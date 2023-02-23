OSWEGO — Home-ice advantage in the playoffs isn’t uncommon for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.
But this season is a little bit different, head coach Ed Gosek said.
The last time the Lakers claimed the No. 1 seed in the SUNYAC championships was the 2017-18 season. Oswego State boasted a seven-point lead over second-seeded SUNY Geneseo. That season ended in the SUNYAC semifinals with a 3-1 loss to No. 5 SUNY Fredonia.
There was added pressure given how well Oswego State did in the regular season, Gosek mentioned. But with the strength of schedule the Lakers boasted this year, it’s given the team adversity and allowed the coaching staff to see how different players react in tight games before the playoffs began.
First, second and third place were separated by just three points. The Lakers finished with 26, while Plattsburgh State earned 25 and Geneseo had 23.
“We win the league but it could’ve been Plattsburgh or Geneseo. It’s tight. I think it’s a different mindset this year. We’re hosting, and we won the regular season, but it also hasn’t been a cakewalk,” Gosek said. “If we play the way we did on Saturday night or the way we did against Geneseo or the way we did against Adrian and Plattsburgh the first and second times, we can beat anybody. But we’ve got to play the right way. We’ve got to have goaltending and have some breaks.”
Oswego State hosts fifth-seeded Buffalo State on Saturday in one of the SUNYAC semifinals. Plattsburgh hosts Geneseo in the other semifinal. It’s the first time since the 2016-17 season that Geneseo has not hosted a semifinal matchup.
Buffalo State defeated fourth-seeded SUNY Cortland on Wednesday during the first-round matchup, 3-2. Buffalo State went up 3-0 after the first two periods. The Red Dragons scored a pair of goals in the third frame, but the Bengals held on for the upset.
Aidan Lavalley (assisted by Parker Allison and Joe Glamos), Jared Figueroa and Nikita Kozyrev (Glamos and Vanuden) all scored for Buffalo State. Emil Norrman — who missed the last two regular-season games, including last Friday against Oswego State — made 39 saves in the victory.
Even though the Lakers didn’t know who their opponent would be until Wednesday night, Gosek said in a press conference on Wednesday morning that it didn’t matter — most Oswego State practices throughout the regular season have focused on itself, Gosek said.
“Most of our practices, all year long really, revolve around us and how we want to play. … You address your weaknesses and things you think you need to work on throughout the season. This week is really no different,” Gosek said. “For the most part, it’s just trying to make ourselves better, no matter who we play, on certain things that have been common themes all year long.”
The Lakers have defeated Buffalo State twice this season. In December, it was a 5-2 victory. Even though Figueroa opened the scoring for the Bengals, Oswego State poured in three second-period goals from Tommy Cahill, Alex DiCarlo and Quinn Warmuth to take the momentum.
Ryan Dickinson and Shane Bull also scored. Cal Schell made 29 saves in net.
In last Friday’s game against Buffalo State, the Lakers boasted a 7-3 victory with Trent Grimshaw recording a hat trick. Ryan Bunka, Connor Gatto, Dickinson and Bull also scored. Schell made 17 saves.
Oswego State is also coming off a 9-0 shutout over SUNY Fredonia on Saturday with Conor Smart recording a hat trick. Cahill, Drake Semrad, DiCarlo, Daniel Colabufo, Ben Addison and Garrett Clegg rounded out the scoring. Schell stopped 20 shots for his second shutout. “Hopefully we saved some (goals) for this Saturday,” Gosek quipped.
Heading into playoffs, Gosek said the “by committee” scoring is a positive going into playoffs.
“Honestly, we don’t go into one game saying, ‘This guy has got to get hot.’ Somebody has picked it up each game,” Gosek said. “(Jackson) Arcan has two against Morrisville. Grimshaw has three (against Buffalo State) and Smart has three (against Fredonia). The teams want to shut down our best guys, and they put their best line against our best line — whichever that is — but other guys have found ways to score.”
“In the past, relying on maybe two or three lines, constantly rolling them, it tires them out a bit,” Noah Bull said. “Having those four lines that can have consistent pressure and get shots to the net like Fredonia … it’s a big advantage, especially playoff time. … It just allowed players to refresh a little bit and get more rest on the bench.”
The Lakers have also put on an offensive onslaught in general the last six games — and they’ve won the last four. Even though two of those contests were losses — both in overtime to Geneseo and Cortland — Oswego State has averaged 47 shots per game and 5.3 goals per game. Two of those games have been 50-plus shot nights (56 in the overtime loss to Geneseo and 55 in the win against Fredonia).
Gosek said the increased offensive production has allowed the Lakers “to be more aggressive in the offensive zone.” He also noted the team has changed its mindset to get pucks to the net instead of looking for a second option and “not trying to be so fancy and play around the perimeter” of the zone.
“If you averaged out how many shots we’ve had the last five or six games, that’s a lot more than what we were doing earlier in the year,” Gosek said. “It’s not a shoot-first mentality, we’re just not passing up on being able to get pucks to the net like we were earlier in the year.”
“The guys are finding chemistry. We’re getting pucks to the net and not trying to be too cute,” DiCarlo said in a press conference Wednesday.
With Oswego State having the ability to roll four offensive lines pretty equally, Gosek said it gives the Lakers an advantage potentially over some other teams that might “not have the same confidence” in their fourth line like Gosek and the Lakers’ coaching staff do.
Four of the Lakers’ nine goals against Fredonia were scored by the fourth line on Saturday.
“Being long-term greedy, we play those guys in all kinds of situations and they get comfortable. They don’t feel like they have to go dump (the puck) and trap (players) or whatever. They play the right way,” Gosek said. “If it’s a special teams night where the refs are calling whatever, and it’s just one of those games, then the ice time definitely changes. For the most part, they’re all pretty equal.”
Gosek said the last time he remembered a roster like this, being able to throw out any line in any given situation, was the 2016-17 roster with players like Kenny Neil, Matt Galati and Shawn Hulshof.
Oswego State fell 3-2 to then-No. 2 Plattsburgh in the SUNYAC championship that season, and then ultimately fell to Hamilton College in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
“Just like I said going into Friday and Saturday night, ‘We have an opportunity here. If we don’t take advantage of it, it’s nobody’s fault but ours,’” Gosek said.
HEALTHY INTO SATURDAY
Gosek said at a press conference on Wednesday that the team is generally healthy going into the weekend. There are the few players out with the season-ending injuries, “but everybody’s good to go,” he added, then knocked on the wood table.
He noted a couple players have had illness over the last week and a half — it’s what sidelined DiCarlo last Friday against Buffalo State. But players are on the upswing.
Gosek credited the players’ health of the team “as a direct correlation” to Mark Powell of the Syracuse Crunch, who works with the Lakers on strength and conditioning.
“A lot of times, this time of year, guys look tired and are dragging. I would honestly say it’s been the opposite,” Gosek said. “They’ve had a lot of jump in their step.”
