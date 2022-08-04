OSWEGO — An appearance by the Atlantic Coast Old Timers Vintage Cars will add to the vibe as Oswego Speedway presents Retro Night on Saturday.
JP Jewelers and Burke’s Do It Best Home Centers are sponsoring the program.
The Vintage Cars will have two 15-lap feature races on the night.
There will also be a 45-lap main event for the Novelis Supermodifieds, a 30-lap feature for the Pathfinder Bank Small-Block Supers, and a 30-lap race for the Sunoco New York Super Stocks.
The pits will open at 2:30 p.m., and the grandstands will open at 3:45 p.m.
Racing is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.
Fans 16 and younger receive free grandstand admission with a paid adult.
Here’s a look at the leaders in points in Oswego Speedway’s main divisions.
Supermodifieds: Dave Shullick Jr. (567), Brandon Bellinger (565), Jeff Abold (560), Dave Danzer (554), Tyler Thompson (542), Joe Gosek (517), Logan Rayvals (501), Dan Connors Jr. (491), Camden Proud (479), Jack Patrick (462).
350 Supers: Chase Locke (829), Brian Sobus (806), Dalton Doyle (742), Dave Cliff (727), Kyle Perry (713), Mike Bruce (682), Vern LaFave (628), Nicholas Kinney (385), Josh Sokolic (377), Tyler Thompson (264).
Small-Block Supers: Dan Kapuscinski (782), Noah Ratcliff (703), Greg O’Connor (605), D.J. Shuman (571), Rob Wirth (543), Jude Parker (536), Griffin Miller (508), Darrick Hilton (497), Josh Wallace (492), Jonathan Carson (484).
See www.oswegospeedway.com for ticket details and more information.
