The Oswego varsity girls volleyball team’s comeback effort fell just short against host Cortland on Wednesday.
After Cortland won the first two games 25-23 and 25-18, Oswego charged back to win the next two by scores of 25-14 and 25-20.
Cortland then prevailed in the fifth game 15-9 to win the match.
For Oswego, Riley King tallied three aces, eight kills, one assist, and one dig, and Alexa Kuzawski had two aces and 10 kills.
Other leaders were Halia Trapasso (3 aces, 10 assists, 3 digs), Kylie Pratt (3 aces, 4 kills, 4 digs), Shelby Spath (3 aces), Vanessa Ferlito (1 ace, 1 kill, 10 assists, 1 block), Riley Reynolds (1 kill, 3 assists), Olivia Spath (1 assist, 2 blocks, 2 digs), Addison Stepien (1 kill, 16 digs), Monae Fenty (1 kill), and Brittany Shaw (1 kill).
MORE GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Marcellus 3, Mexico 0: Marcellus won Wednesday’s match 25-9, 25-8, 25-18.
For Mexico, Emma Lawler had seven kills, one block, and three digs. Other leaders were Anyssia Ingersoll (4 kills, 11 digs), Macie Guyette (2 kills, 10 digs), Aubrey Shaffer (1 kill, 1 ace, 1 assist, 4 digs), Elizabeth Louis (9 assists, 7 digs), Ellery Clarke (3 digs), and Ellee Parkhurst (6 digs).
Phoenix 3, Hannibal 1: Phoenix got past Hannibal 22-25, 25-9, 25-15, 25-10.
Miley Esposito had seven aces, eight kills, and six digs for the Firebirds, and Olivia Edwards tallied six aces and three digs.
Other leaders for Phoenix were Alaynna Dashnaw (8 aces, 5 kills, 14 assists, 2 digs), Margo Pritting (3 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 3 digs), Meghan Clothier (3 aces, 1 kill, 5 digs), Lindsey Goudy (2 aces, 5 kills, 4 digs), Hayleigh Ryan (1 ace, 1 kill), and Lillianne Quinn (1 kill, 1 block).
Sandy Allen recorded one ace, four kills, and 10 digs for Hannibal. Also contributing to the statistics for the Warriors were Alexis Arnold (1 ace, 3 kills, 6 digs), Kiley Emmons (1 ace, 1 kill, 11 assists, 6 digs), Lavender Howland (2 kills), Mikayla Miner (3 digs), Emily Barbeau (5 digs), Erica Lockhart (1 kill, 4 digs), and Katrina Ryder (1 kill, 12 digs).
Fulton 3, Central Square 1: Fulton defeated Central Square 25-11, 18-25, 25-15, 25-17.
Natalie Frost notched 21 kills, three blocks, and four digs for the Raiders, and Madison Baum added seven kills, three aces, and four digs.
Other leaders for Fulton were Sydney Sachel (2 aces, 3 kills, 33 assists, 14 digs), Riley Kempston (1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 3 digs), Calie Shepard (1 ace, 4 kills, 1 block, 3 digs), Addison Pickard (3 kills, 1 assist, 11 digs), Elle Parkhurst (1 assist, 4 digs), and Izabella Bogardus (1 kill, 1 assist, 10 digs).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Hannibal results: Against Skaneateles on Wednesday, Hannibal won by a score of 24-31. Hannibal had the top two runners. Noah Melita led the way (17:23), followed by Gavin Griffin (17:37).
Other leaders for Hannibal were Sean Taylor (19:58), Jayden Thomas (21:18), and Alex Hall (21:45).
Cazenovia edged Hannibal, 27-30. Branden McColm finished in 18:36 to lead Cazenovia.
TENNIS
Cazenovia 7, Mexico 0: Cazenovia defeated Mexico, but some of the matches were tight.
At first singles, Racel Molloy edged Mexico’s Juliana Smith 6-1, 3-6, 7-5.
At second singles, Madden Cobby nipped Mexico’s Paige Masrouri 6-3, 6-7, 7-5.
Cazenovia’s first doubles team of Erin Kuhn and Katie Williams topped Mexico’s Anita Druce and Grace Schipper 6-7, 6-4, 7-6.
