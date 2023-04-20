BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
East Syracuse-Minoa 84, Oswego 57: The Oswego boys track and field team fell 84-57 to league powerhouse East Syracuse-Minoa on Wednesday.
Prior to the meet, the Bucs recognized their 11 senior team members: Mark Bailey, Tyler Beck, AJ Blakeley, Kieran Carter, Collin DeForge, Jamee Ekman, Max Majlaton, Maximus Pierce, Kelwin Reyes, Bernard Roe IV and Conner Williams.
Here are some of the highlights from the meet:
Moreno Fenty claimed first in the 100-meter dash (10.9), the long jump (19’5.5”) and the triple jump (39’5”). Daniel Dunn took first in the 1,600m (5:09) and the 800m (2:09.3). In the 400m, Kieran Carter finished first with a time of 55.1 seconds. Andrew Shaver took the crown in the 3,200m (11:18.7).
In the 110m hurdles, Adam Jaskula finished third, clocking in at 18.6 seconds.
Also in the 1,600m, Shaver took third with a time of 5:20.3.
In the 400m hurdles, Kelwin Reyes, with a time of 1:04.2, finished second while Jamee Ekman, who clocked in at 1:05.6, took third.
Also in the 800m, Carter finished second (2:21.8) and Elijah LaNigra finished third (2:22.8).
Ekman also claimed third in the 200m (25.3). In the 3,200m, Brodie Wood finished third, crossing the finish line at 12:04.6.
For the field events, Tyler Beck finished second in the long jump (18’10”) and third in the triple jump (36’9.5”).
Anthony Burke cleared a height of 5 feet, 6 inches in the high jump to secure second place. Logan Duval, with a throw of 96 feet, 3.5 inches, finished second in the discus.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
East Syracuse-Minoa 91, Oswego 50: The Oswego girls track and field team lost 91-50 to East Syracuse-Minoa on Thursday.
The Bucs celebrated their eight senior teammates prior to the meet: Destiny Hosmer, Martina Moody, Nola Blum, Anelys Moyett, Brianna Arens, Riley King, Anne Niger and Maura Dempsey.
Here are some of the highlights from the meet:
In the 100-meter dash, Moyett claimed first with a time of 13.8 seconds. Nola Blum (time not sent) finished third.
Niger took first place in the 800m (2:37.7), while Blum took first in the 200m (29.9).
The 4 x 400m relay of Blum, Tatum Winchek, Audrey Donovan and Niger took the crown with an overall time of 4:29.2.
Riley King finished first in the shot put (34’8”) and the discus (88’7”).
Winchek also finished second in the 1,500m (time not sent). Blum and Donovan finished second and third, respectively, in the 400m, but times weren’t sent.
Laura Bennett finished second in the 3,000m (time not sent). Also in the 200m, Nashalis Reyes claimed second place (time not sent).
Alyssa Lofstrom had a throw of 74 feet, 4 inches, in the discus. Mackenzie Mulcahey finished second in the pole vault (height not sent).
Mexico 78, Phoenix 51: The Mexico girls track and field team defeated county rival Phoenix, 78-51, on Wednesday.
The 4 x 800-meter relay team of Katelynn Horzempa, Adria Ariola, Anne Schang and Merrisa Jewell finished second with an overall time of 13:35.60.
Sage Clement took first in the 100m hurdles (18.80) while Ariola took second (20.10).
In the 100m dash, Allie Poissant claimed the crown with a time of 13.40. Clement took third (14.00).
Avery Willis, with a time of 1:12.60, finished in a tie for second in the 400m, alongside teammate Olivia DeStevens.
Poissant also finished first in the 400m hurdles (1:20.60), and DeStevens took third (1:28.10).
Anne Schang claimed third in the 800m (3:18.70).
Madison Poissant finished first in the 200m dash (28.50) and Gina Cutuli took second (29.80).
Grace O’Gorman, with a distance of 13 feet, 10.75 inches, finished first in the long jump. Cutuli took second (13’7.5”) and DeStevens finished third (13’0.25”).
In the discus, Evelyn Fontana had a throw of 78 feet, 6 inches to claim first place. Addison Phelps finished third (51’).
Morgan Bechtel had a height of 4 feet, 8 inches, in the high jump to take first place. Dominique Bentley (4’2”) and Chelsea Hitzschke (4’) finished second and third.
Serena Bardin cleared a height of 6 feet, 6 inches to take first in the pole vault.
Clement had a throw of 24 feet, 3.5 inches, to take second in the shot put. Fontana came in third place in the event (22’5.5”).
BASEBALL
Cortland 5, Oswego 4: In the first game of a doubleheader, the Oswego baseball team fell 5-4 to Cortland on Wednesday after a run in the top of the seventh inning from the Purple Tigers.
The teams were tied 2-2 after the first inning before Oswego got the advantage with a run in the bottom of the fourth frame. Cortland scored twice in the top of the sixth to take a 4-3 lead before the Bucs tied it up in the bottom half of the frame.
But the seventh-inning run propelled Cortland to the 5-4 victory.
Owen Sincavage recorded two doubles with two RBIs and a run to lead the Bucs. Tommy Kirwan had two hits, including a double, with two runs. Olyver Hoefer had a single and a double, tacking on a run. Matt Krul contributed two singles.
Jack Donovan had a hit with an RBI. Tyler Dean also recorded an RBI.
On the mound, Matt Krul, who recorded the loss, pitched 6.2 innings with 15 strikeouts, allowing 11 hits and five runs. He didn’t walk any batters. Olyver Hoefer, who pitched 0.1 innings, recorded a strikeout and a run.
Cortland 11, Oswego 4: A seven-run fifth inning pushed the undefeated Cortland baseball team to an 11-4 win over Oswego in the back half of Wednesday’s doubleheader.
Oswego struck first in the opening inning, but Cortland responded with a run in the bottom of the second frame. Both teams scored three runs in the third inning, but the seven runs in the fifth inning for the Purple Tigers helped them secure victory.
Tyler Dean had two hits with three RBIs. Owen Sincavage had a hit, an RBI and a run. Olyver Hoefer also had a hit and scored a run. Matt Krul contributed a single, and Tommy Kirwan tacked on two runs.
Owen Seubert recorded the loss, allowing one hit, three walks and five runs. Jude Parker saw two innings on the mound, striking out one batter, allowing two hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk. Jack Donovan recorded four innings on the mound, striking out two batters, allowing one hit, four runs (one earned) and three walks.
The Bucs (1-4) have a home-and-home series against Syracuse City on Monday and Tuesday, with Oswego hosting on Monday.
—Are certain scores or results missing? Be sure to email everything to Sports Editor Ben Grieco (bgrieco@palltimes.com).
