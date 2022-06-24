OSWEGO — The Vona’s Majors Division team was powered by its pitching on Thursday, with Julius Garabito and Everett Farella combining to throw a shutout in the team’s 9-0 win over Firefighters.
Garabito struck out a pair of batters in the top of the first, and Vona’s was able to take an early lead, scoring four runs in the bottom half of the frame.
An RBI single by Shawny Baldwin brought home Maddon Carr, who singled earlier in the inning. Yadiel Cruz followed up with a two-run triple, scoring Baldwin and Greyson Joseph, before eventually coming home to score a run of his own, giving Vona’s a 4-0 lead.
Garabito struck out the side in the top of the second, and Vona’s kept up the momentum, adding three more runs in the bottom half.
Carr singled to drive home Jack Schirtz, and an RBI double by Garabito scored Carr. Joseph followed Garabito’s extra-base hit with a double of his own, bringing in another run to make it 7-0.
Farella came on to pitch in the third inning, working out of a jam after a double by Abraham Mays. Farella tossed scoreless frames in the fourth and fifth, and Vona’s was eventually able to add on.
Baldwin singled to lead off the fifth inning, and Shawn Cooper-DeVaul laced an RBI triple two batters later, extending the lead to 8-0. The following batter, Odis Allison, singled, driving home Cooper-DeVaul to make it 9-0.
Farella threw another scoreless inning in the sixth, locking up the victory for the Vona’s squad.
For Vona’s, Carr had a pair of singles, an RBI, and two runs scored, while Garabito was 2-3 with a double, a triple, an RBI, and a run scored. Joseph had an RBI double and a run, with Baldwin adding two hits, two runs, and an RBI. Cruz had a triple, two RBIs, and a run scored. Cooper-DeVaul had two singles, an RBI, and a run, while Allison added an RBI single and Schirtz scored a run.
Garabito threw two scoreless innings for Vona’s, striking out five batters. Farella threw the final four innings, striking out five batters without allowing a run.
For the Firefighters, Mays had a double, while Cole Conzone added a single. Grant Smith and Rippy Alvarado III each added base hits.
William Peterson threw 4.1 innings, striking out six batters. Nate Chetney finished the fifth inning on the mound, striking out a batter.
