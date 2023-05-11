SOFTBALL
Jamesville-DeWitt 3, Oswego 2: The Oswego softball team’s comeback effort in the bottom of the seventh inning fell just short as the Bucs lost to Jamesville-DeWitt on Wednesday, 3-2.
The Red Rams scored their first run in the top of the fourth inning before adding a pair on the top of the seventh to take a 3-0 lead. Oswego started to muster a comeback, scoring two runs in the bottom half of the frame, but fell short.
Clara O’Connor singled and knocked in an RBI for the Bucs. Riley Reynolds added a single and a run. Kamryn Bletch scored, and Madison Casaletta tallied an RBI. Malia Upcraft, Jordan Caroccio and Maria Sweet all recorded singles as well.
At the pitcher’s circle, Maria Sweet struck out 13 batters, allowing four hits, three runs (none earned) and no walks.
The Bucs (6-6) go to East Syracuse-Minoa on Friday.
Central Square 8, Fulton 0: The Fulton softball team was shut out by Central Square on Wednesday, 8-0.
The Redhawks used a consistent attack, scoring one run in the first inning, two runs in the second, three in the fifth and another pair in the sixth, to round out their scoring.
Emma Spaulding recorded a double and Jenna Sitar singled for the Red Raiders’ two hits in the game.
Spaulding saw four innings on the mound, striking out a pair of batters, allowing six hits, five runs (three earned) and one walk. In two innings pitched, Dilyn Caza allowed six hits and three runs.
Fulton (3-7) had a doubleheader at Jamesville-DeWitt on Thursday, but the games ended after press time.
BASEBALL
Fulton 9, Watertown 2: A six-run third inning propelled the Fulton baseball team to a 9-2 victory over Watertown on Wednesday.
The Red Raiders scored twice in the second inning followed by the six runs in third to take an 8-0 lead. Another run in the fifth inning for Fulton rounded out its scoring. While Watertown scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh, Fulton thwarted any comeback attempt from the Cyclones.
No individual stats for Fulton were provided by press time.
Fulton (4-8) goes to Rome Free Academy on Saturday.
TRACK AND FIELD
Mexico boys 88, Christian Brothers Academy 52: The Mexico boys outdoor track and field team secured an 88-52 victory over Christian Brothers Academy on Wednesday. No results from the girls’ meet were provided by press time.
Top finishers include: Tanner Bellomo (18.40) and Alexander Marthia (21.40) who finished first and second in the 110-meter hurdles. Daniel Gagnier picked up second place in the 1,600m (5:11.50). In the 400m, Isaiah Henson claimed second with a time of 56 seconds.
Aiden Barriger claimed the crown in the 400m hurdles, clocking in at 1:09. He edged out teammate Bellomo, who finished in 1:09.01. Gagnier also had a second-place finish in the 800m (2:17).
Logan Fitzgerald earned first in the 3,200m (11:05.70) followed by Aiden Bartlett, who finished second, with a time of 11:13.20.
Jackson LaParr finished first in the long jump with a jump of 19 feet, 4 inches, while Aiden Barriger earned second in the event (17’6”). In the high jump, Malachi Forsthoffer finished first with a height of 5 feet, 4 inches. Marthia earned second, also with a height of 5 feet, 4 inches.
Barriger’s height of 10 feet earned him first place in the pole vault. Michael Harris took second with a height of 9 feet, 6 inches. LaParr also claimed first in the triple jump (39’11”) and Marthia took second (37’9.25”).
The 4 x 100m relay of LaParr, Brennan McQuown, Rashad Bigelow and Isaiah Henson claimed first place with an overall time of 47.5 seconds.
