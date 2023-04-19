Anna Bednarz vs. JD

Fulton’s Anna Bednarz (24) runs down the field during the Red Raiders’ game against Jamesville-DeWitt earlier this month. Bednarz had an eight-point night (4 goals, 4 assist) in the Fulton varsity girls lacrosse team’s 22-4 win over East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday.

 Ben Grieco photo

GIRLS LACROSSE

Fulton 22, East Syracuse-Minoa 4: The Fulton girls lacrosse team played some staunch defense and coasted to a 22-4 victory over visiting East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday.

