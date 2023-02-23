Connor Sleeth vs. Buffalo State

Oswego State’s Connor Sleeth (26) takes a shot on net during the second period of the Lakers’ win over Buffalo State last Friday. Oswego State hosts Buffalo State Saturday for the SUNYAC semifinals.

 Ben Grieco photo

OSWEGO — Home-ice advantage in the playoffs isn’t uncommon for the Oswego State men’s hockey team.

But this season is a little bit different, head coach Ed Gosek said.

