson added that “it feels good to have, and it gives me another goal for next year.”
Fulton head coach Sean Broderick had praise for all three players, who led the Red Raiders to a 15-5 record during the season.
“Gavin just, all year, dealt with a variety of different defenses,” said Broderick. “For him just to play through it, and still be able to score at a really high level. … But he also trusted his teammates.”
Broderick mentioned several games where Doty finished with five or more assists due to his willingness to pass out of double teams inside. The head coach also complimented Doty’s poise, saying that, “as a sophomore, he’s got this unique and innate ability to just play the next play.”
“We expect that from all our guys, but for a sophomore to be able to do that, and for every team that played us to have such a strong focus on stopping him and him to still score at the level he scored at this year, (it’s) just remarkable.” Broderick said.
Cotton said, “Playing with the best player in the league is definitely a dream come true, almost.”
“When he wants the ball, I give him the ball, and he’s going to go to work,” said Cotton. “No matter, two or three guys on him, (if) he calls, I’m going to give it to him.”
On the other hand, Doty called Cotton “a really good passer,” noting that he brings high energy to the Red Raider squad.
“He always finds the open seams getting me the ball,” said Doty. “He scores, he passes, and he rebounds. He’s a great player.”
Broderick emphasized that Cotton often guarded the opponent’s best player, saying, “that just changes the game.”
“I tell people all the time, I don’t have to look at the book to see who played (well), and the box score doesn’t tell how great Sam was,” Broderick said.
The head coach pointed to a stretch from last season where Cotton scored a total of two points across three Fulton wins, saying “If (Sam) wasn’t playing, we would have been 0-3” in those games.
With Cotton’s defense and passing working in combination with Doty’s scoring, Fulton basketball has found a recipe for success.
“When you have two guys like that, you walk out on the court every night thinking you’re going to win,” said Broderick.
While the duo undoubtedly draws significant attention, the Red Raiders are much more than a two-man show, with Hendrickson’s third-team honor proof of that.
“Trev was so important to us, especially during that 10-game winning streak,” Broderick said, praising Hendrickson’s work ethic, rebounding, and shooting. He also noted that the junior guard played strong defense at the top of Fulton’s 1-3-1 zone throughout the year.
“For a kid like him to, as a sophomore, not play any significant varsity minutes, then to be on an all-league team his junior year just tells you kind of what he was doing to get ready for this experience,” said Broderick.
Hendrickson gave credit to Doty and Cotton, saying they allowed him to get open looks throughout the season.
“Honestly, I don’t think I would have had as many points if (Doty and Cotton) weren’t out there,” Hendrickson said. “They both draw so many guys to them, and are willing to make that extra pass once they do. I started to get more open shots than ever.”
While all three players had award-worthy seasons, Broderick noted that the honors were made possible by the team’s overall accomplishments, saying “the success of the team leads to these individual awards.”
Entering the season, however, Fulton’s success was no guarantee.
The Red Raiders had graduated eight seniors from last year’s team. With that year also being shortened due to COVID-19, a majority of Fulton’s roster had only roughly 40 days of varsity experience.
“By the time we got to about Christmas this year, some of these guys, Gav, Trevor, were just kind of completing their first year of varsity. A half-year last year and then the first half of this year,” Broderick said. “That’s really when we kind of took off.”
Fulton went 10-2 in the team’s 12 regular-season games after Christmas Day, winning the last 10 games in a row after starting the year 5-4.
“When you’re 5-4, and you’re halfway through the season and you’ve got a young and fairly inexperienced team, you wonder, is this going to be an average team or is this going to be a great team?” said Broderick. “These guys made themselves a great team.”
The win streak began after a 48-46 loss on the road against Cortland Jan. 14, a loss that Broderick referred to as “heartbreaking.”
“But then the commitment they made from then on to how they were going to practice and prepare,” said Broderick. “And that’s what it was, is how they practiced and how they prepared in the film room, and how they just got dialed in for each opponent.”
The win streak began with a 20-point victory over Oswego on Jan. 19, and lasted through the final game of the regular season, a 61-49 win over Jamesville-DeWitt on Feb. 15.
Fulton entered the Section III Class A playoffs as the No. 2 seed, earning a first-round bye. However, the Red Raiders were eliminated in the quarterfinals, losing 57-51 to the Syracuse Academy of Science.
“We had won 10 in a row, and we thought we could beat anybody,” said Broderick. “We’ll have to prove that next year. I know these guys are committed to doing what we need to do in the offseason to get ready for next year.”
Broderick also mentioned the expectations for Fulton, which will certainly be raised entering next season, saying, “We’ll, I think, be expected to do some things next year, and knowing Gav and Sam and the leadership they provide, they’ll embrace that.”
Doty echoed this, adding the team will be putting in “a lot of work” over the summer to prepare for next season.
“We’re definitely not done,” said Doty. “We’ve got a chip on our shoulder next year. I wouldn’t want to play us.”
