Maria Sweet vs. ESM

Maria Sweet (16), of the Oswego varsity softball team, swings at a pitch during the Bucs’ loss to East Syracuse-Minoa on April 25.

 Ben Grieco photo

SOFTBALL

Oswego 6, Skaneateles 4: Maria Sweet struck out 17 batters in a 6-4 victory for the Oswego softball team over Skaneateles on Tuesday.

