Undefeated Fulton is the No. 1 seed for the Section III Class A girls volleyball playoffs.
Fulton (15-0) will host fourth-seeded Oswego (7-10) in a semifinal match at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at G. Ray Bodley High School.
Undefeated Fulton is the No. 1 seed for the Section III Class A girls volleyball playoffs.
Fulton (15-0) will host fourth-seeded Oswego (7-10) in a semifinal match at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at G. Ray Bodley High School.
The other Class A semifinal match has third-seeded Central Square (11-5) at second-seeded Jamesville-DeWitt (9-6) at 6 p.m. Nov. 2.
The Class A championship match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Nov. 5 at Chittenango High School.
CLASS C GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
The Phoenix varsity girls volleyball team is the No. 3 seed for the Section III Class C playoffs.
Phoenix (10-7) will play at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 1 at second-seeded Cazenovia (14-3) in a semifinal match.
The other Class C semifinal match is fourth-seeded Solvay (10-8) at top-seeded Skaneateles (15-2).
The Class C title match is set for 4 p.m. Nov. 5 at Chittenango High School.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL ACTION
J-E 3, Hannibal 0: The Hannibal varsity girls volleyball team lost to Jordan-Elbridge 3-0 on Tuesday.
J-E took the match 25-13, 25-21, 25-22.
Hannibal (4-14) was led by Sandy Allen, who tallied four aces and nine digs.
Others contributing for the Warriors were Alexis Arnold (3 aces, 1 kill, 1 dig), Mikayla Miner (3 aces, 2 kills, 2 digs), Kiley Emmons (1 ace, 7 assists, 7 digs), Lavender Howland (2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Olivia Kuc (1 kill, 2 digs), Camryn Parker (1 dig), Emily Barbeau (4 digs), and Katrina Ryder (3 kills).
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
F-M 3, Oswego 1: Fayetteville-Manlius defeated Oswego 25-20, 23-25, 27-25, 25-17 in varsity boys volleyball on Tuesday.
For Oswego, Charlie Cherchio had three aces, 10 kills, one assist, and one block.
Other leaders for the Bucs were Aidan Evans (10 kills, 1 block, 1 dig), Talbert Hall (6 kills, 2 aces, 1 assist, 1 block), Jack Donovan (5 kills, 4 digs), Braydin Spath (4 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs), Nick Besaw (1 kill, 4 digs), Olyver Hoefer (5 digs), and Carson White (32 assists, 1 block, 1 dig).
FOOTBALL ACTION TODAY
The Fulton varsity football team will host Nottingham at 6:30 p.m. today in a semifinal game in the Independent League Division 1 playoffs.
The Red Raiders are 7-0 on the season. Nottingham is 2-5 overall.
In the other semifinal game, third-seeded Fowler (4-3) will play at second-seeded Central Square (5-2).
The semifinal winners are tentatively scheduled to meet for the Division 1 championship on Nov. 2.
Fulton topped Nottingham 42-14 on Oct. 14.
Also today, in an Independent League crossover game, the Oswego Buccaneers will host Hannibal at 4:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.