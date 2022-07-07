Vona’s overcomes early deficit, defeats Police to advance to Majors championship series

OSWEGO — Vona’s fell behind early, but bounced back with five unanswered runs to earn a 5-3 win over Police in the Oswego Little League Majors Division semifinals on Wednesday. The #1-seed in the playoffs used timely hitting and a strong pitching performance from both Julius Garabito and Shawn Cooper-DeVaul to clinch a spot in the championship series.
Police were able to set the tone early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. An RBI single by Kaleb Farden allowed Emmet Searor to score, and Logan Cavellier crossed the plate after a pitch got to the backstop, making it 2-0.
With runners at the corners, J.J. Greene stole second base, and Caden Victory swiped home after the throw went to second, extending the lead to 3-0.
Cavellier, the Police starting pitcher, stranded a runner in scoring position by starting a double play to end the bottom half of the first, snagging a line drive back to the mound before doubling off a runner at first.
Garabito also pitched out of a jam in the second, recording consecutive strikeouts to strand runners at second and third. In the bottom half of the inning, Vona’s was able to break through, after Odis Allison came home on a pitch that got away.
That cut the Police lead to 3-1, and after Garabito tossed a 1-2-3 third, Vona’s kept up the offense. Everett Farella singled to lead off the inning, and Maddon Carr followed up with a triple to drive Farella home. Carr also came across to score after a misplay in the field, tying the game.
Garabito also singled in the inning, eventually moving up to third before scoring to give Vona’s a 4-3 lead. The pitcher threw another quick inning in top of the fourth, and Vona’s added on when Liam Bond crossed the plate after a ball to the backstop in the bottom half of the frame, extending the lead to 5-3.
Shawn Cooper-DeVaul relieved Garabito in the fifth, and recorded back-to-back strikeouts to strand the bases loaded and escape trouble. He returned for the final inning, working around a late walk and striking out the final batter to clinch a 5-3 win for Vona’s.
For Vona’s, Carr was 2-2 with a triple, a single, an RBI, and a run scored. Farella and Garabito both had a single and a run, while Yadiel Cruz added a base hit. Allison and Bond each scored a run.
Garabito threw 4.1 innings, recording 10 strikeouts while allowing just one hit. Cooper-DeVaul pitched the final 1.2 innings with three strikeouts.
For Police, Farden was 2-3 with two singles and an RBI, while Searor, Cavellier, and Victory all scored runs. Cavellier pitched 3.1 innings, striking out six batters. Searor threw the final 1.2 innings for Police with a strikeout and no hits allowed.
Vona’s advances to the Majors Division Championship Series, where they will play either Elks Lodge or Bosco’s. The first game of the best-of-three Championship Series is scheduled for Saturday.
