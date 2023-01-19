Fulton 49, Oswego 39: Utilizing a 16-point second quarter, the Fulton girls basketball team topped rival Oswego 49-39 on Wednesday.

The Red Raiders held a narrow 7-5 advantage after the first quarter, and exploded for 16 points —while limiting the Bucs to just eight points — in the second frame to take a 23-13 lead into halftime.

