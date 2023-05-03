SOFTBALL
Oswego 6, Skaneateles 4: Maria Sweet struck out 17 batters in a 6-4 victory for the Oswego softball team over Skaneateles on Tuesday.
The Bucs led 4-0 after the second inning before the Lakers tacked on runs in the third and fourth innings to cut the lead in half. Oswego added another pair of runs in the fifth, thwarting a rally attempt from Skaneateles, which added runs in the sixth and seventh inning.
“We had bases loaded, nobody out in the fifth and came up empty. Tough living that way,” Oswego coach Brad Shannon said. “We need to take the pressure off our defense and start getting the big hit.”
At the plate, Sweet had a double and single with an RBI and a run. Kamryn Bletch doubled with two runs. Adriana Ellis, Deena McDougall and Emery O’Brien all scored for the Bucs.
Outside of the 17 strikeouts, Sweet allowed six hits, four runs (two earned) and one walk.
Oswego (3-5) is scheduled to play at Fulton on Thursday.
Solvay 9, Mexico 2: The Mexico softball team fell 9-2 to host Solvay on Tuesday.
Mexico scored one run in the top of the first inning before Solvay scored three runs in the bottom half of the frame then added a run in the second inning. The Tigers got one run back in the top of the third, but it was all Bearcats from then.
Solvay scored once in the bottom of the fourth, then twice in both the fifth and sixth innings to round out the 9-2 final score.
Kacee Killam and Emilie Stanard both singled and scored a run for the Tigers. Brooke Marks singled with an RBI. Katie Edwards added a hit.
At the pitcher’s circle, Hailey Comstock struck out 10 batters, allowing 11 hits, nine runs and 10 walks.
Mexico (2-8) takes on Phoenix on Saturday at Onondaga Community College.
BASEBALL
Fulton 4, Central Square 1: The Fulton baseball team earned its third win of the season with a 4-1 triumph at Central Square on Tuesday.
Fulton struck early with two runs in the first inning before the Redhawks got a run back in the bottom of the second. Another pair of runs in the third inning for Fulton rounded out the 4-1 final score in just five innings.
Trent Farrands singled with a run for the Red Raiders. Kyle Stuber tacked on a hit and an RBI. Kash Stuber also recorded a hit. Nash Peterson had two RBIs and Will Patterson scored twice. Sam Cotton also recorded a run.
On the mound, Cotton secured the win with three innings pitched, allowing one hit, one run and five walks. Dylan Sullivan, in relief, threw two innings on the mound allowing one hit.
Fulton (3-5) plays at Westhill on Thursday.
Solvay 8, Mexico 4: A late push from the Solvay baseball team secured an 8-4 win over Mexico on Tuesday.
The Tigers scored a run in the top of the second before Solvay responded with three runs of its own in the bottom of the frame.
Mexico tied things up in the top of the third before Solvay scored another run in the bottom half of the stanza.
Mexico, again, tied the game in the top of the fourth, but the Bearcats scored a run in the bottom of the fifth and three in the bottom of the sixth to take the 8-4 victory.
Trevor Coe had two singles and a run for the Tigers. Andrew Harriger also singled twice with an RBI. Adam Pluff added a single and a double. Brayden Mack and Carter Robert both doubled and scored a run, while Jacob Poissant singled and scored once.
Carson Race added a single.
Johnny Greeno earned the loss with five innings pitched, striking out three batters, allowing seven hits, eight runs (three earned) and three walks. Mack, in relief, saw one inning on the mound striking out one batter and allowing two hits.
Mexico (2-7) plays against Phoenix at Onondaga Community College on Saturday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Marcellus 21, Mexico 3: Anyssia Ingersoll scored all three of the Mexico girls lacrosse team’s goals in its 21-3 loss at Marcellus on Tuesday.
The Mustangs led 12-3 after the first half, and then scored nine more goals in the second frame to round out the scoring.
In net for the Tigers, Anita Druce made six saves.
Mexico (0-9) hosts Homer on Thursday.
BOYS TENNIS
Baldwinsville 7, Fulton 0: The Fulton boys tennis team was swept 7-0 by Baldwinsville on Tuesday. No individual scores were provided.
