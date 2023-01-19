Fulton 49, Oswego 39: Utilizing a 16-point second quarter, the Fulton girls basketball team topped rival Oswego 49-39 on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders held a narrow 7-5 advantage after the first quarter, and exploded for 16 points —while limiting the Bucs to just eight points — in the second frame to take a 23-13 lead into halftime.
Oswego won the third quarter, 14-12, but still trailed 35-27 going into the final stanza. Another tight quarter ensued, but Fulton held on for the 49-39 victory.
Carleigh Patterson led Fulton with 12 points. Gracy Clary added 10 points, and Laura Bartlett tacked on eight points. Bella Maliszewski recorded eight points as well.
Mandy Miller contributed four points. Kayla McCraith added three points.
Leanna Rupert and Alison Mainville both scored two points.
Oswego’s Sophia Babcock had 12 points with Maria Sweet close behind, adding nine points. Adriana Ellis and Peyton Bond scored eight points each.
MORE GIRLS BASKETBALL
Hannibal 42, Cato-Meridian 25: Samantha Emmons nearly scored half of the Hannibal girls basketball team’s points in a 42-25 win over Cato-Meridian on Wednesday.
Hannibal had an 8-6 lead after the first quarter, but limited Cato’s offense in the second frame to take a 19-9 lead into halftime.
The Warriors again put up double-digits in the third stanza, outscoring the Blue Devils 12-5, to go up 31-14.
Both teams put up 11 points in the final frame, securing the 42-25 win for Hannibal.
Emmons led the Warriors with 20 points, and Tenly Baker added 13 points. Olivia Kuc rounded out the scoring with nine points.
GIRLS BOWLING
Fulton 7, Syracuse 0: The Fulton girls bowling team swept Syracuse, 7-0, on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders won with games of 754-566, 935-572 and 1,077-570. They won the overall match 2,963-1,708.
Hailey Payment and Alex Wilcox tied for the team’s high score, with both bowlers rolling a 531. Payment’s three-game score consisted of games of 173, 182 and 176.
Wilcox had games of 168, 166 and 197.
Addison Nichols recorded a 516 (153, 175, 188). Linda Hartmann bowled a 477 (197, 126, 154).
Miranda Laws bowled the first two games, recording a 293 (168, 125). Layne Arnold competed in the first and third games, posting a score of 253 (92, 161). Taryn Murphy scored in the second and third games, recording a 362 (161, 201).
BOYS BOWLING
Syracuse 5, Fulton 2: The Fulton boys bowling team won the third game, but ultimately fell 5-2 to Syracuse on Wednesday.
Syracuse won the first and second games (660-315 and 707-505). Fulton picked up the win in the third game (510-476). Syracuse won the overall match 1,960-1,527.
Mathew Brown led Fulton with a 595 (197, 163, 235). Mason Fuller recorded a 420 (163, 144, 113). Sean Wright tacked on a 282 (87, 104, 91).
Nate Havens bowled a 230 (65, 94, 71).
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Fulton 94, Liverpool 86: The Fulton varsity swimming and diving team posted first-place finishes in all but two events to defeat Liverpool 94-86 on Wednesday.
Three swimmers posted two individual wins each. Chris Mandart won the 200-yard freestyle (1:53.53) and the 100 backstroke (59.99). Both of his wins were tight finishes, defeating Nathan Alexander in the 200 freestyle (1:53.57) and James Hayden in the backstroke (1:00.36).
T.J. Clayton claimed the 200 individual medley (2:08.03), just edging out Loseph Lisi (2:08.74) in the event. Clayton also won the 100 butterfly (54.66).
Bryce Rogers won the 50 freestyle (22.64) and the 100 freestyle (50.52).
Will Patterson won the six-dive event, posting a score of 235.15.
The 200 medley relay of Braeden LaDue, Rose LaDue, Aidan Caples and Conner Klock won the event, clocking in at 1:55.87.
The 200 freestyle relay of Logan Ames, Clayton, Mandart and Rogers also took top spot, winning the relay with an overall time of 1:32.48.
Fulton’s 400 freestyle relay of Ames, Clayton, Mandart and Rogers also secured first place with a time of 3:31.17 — just beating Liverpool’s top squad, which came in at 3:32.88.
WRESTLING
The Mexico wrestling team went 1-1 at the Section III Division II Dual Meet Championship on Wednesday at Cicero-North Syracuse.
Mexico, the No. 6 seed in the tournament, fell to No. 3 Holland Patent in the quarterfinals, 52-22. The Tigers then defeated Canastota in the consolation round, 37-36.
Noah Becker won twice in the tournament. Against HP, Becker (102 pounds) pinned Andrew Juliano at 5:16. Against Canastota, Becker (110 pounds) pinned Evan Bixby at 3:35.
Elia Manishiwme also won both of his bouts in the 118-pound weight class. In the match against HP, Manishiwme pinned Nick Pekola at 2:58. Against Canastota, Manishiwme pinned Landen Lawrence at 1:41.
Single winners included Tanner Bellomo (138 pounds), who won a 2-0 sudden victory decision over Jaxson Koenig (Holland Patent). At 189 pounds, Renee Kinikin pinned Nathan Benison (Holland Patent) at 2:49.
Daniel Miller (160 pounds) pinned Seth Roundy (Canastota) at 3:22.
Also against Canastota, Juliana Smith (126 pounds), Neven Dermady (132 pounds) and Jaiden Gibson (285 pounds) picked up forfeit victories.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.