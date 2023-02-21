Alexa Kuzawski at Central Square

Oswego's Alexa Kuzawski (left) tries to get around Central Square's Natalie Bush during the first half of the Bucs' 46-29 loss to the Redhawks on Tuesday in the Section III Class A Quarterfinals in Central Square.

 Ben Grieco photo

CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team fell 46-29 to Central Square on Tuesday in the Section III Class A quarterfinals, but there was one word that Buc coach Joe Babcock used to describe this season.

Adversity.

