GIRLS LACROSSE
Fulton 22, East Syracuse-Minoa 4: The Fulton girls lacrosse team played some staunch defense and coasted to a 22-4 victory over visiting East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday.
After taking a 14-1 advantage into halftime, the Red Raiders scored eight more goals in the second frame to secure the 22-4 victory.
Anna Bednarz had an eight-point night, recording four goals and four assists.
Mya Carroll tallied six goals and an assist. Carleigh Patterson tacked on three goals and an assist. Geena Abbott had a goal and two assists. Addison Pickard and Alison Mainville both recorded a pair of goals.
Rounding out Fulton’s scoring were Isabella Bogardus, Rylee Bartlett, Lauren Bush and Olivia Metcalf.
In net, the goaltenders split time. Ella Halladay recorded the win, having to make just one save while allowing one goal. Molly Evans allowed three goals.
Fulton (2-1) travels to Oswego Thursday.
Jamesville-DeWitt 19, Oswego 5: Despite a strong opening, the Oswego girls lacrosse team fell, 19-5, to Jamesville-DeWitt on Tuesday.
The Red Rams held a 7-3 advantage going into halftime, but kept their foot on the gas pedal to score 12 goals in the second half, securing the 19-5 win over the Bucs.
Oswego coach Ted Beers said the first 15 minutes of the game “was all Oswego,” with the Bucs scoring the first goal of the contest to “set a tone early.”
“We were able to stop J-D’s offense several times and kept great pressure on them. Their draw control was tough and we only had a few draw controls in our favor for the night,” Beers said. “J-D took a timeout 17 minutes into the game and changed up their game plan.”
The second half saw Oswego commit “too many unforced errors,” Beers said, and the Red Rams’ goaltender had several saves when the Bucs “were on the doorstep.”
“I am very happy with how we played,” Beers said. “The girls knew we would see a tough J-D team, and we did.”
Alaina DiBlasi had two goals and an assist to lead the Bucs. Mia Fierro added two goals. Kylie Fritton rounded out Oswego’s scoring.
In net, Allyson Bruns made nine saves.
Oswego (3-2) hosts Route 481 rival Fulton Thursday.
“If we can keep playing defense like the first half of our game with J-D, we will give Fulton a good game,” Beers said.
BOYS LACROSSE
Syracuse City 18, Oswego 3: The Oswego boys lacrosse team was shut out during the first half, propelling Syracuse City to an 18-3 victory over the Bucs on Tuesday.
Syracuse led 11-0 after the first quarter, then scored six more to take a 17-0 advantage into halftime. Oswego finally got on the board in the third frame with two goals, but Syracuse still led 17-2. Both teams scored a goal in the final stanza, sending Syracuse home with the 18-3 victory.
Cooper Fitzgerald, Mason Kurilovitch and Kyle Weeks all scored for the Bucs. In net, Mac Fitzgerald made seven saves.
Oswego (1-5) travels to East Syracuse-Minoa Thursday.
East Syracuse-Minoa 15, Fulton 4: Walter Metcalf made 17 saves in net, but the Fulton boys lacrosse team ultimately fell 15-4 to East Syracuse-Minoa on Tuesday.
The Spartans held a 3-1 advantage after the first frame, then took an 8-3 lead into halftime. Fulton was shut out in the third quarter while ESM added six goals, leading 14-3 going into the final stanza.
Both teams scored one goal in the fourth, but ESM held on for the 15-4 victory.
Ryan Carroll and Andrew Mainville both scored two goals for Fulton. Landon Wakefield recorded an assist.
The Red Raiders (2-2) host Auburn Thursday.
SOFTBALL
East Syracuse-Minoa 16, Fulton 2: The Fulton softball team fell 16-2 against a strong East Syracuse-Minoa team on Tuesday.
The Spartans led 2-1 after the first frame, adding a run in the second inning to take a 3-1 lead. ESM scored five more runs in the third inning, while Fulton added one in the bottom half of the frame, to lead 8-2. A one-run fourth inning, two-run fifth inning and five-run sixth frame put the game out of reach, securing the 16-2 win for the Spartans.
Gracie Dempsey had two hits with a double and one RBI. Meadow Waterhouse had a double with two runs. Jenna Sitar also had a double with an RBI. Riley Kesmpton, Paityn Cali and Laura Bartlett all recorded singles.
On the mound, Dilyn Caza went the distance striking out three batters, allowing 15 hits, 16 runs (13 earned) and 11 walks.
Fulton (1-3) hosts Carthage Thursday.
