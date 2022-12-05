GIRLS HOCKEY
Potsdam 4, Oswego 3: Potsdam edged Oswego 4-3 Saturday in varsity girls hockey action.
Mia Fierro scored two goals for the Bucs, and Natalee Miller added the other. Nealy Pippin had one assist. In goal for Oswego, Nyah Dawson recorded 21 saves.
The game was tied 3-3 through two periods, and the Sandstoners notched the winning goal in the third stanza.
Oswego 7, Massena 3: On Friday at Massena, Oswego cruised to a 7-3 victory.
Alaina DiBlasi and Jordan Caroccio scored two goals each for the Bucs. Adding a goal apiece were Amanda Connelly, Nealy Pippin, and Beatrice Rastley.
Getting assists were Nataliee Miller (2), Mia Fierro, Rastley, and Rosie Wallace.
Oswego jumped out to a 2-0 first-period lead on goals by Connelly and DiBlasi. The Bucs outscored the Raiders 3-2 in the middle period for a 5-2 margin heading into the third period.
After Massena’s Harper Oakes pulled the Raiders to within 5-3 in the third, Oswego goals by Rastley and Caroccio secured the win for the visitors.
BOYS HOCKEY
Ontario Bay 4, Watertown IHC 2: The Ontario Bay Storm won its opening game of the season 4-2 as Owen Newton led the way with two goals.
Codie Mashaw and Jake Amidon scored a goal each.
Credited with assists for Ontario Bay were Zach Blevins (2), Mashaw, Amidon, Bryce Goodnough, and Brayden Walker.
Collin Bennett earned the win in goal with 24 saves.
Oswego 6, Potsdam 5: Gavin Ruggio and Brayden Miller scored two goals each as Oswego topped Potsdam on Saturday. Lucas Bruns and Ian Cady had a goal each for the Bucs.
Contributing assists were Louis Roman (2), Carter Guynn, Bruns, Duncan Baker, Jacob Morse, Miller, Parker Koproski, and Cady. In goal for Oswego, Tanner Palmitesso stopped 30 shots.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lyons 52, Phoenix 45: Lyons rallied from an early 20-8 deficit to defeat Phoenix on Friday.
For the Firebirds, Alaynna Dashnau tallied 16 points, Sara Ruetsch scored 15 points, and Miley Esposito netted 12.
Phoenix 51, Solvay 26: Courtney Carter and Miley Esposito scored 10 points each as Phoenix beat Solvay on Saturday.
Ava Kuropatwinski netted eight points, and Lyla Duskee and Alaynna Dashnau had seven each.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Phoenix 45, Hannibal 36: This game on Friday was tied 31-31 through three quarters, but Phoenix took command in the fourth quarter.
Lincoln Kersey notched 17 points for the Firebirds. Blake Hoyt added seven. Zack Henderson and Shawn Froio contributed six points each.
Gavin Griffin poured in 19 points for Hannibal, and Noah Waldron added 10.
Mexico 44, Canastota 41: Mexico built a 26-14 halftime lead and held on to defeat Canastota on Saturday.
Jackson LaParr swished in 18 points for the Tigers. He was followed by Teajinn Ingersoll (8) and Ryan Romanowski (6).
Send varsity sports scores to sports editor Ben Grieco at bgrieco@palltimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.