The Oswego varsity girls volleyball team swept past Hannibal 3-0 on Friday.
Oswego won by game scores of 25-11, 25-16, and 25-17.
Riley King had four aces, two kills, and two blocks for the Bucs.
Other leaders for Oswego were Vanessa Ferlito (1 ace, 2 kills, 7 assists), Shelby Spath (9 aces, 4 digs), Brittany Shaw (1 ace, 2 blocks), Halia Trapasso (2 aces, 8 assists), Alexa Kuzawski (5 kills, 1 dig), Erica Colasurdo (1 kill, 1 dig), Riley Reynolds (4 assists), Kylie Pratt (6 kills), Olivia Spath (2 kills), Addison Stepien (12 digs), and Monae Fenty (1 kill).
TENNIS
Chittenango 6, Phoenix 1: Chittenango swept the four doubles matches and won two out of the three singles matches, all in straight sets. Phoenix’s point in Friday’s match came at first singles as Mia Graham topped Emily Gushea, 6-1, 6-1.
GOLF
Cortland 217, Hannibal 261: Andrew Partigianoni led Cortland on Friday with a nine-hole score of 34.
Tyler Emmons shot a 47 for Hannibal. Also scoring for the Warriors were Jacob Hutton (51), Brady Kuc (51), Chris Weldin (54), and Jaiden Koskowski (58).
BOYS SOCCER
J-D 2, Fulton 0: Emile Antoine and T.J. Tanner netted goals for Jamesville-DeWitt in Friday’s win over Fulton.
Solvay 3, Mexico 2: Arkadii Ososkalo scored twice to lift Solvay over Mexico on Saturday.
Phoenix 3, Bishop Ludden 2: Getting goals from Owen Champion, Deagan Parker, and Ryan Schlachter, Phoenix nipped Bishop Ludden on Saturday.
Charles Quaco, Evan Isabell, and Schlachter had assists for the Firebirds. Goalkeeper Solomon Campbell recorded six saves.
Indian River 3, Oswego 0: Anderson Burge scored two goals and Michael Rush had one as Indian River shut out Oswego on Saturday.
GIRLS SOCCER
J-D 6, Fulton 3: Megan Baker scored four goals to power Jamesville-DeWitt over Fulton on Friday.
Mya Carroll netted two goals for Fulton, and Drea Johnson scored one.
Carroll added an assist.
In goal for the Raiders, Emilee Vant made 11 saves.
Phoenix 3, Tully 1: Danielle Sussey scored two goals and Brooklyn Olschewske had a goal and an assist as Phoenix beat Tully on Saturday. Courtney Carter dished out two assists for the Firebirds. Goalkeeper Sara Ruetsch made eight saves.
Whitesboro 5, Fulton 1: Morgan Angus notched two goals to lead Whitesboro over Fulton on Saturday.
Marcellus 5, Oswego 0: Janie Powell tallied two goals to help Marcellus beat Oswego on Saturday. Goalkeeper Josephine Leubner made five saves for the shutout. Oswego goalkeeper Emma Burger had six saves.
FOOTBALL
Fulton 1, J-D 0: Fulton defeated Jamesville-DeWitt by forfeit. Fulton is scheduled to play at noon Saturday at Central Square.
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
Whitesboro Invitational: Fulton took part in the Whitesboro Invitational on Saturday.
Leading the Raiders were Caleb Curtis (115th, 23:14.4), Brogan Quirk (143rd, 24:10.6), Cody Romanowicz (146th, 24:14.8), Waylon Watson (152nd, 24:31.7), and Sabastian Rojas (184th, 27:14.2).
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
Whitesboro Invitational: For the Fulton girls at the Whitesboro Invitational, Joslyn Cantine placed 37th with a time of 24:11.0, and Solange Catano-Matip was 39th in 24:18.9.
Completing the top five for Fulton were Harper Ells (54th, 25:15.1), Rebekah May (106th, 29:19.0), and Luna Catano-Matip (125th, 31:33.1).
