PLATTSBURGH — The NCAA will say technically the Oswego State men’s hockey team tied SUNY Potsdam 3-3 in the first round of the 2023 Plattsburgh State Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic on Friday.
But Rocco Andreacchi will always tell a different tale, as he scored the lone goal in a shootout on Friday to help the Lakers advance to the championship game of the tournament.
The NCAA doesn’t recognize shootouts. But the tournament needs to determine which team advances to the championship game. So after the standard 60 minutes plus a five-minute three-on-three overtime period, the Lakers and Bears went to a shootout.
Of all six skaters to show off their skills, Andreacchi was the only player to score. Oswego State’s Cal Schell stopped all three Potsdam forwards — including a pad save against Justin Vernace to secure the win.
Andreacchi skated in on Potsdam goaltender Stephen Friedland, and went to his left, forcing Friedland to commit to the deke. Andreacchi ended up cutting back at the last second, getting tripped up by Friedland’s pad, yet still got a stick on the puck to push Oswego State to victory.
“It was ugly, but it goes in,” Gosek said. “We’ll take it.”
While he didn’t use the same work, Gosek said the game against Potsdam “wasn’t pretty.” The Bears went up 1-0 at 5:24 after the first period after Ryan Bunka tried to pass to a teammate in the neutral zone.
The pass went off another player’s skates, and right onto the stick of Jack Bloem, who skated in alone and hit the top corner over Eric Green’s shoulder to open the scoring.
Vernace eventually made it 2-0 in favor of Potsdam at 5:31 of the second frame after he skated in and ripped a shot past Green.
Oswego State led in shots all game — with a 15-8 advantage after the first period — and Gosek said the forwards have “got to bury them.”
“I’m sure Green would like to have the first or second (goal) back,” Gosek said. “We had the opportunities, and our forwards didn’t come through. We’ve got to better on those with the amount of chances that we had.”
The Lakers finally broke the shutout with 11:30 left in the second period. Shane Bull got behind the net, fed a pass to Connor Sleeth in the slot, who sent a laser past Friedland to make it 2-1 with Potsdam still leading.
But the Bears quickly responded after Josh Bifolchi caught Green out of position and scored with 9:52 left in the second.
Oswego State called a timeout after the goal, and Schell came in relief for Green. Right out of the gate, Schell stopped a breakaway and “changed momentum” in the contest, with the Lakers trying to “(creep) back into it.”
“We gave up a couple (goals) early that I wouldn’t say were strong goals; and then we were chasing the scoreboard,” Gosek said. “I didn’t think we played that poorly even though we’re down a couple (goals).”
The Lakers got one back a few minutes later on the power play. Connor Gatto skated into the offensive zone with the puck, curled around at the faceoff dot and found Jackson Arcan across the slot.
Arcan sent a wrist shot to the other side of the net past Friedland to make it 3-2 at 12:57 of the second period.
“In the offensive zone, (Gatto is) patient and he makes things happen. He found Arcan on that one. … He’s earned his way onto the power play, which is what you want to see,” Gosek said. “He’s not the kid that you notice. Tonight, you did with that play. He’s good in our own end, despite his small stature. He’s always on the right side of the puck defensively.”
Oswego State tied the game later in the third period after Ben Addison took a shot in the slot, and Shane Bull tipped the puck into the top of the net with 8:30 left in regulation.
“He’s been consistent — last weekend and this weekend — with his play,” Gosek said of Shane Bull. “Shane got himself into a situation to present his stick and get some tips. … He was all over making things happen in both ends of the ice.”
Schell and Friedland were in a goaltenders’ duel for the last portion of regulation, forcing the game to go into overtime. Oswego State had 17 grade-A opportunities in the third period, Gosek noted, compared to Potsdam’s two.
“Again, the amount of opportunities that we had, we shouldn’t have put our goaltenders in that situation,” Gosek said. “That’s a lot of grade-A opportunities, and we didn’t bury any of them.”
Neither goalie saw a ton of action on the overtime frame, however. Schell stopped all three shots he faced, while Friedland made just one save.
“Coming in relief is not always easy to finish it off,” Gosek said. “(Schell) held tight, kept (Potsdam) off the board and did what he had to do to at least play in the championship game tomorrow.”
With no golden goal in overtime, that forced the game into a shootout. The first-round players were both denied. Connor Gatto rung the post for Oswego State, while Schell padded away Jeremy Quesnel’s shot.
Andreacchi scored in the second round of the shootout for Oswego State, and Schell remained a brick wall, kicking away a low shot from Ryan Mahlmeister.
Shane Bull’s shot in the third round went wide of the net, leaving it up to Schell to secure the victory.
The freshman netminder was up to the task, padding away Vernace’s shot for the Lakers’ victory.
“We’re disappointed with the tie, but we’re very pleased with guys sticking with it — their resiliency and not getting down on one another, not blaming one another, not finding excuses. There’s something to be said for that,” Gosek said. “We found a way.”
Oswego State (10-5-1, 7-1-0 SUNYAC) Plattsburgh State at 7 p.m. on Saturday for the championship of the tournament. The Cardinals defeated the Wentworth Institute of Technology 5-2 in the other first-round matchup.
Potsdam and Wentworth will battle for third place on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.
This is the third regular-season tournament championship game for the Lakers. They fell to Skidmore College in the Thoroughbreds’ Thanksgiving invitational, and lost to Adrian College last Saturday in their own tournament.
“Hopefully it’s Plattsburgh. We’d love to play them again tomorrow in their barn in their tournament. They’re a quality opponent,” Gosek said before the final result of the Plattsburgh-Wentworth game. “All three tournaments, we put ourselves in that situation. Let’s hope tomorrow that we find a way and bury some of the opportunities that we get against Plattsburgh or Wentworth. It’ll be a tough test.”
