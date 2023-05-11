Clara O'Connor vs. Cortland

Oswego’s Clara O’Connor (2) eyes an incoming pitch during the Buc varsity softball team’s 4-0 shutout against Cortland on Monday. The Bucs narrowly fell to Jamesville-DeWitt, 3-2, on Wednesday.

 Ben Grieco photo

SOFTBALL

Jamesville-DeWitt 3, Oswego 2: The Oswego softball team’s comeback effort in the bottom of the seventh inning fell just short as the Bucs lost to Jamesville-DeWitt on Wednesday, 3-2.

