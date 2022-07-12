OSWEGO — The Vona’s Little League team bounced back in a big way on Monday, defeating Elks Lodge 23-6 behind a consistent day at the plate and a strong start by Julius Garabito in Game 2 of the Majors Division Championship.
After Elks won the opening game of the series, the victory for Vona’s forced a winner-take-all Game 3 on Tuesday.
Maddon Carr doubled in the second at-bat of the contest, eventually coming across to score to give Vona’s a 1-0 lead.
Elks was able to quickly respond, with an RBI double by Deatyne Westberry driving home Maddox Browngardt to tie the game in the bottom half of the first.
Vona’s was able to retake the lead in the second, with an RBI single by Carr scoring Liam Bond to make it 2-1. Everett Farella drew a walk and also came around to score, extending the lead to 3-1.
Garabito struck out the side in the second, and Vona’s added another run in the third inning after Greyson Joseph singled and came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Shawn Cooper-DeVaul, pushing the lead to 4-1.
Elks responded in the bottom half of the inning, with Connor Stepien connecting on a single before scoring on an RBI triple by Westberry. Garabito worked out of further damage, however, and Vona’s broke the game open in the fourth.
Vona’s batted around in the fourth, scoring six runs. Bases-loaded walks to Joseph and Cruz scored runs, and Cooper-DeVaul drove home Carr and Garabito with a double. Odis Allison followed up with a double in the next at-bat, scoring Cruz and Joseph to make it 10-2.
Grady King singled to lead off the bottom of the fourth, and scored after Alex Daigle connected on an RBI triple, cutting the Vona’s lead to 10-3. Garabito recorded back-to-back strikeouts to end the inning, however, and Vona’s kept its momentum going in the fifth.
Joseph and Shawny Baldwin each drove in runs with bases-loaded walks, and an RBI groundout by Cooper-DeVaul scored another run. An RBI single by Allison capped off another six-run inning, giving Vona’s a 16-3 lead.
A sacrifice fly by King scored a run for Elks in the bottom of the fifth, and Westberry came across to score after a misplay in the field, making it 16-5 entering the final inning.
Vona’s added seven more runs in the sixth, with Carr lacing a double before eventually stealing home. Joseph doubled to score both Garabito and Cruz, and Cooper-DeVaul connected on a triple to drive home another run. Carr singled to drive home Casey Partlow, capping off the inning and extending Vona’s lead to 23-5.
Stepien drove home Matthew Belawski with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth, but Joseph locked up the win, recording a pair of strikeouts after entering to pitch the final frame.
Garabito threw the first five innings for Vona’s, striking out 11 batters. At the plate, Garabito had a double and three runs scored. Carr went 4-4 with two doubles, two singles, two RBIs, and four runs scored. Joseph was 2-2 with a double, single, two RBIs, and four runs. Cooper-DeVaul was 2-4 with a double, triple, five RBIs, and two runs scored. Everett Farella had an RBI single and two runs scored, while Allison was 2-3 with a double, single, three RBIs, and two runs. Cruz scored three runs for Vona’s, while Baldwin scored two runs. Liam Bond and Partlow also each scored a run in the win.
For Elks, Stepien had two singles, an RBI, and a run scored. Westberry had a double, a triple, two RBIs, and a run scored. Daigle had an RBI triple, while King added a single, an RBI, and a run scored. Browngardt scored a pair of runs, while Belawski also scored a run for Elks.
Westberry threw the first three innings for Vona’s, striking out seven batters. King and Nolan Sweet combined to pitch the fourth, while Daigle and Ollie Lukowski each pitched the fifth inning. Sanuth Rupasinghe and Belawski combined to pitch the sixth for Elks.
Game 3, the deciding game of the series, will be played at 6 p.m. tonight.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.