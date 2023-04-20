Oswego T&F Seniors

The Oswego varsity boys and girls track and field teams recognized their large senior class on Wednesday prior to the Bucs’ meet against East Syracuse-Minoa.

 Ben Grieco photo

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

East Syracuse-Minoa 84, Oswego 57: The Oswego boys track and field team fell 84-57 to league powerhouse East Syracuse-Minoa on Wednesday.

Recommended for you