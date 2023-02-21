CENTRAL SQUARE — The Oswego varsity girls basketball team fell 46-29 to Central Square on Tuesday in the Section III Class A quarterfinals, but there was one word that Buc coach Joe Babcock used to describe this season.
Adversity.
The team consistently battled back from different situations throughout the season. One moment started before the campaign even began back in August, when Babcock was fighting for his job — again. Babcock was not recommended to return as the varsity coach for the second consecutive year.
The Bucs — and community — rallied together, and after a special meeting from the school’s board of education, Babcock was recommended again.
“I put my heart and soul into this program. A couple of these board members have things against me, I’m not even sure what. But I battle every year with these kids. I battle for my job,” Babcock said. “We battled together as a basketball family. That’s what we’ve done. We stuck together. Look what we’ve done this year. There’s been some ups and downs, but we finished strong, making this playoff run.”
Challenges continued late into the season when Oswego hosted Whitesboro on Friday in the first round of the Class A tournament. Some pushing and shoving late in the contest saw Oswego senior Adriana Ellis get ejected from the game, thus she was suspended for Tuesday’s game at Central Square.
Babcock wasn’t shy to say the Bucs “knew it was going to be a tough game” without Ellis.
What frustrated Babcock the most, he said, was that there was a report after Friday’s game that said Ellis “shouldn’t have been ejected and that there was a mistake made.”
“When there’s human error and there’s a report made, I’m not asking for a review of videos and all this stuff. I’m just asking to do what’s right once a report is made. If somebody is stating, ‘I made a mistake,’ then what are we really in this for when it comes to Section III and basketball?” Babcock said. “We’re in it for the student-athlete. That’s what should’ve been looked out for first, and in this case, and I just didn’t see that. It put not only Adriana Ellis, who I feel really bad for, but our whole team in a bad situation.”
Babcock said he isn’t making excuses for the loss, but missing a player like Ellis allowed Central Square to play a different defensive structure, a box-and-one, where four of the Redhawks played a zone defense while one defender played tight against Sophia Babcock — a player who, before Tuesday, led the Bucs, averaging 13 points a game.
Ellis was averaging 9.7 per contest.
“We needed other girls to get a little bit more aggressive, but they weren’t used to it,” Joe Babcock said. “With them taking Sophia out — and Sophia and Adriana being our main scorers all year — it was just a tough situation to be in.”
Coach Babcock mentioned he saw the defensive structure coming, so Oswego prepared for it in practice.
“But seeing it in practicing and then seeing it in a game, it’s different. Some of the girls were just hesitant when in practice they weren’t. When the lights get bright in a playoff game, girls get hesitant,” Joe Babcock said. “Unfortunately, Central Square got to play that type of defense. They wouldn’t have gotten to play that if Adriana was on the floor. That’s where this kind of hurts.”
That defensive structure from Central Square gave the Redhawks an early 9-7 lead after the first quarter. But the Bucs kept up the pace in the second frame. While Central Square took a 18-7 advantage in the quarter, Oswego scored the last six points — three free throws from Sophia Babcock and a corner 3-pointer from Alexa Kuzawski — to bring the game back to a two-point deficit, 22-20.
With Sophia Babcock still guarded heavily, Central Square took advantage and tacked on 10 points in the third quarter. Only Maria Sweet with a layup and Kuzawski with a jump shot scored in the frame, and the Redhawks led 32-24.
Central Square went on a nine-point run to start the fourth stanza before Sweet sank a free throw to end the run. But at that point, the damage had been done. Allyson Bruns and Kuzawski both scored later in the frame, but Central Square coasted to the 46-29 victory.
Oswego was led by Sweet’s 13 points. Kuzawski recorded seven points. Sophoa Babcock added five points. Riley Reynolds and Bruns scored two points apiece.
The Bucs finish their season with a 9-12 overall record, and graduate six seniors this year: Sophia Babcock, Bruns, Reynolds, Alexandria Woodward and Sydney Hoefer.
“We were just sitting in the locker room, and there were a lot of tears shed and there was a lot of hugging. There’s just a lot of love, and there always has been with that core group and this team in general,” Joe Babcock said. “I just told them all that it was a great battle, and we fought as hard as we could. We came up short, but I told them I’ll always be here for every one of them — I’m a text or a call away if they ever need anything.”
The message is clear to the returning players, Joe Babcock mentioned: remember how they felt after the Tuesday loss, because now “it’s time to learn from it.” He noted with a couple younger players — Sweet is just an eighth-grader, and Peyton Bond is a freshman, and both are “great players,” he said.
“They’ve got to learn from this environment, and this type of game,” Joe Babcock said. “And then be ready for this type of situation next time. Next time, you come out on top in this situation.”
