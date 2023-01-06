Conor Smart vs. Potsdam NL

Oswego State forward Conor Smart looks ahead in the Lakers' offensive zone during the second period of Oswego State's 4-3 shootout win over SUNY Potsdam on Friday. The game is technically a tie in the eyes of the NCAA, but a shootout determined which team would advance to the championship game of the Plattsburgh State Winter Classic.

 Ben Grieco photo

PLATTSBURGH — The NCAA will say technically the Oswego State men’s hockey team tied SUNY Potsdam 3-3 in the first round of the 2023 Plattsburgh State Comfort Inn Complex Winter Classic on Friday.

But Rocco Andreacchi will always tell a different tale, as he scored the lone goal in a shootout on Friday to help the Lakers advance to the championship game of the tournament.

