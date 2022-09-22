Frost goes up for block

During a varsity girls volleyball match on Monday, Oswego’s Kaelyn Cisson (4) goes up for a spike as Fulton’s Calie Shepard (16) and Natalie Frost (14) defend. Oswego lost at Cortland in five games on Wednesday. Fulton defeated Central Square 3-1 on Wednesday.

 Ben Grieco photo

The Oswego varsity girls volleyball team’s comeback effort fell just short against host Cortland on Wednesday.

After Cortland won the first two games 25-23 and 25-18, Oswego charged back to win the next two by scores of 25-14 and 25-20.

